In the past seven days, there were 337 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 31 per cent over the same period. At least 5,254 people are being treated in hospitals and 351 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Long COVID’s serious and ongoing impact on people’s health and the American health care system were illustrated in the results of a new study analyzing data from private insurance claims in the United States.

For 76 per cent of the patients, the initial coronavirus infection did not make them sick enough to require hospitalization, according to a study conducted by FAIR Health, a non-profit organization that focuses on health care costs and insurance issues. Yet months later, they were experiencing symptoms that were diagnosed as post-COVID conditions.

Long COVID, a complex constellation of lingering or newly emerging symptoms that can last for months or longer after the initial infection, has become one of the most daunting legacies of the pandemic.

Zoom’s revenue exploded during the first year of the pandemic, as employees, businesses and students adapted to working from home and began relying on videoconferencing technology. Now, the CIO says there’s a general consensus among Zoom clients that the era of working from the office five days a week was over.

While real estate in Canada once powered the economic recovery from COVID-19, the downturn currently demonstrated in April’s housing sales numbers will likely weigh on economic growth in the near future, according to experts.

Air Canada expects business travel to come “quite close” to prepandemic levels by as early as September, a top executive said. It’s the latest encouraging sign for the once hard-hit sector.

The Editorial Board: Is it time to end Canada’s last remaining COVID travel restrictions?

Colin Busby: Employment Insurance is a confusing mess in need of urgent reform

