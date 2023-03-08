Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

Canadians at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are being advised to get an additional booster dose this spring. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says that includes adults 80 and up, those living in long-term care homes and other congregate settings for seniors or those with complex medical needs.

The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.

Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the draw for the Indian Wells tournament, organizers said on Sunday in an indication that the world number one’s application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the U.S. might have failed.

B.C. music festival Fvded in the Park has cancelled its 2023 edition amid the soaring costs of the post-lockdown era, ahead of what may prove to be a rough summer for the live-music industry’s marquee events.

