- New study finds COVID-19 didn’t have a big impact on the mental health of most people
- At-risk Canadians should get COVID-19 bivalent booster shot this spring, NACI says
- Incidents of hate on the rise during COVID, according to BC Human Rights Commissioner
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- Canadians at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are being advised to get an additional booster dose this spring. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says that includes adults 80 and up, those living in long-term care homes and other congregate settings for seniors or those with complex medical needs.
- The federal government has stopped shipping rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provinces as millions are set to expire within the year, and experts say the once-essential tool has lost its importance in the pandemic.
Pandemic recovery
- According to a new international study led by Canadian researchers and published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, COVID-19 didn’t have a big impact on the mental health of most people. The study found university students and seniors experienced minimal to small increases in depression.
- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed on Wednesday it plans to end mandatory COVID-19 tests for travellers from China, joining other countries in eliminating the requirements.
- An internal Canada Revenue Agency audit of more than $5-billion in CERB and other emergency payments to individuals during the pandemic has determined that about 65 per cent went to ineligible recipients who must pay back the money.
- The B.C. Human Rights Commissioner found that hate incidents in the province have increased dramatically since the pandemic, and legal and government responses have been largely ineffective.
- The American company Novavax, which signed a deal with the federal government to produce COVID vaccines in Montreal, warned investors it could go out of business within the year as the market for vaccines changes.
- Canadian travellers are facing increased airport fees after the pandemic grounded revenues and led to more debt for airports across the country. The credit rating agency DBRS Morningstar says COVID-19 disrupted the airport sector’s “relatively stable” and resilient business model.
- Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the draw for the Indian Wells tournament, organizers said on Sunday in an indication that the world number one’s application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the U.S. might have failed.
- B.C. music festival Fvded in the Park has cancelled its 2023 edition amid the soaring costs of the post-lockdown era, ahead of what may prove to be a rough summer for the live-music industry’s marquee events.
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
