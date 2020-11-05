Coronavirus Update: Pandemic pushing young, low-caste Indian girls into sex work

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Indian girls are turning to sex work to support their families as COVID-19 devastates the country’s economy Pandemic drives historic deficit in Ontario, as revealed in provincial budget Second wave forcing Canadian hospitals in some hot spots to scale back care for non-COVID patients

In Canada, there have been at least 251,338 cases reported. In the last week 22,797 new cases were announced, 18% more than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been at least 207,996 recoveries and 10,381 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 10,800,081 tests. Today, 45 new deaths were reported, compared to 52 reported yesterday.

Open this photo in gallery new deaths canada nov. 5 The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 48,090,690 cases confirmed and 1,225,202 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening • Mask-wearing rules • Back to school guide • Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Health care workers in protective gear wait to collect early votes from COVID-19 patients ahead of general elections in Myanmar at a community coronavirus facility in Yangon on Thursday. YE AUNG THU/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ontario , the government released a budget that includes record spending and projects years of unprecedented deficits as the province wrestles with the health care and economic effects of COVID-19. The budget includes an unprecedented deficit of $38.5-billion this year, followed by $33.1-billion in 2021-22 and $28.2-billion in 2022-23.

, the government released a budget that includes record spending and projects years of unprecedented deficits as the province wrestles with the health care and economic effects of COVID-19. The budget includes an unprecedented deficit of $38.5-billion this year, followed by $33.1-billion in 2021-22 and $28.2-billion in 2022-23. In Quebec, opposition parties demanded the government release a document from Montreal’s health authority that says maintaining a partial lockdown will create health problems in the city’s population. The document suggests that libraries and museums could be reopened, and restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings be eased.

In Ottawa, the Public Health Agency of Canada says the government’s claim that the country’s outbreak surveillance unit, known as GPHIN, continues to operate “unchanged” is misleading.

Last week, the government suggested that the highly specialized outbreak surveillance system outbreak has seen no significant changes to the way it operates, despite internal documents that show otherwise.

Several of the government’s claims appear to be misleading, while some – such as the assertion that GPHIN’s operations are “unchanged” – are contradicted by the public-health agency’s own records.

Second wave: Hospitals in some of Canada’s hot spots – Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Quebec City – have been forced to scale back care for non-COVID-19 patients as a result of the fall wave.

Yesterday, it was reported that the federal government missed its own target to ramp up COVID-19 testing capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus around the world

Among the Bachhadas, a group at the bottom of the Indian caste system, the hardships of COVID-19 leave families desperate for income – and for underage girls, the pressures and dangers of sex work are high.

caste system, the hardships of COVID-19 leave families desperate for income – and for underage girls, the pressures and dangers of sex work are high. Greece has imposed a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, its second this year after a sharp increase in infections this week.

has imposed a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, its second this year after a sharp increase in infections this week. New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. have climbed to a historic high of more than 86,000 a day on average, in a glimpse of the worsening crisis that lies ahead for the winner of the presidential election.

Coronavirus and business

As Black Friday – the kickoff for the busy holiday shopping season – approaches, some retailers are outlining plans for more cautious promotions.

Canadian Tire said it is taking a “more cautious approach" to its promotions to smooth out surges in traffic to maintain physical distancing in stores.

Some retailers, along with package carriers, are telling consumers to shop early as e-commerce purchases are expected to surge this year and result in delivery delays.

Also today: Bell Canada’s parent company says a second COVID-19 wave will make it difficult to predict how the telecom industry will fare this holiday shopping season.

And: Switch boosts its sales forecast as the pandemic fuels a gaming boom.

Globe opinion

Barry Hertz: “Theatres have been shuttered in the ‘hot spots’ of Toronto, Ottawa, York and Peel regions for the past month. This despite the fact there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 transmission in theatres not only in Canada, but across the globe.”

“Theatres have been shuttered in the ‘hot spots’ of Toronto, Ottawa, York and Peel regions for the past month. This despite the fact there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 transmission in theatres not only in Canada, but across the globe.” David Parkinson: “Canada’s path to a full economic recovery – the one Ottawa is laying out – would look an awful lot smoother with Joe Biden in the White House.”

More reporting

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.