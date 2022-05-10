Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
Top headlines:
- The ups and downs of pandemic waves are likely still compounding surgical backlogs, according to new data
- New B.C. data reveals physicians and surgeons have highest vaccine rates among health-care professionals, naturopaths lowest
- Vancouver biotech company AbCellera posts record revenue on continued brisk sales of its COVID-19 antibodies
In the past seven days, there were 440 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 7 per cent over the same period. At least 5,975 people are being treated in hospitals and 398 are in the ICU.
Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- Hospitals in Canada are still stretched thin as the coronavirus disease continues to affect hospitalizations and absenteeism, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said. The impact has created a surgery backlog, and according to new data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the number of surgeries performed still fluctuates with each pandemic wave, compounding backlogs every time.
- Ontario is reporting 19 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today, after reporting no new deaths on Monday. Meanwhile, Quebec is reporting 35 additional deaths and a nine-patient decline in hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 today.
- In British Columbia, new provincial data reveals that physicians and surgeons have the highest rates of vaccination among health-care professionals, while naturopaths have the lowest rate.
Pandemic recovery
- Vancouver biotech company AbCellera Biologics generated record revenue in its first quarter on continued brisk sales of its COVID-19 antibodies.
- The explosion of online shopping and shipping during the pandemic pushed General Motors Co. down a new path. The automotive company is currently working to improve deliveries with an electric, made-in-Canada solution called BrightDrop.
- Peloton, the maker of high-end exercise bikes and treadmills that was once high flying in the early days of the pandemic, is now reporting mounting losses and slowing sales as more people return to gyms and other pre-pandemic exercise routines and embrace cheaper options.
Globe opinion
Jin-Ling Chen: In the COVID-19 fight, let’s channel the spirit of Rev. George Mackay, a Canadian hero of Taiwan
Campbell Clark: The WEF conspiracy theory is in the Conservative leadership race, and Canada’s main streets
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap
