In the past seven days, there were 440 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 7 per cent over the same period. At least 5,975 people are being treated in hospitals and 398 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Vancouver biotech company AbCellera Biologics generated record revenue in its first quarter on continued brisk sales of its COVID-19 antibodies.

The explosion of online shopping and shipping during the pandemic pushed General Motors Co. down a new path. The automotive company is currently working to improve deliveries with an electric, made-in-Canada solution called BrightDrop.

Peloton, the maker of high-end exercise bikes and treadmills that was once high flying in the early days of the pandemic, is now reporting mounting losses and slowing sales as more people return to gyms and other pre-pandemic exercise routines and embrace cheaper options.

Jin-Ling Chen: In the COVID-19 fight, let’s channel the spirit of Rev. George Mackay, a Canadian hero of Taiwan

Campbell Clark: The WEF conspiracy theory is in the Conservative leadership race, and Canada’s main streets

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

