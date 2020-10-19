Coronavirus Update: Parents anxious over mixed messaging from schools and public-health officials

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Parents cope with slow coronavirus test results, mixed messaging from schools and officials With new lockdowns meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, Europe is likely headed for a new recession. It didn’t have to be this way Trump calls Dr. Fauci a ‘disaster’ during conference call with campaign workers

In Canada, there have been at least 201,437 cases reported. In the last week 15,299 new cases were announced, 0.4% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 169,671 recoveries and 9,778 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been at least 39,955,637 cases confirmed and 1,113,178 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said children in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel and York regions should not go trick-or-treating this Halloween. Ford issued the advice, which he said was informed by the province’s top doctor, as Ontario reported 704 new cases and four new deaths. In Toronto, social workers are struggling to support the city’s most vulnerable neighbourhoods through the pandemic.

Nurses and other health care workers blocked two major bridges in Montreal and Quebec City Monday, placing further pressure on province to address working conditions they say have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

and Monday, placing further pressure on province to address working conditions they say have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the Oct. 24 provincial election in B.C., political parties are grappling with how to best care for seniors and ensure that extreme measures, including banning visitors from long-term care, don’t become the norm.

In Ottawa, Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux estimates that the temporary easing of qualifying rules for Employment Insurance benefits is projected to cost $13.5-billion – substantially more than the $10.2-billion estimate provided by the federal government in late September.

In an interview, Mr. Giroux said the difference between his figure and the government’s is likely owing to varying economic assumptions in forecasting models.

He noted, though, that his office’s numbers – and the government’s – likely underestimate the cost of the EI measures because they do not account for the widespread business shutdowns recently announced in Quebec and Ontario in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Giroux also said the Finance Department should resume the practice of releasing a biweekly breakdown of all pandemic-related spending. That practice stopped in August when Parliament was prorogued.

Also today: The snowball effect of COVID-19 testing and tracing delays, the slow transmission of results, and confusing messages from schools and public-health officials are creating anxiety among parents across the country.

And: Limits on travel between Canada and the United States will persist for at least four more weeks, the federal government confirmed Monday despite signs of growing impatience south of the border.

Countries across Europe are making difficult decisions about the coronavirus outbreak as cases surge across the continent.

are making difficult decisions about the coronavirus outbreak as cases surge across the continent. U.S. President Donald Trump called coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci a “disaster” on Monday and sought to reassure campaign workers he still has a path to victory on Election Day, 15 days away, despite slipping opinion poll numbers.

President Donald Trump called coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci a “disaster” on Monday and sought to reassure campaign workers he still has a path to victory on Election Day, 15 days away, despite slipping opinion poll numbers. Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, hospitalized in Israel with COVID-19, was placed on a ventilator on Monday after his condition deteriorated, a spokeswoman for the facility said.

Two quarterly Bank of Canada surveys show that business and consumer sentiment brightened over the summer but remained cautious – pointing to a “slow and uneven” economic recovery even before the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Business Outlook Survey showed that while companies' expectations have improved from the deeply pessimistic readings in its previous survey conducted in late May and early June, the bank’s Business Outlook Survey Indicator remains in negative territory and well below its historical average, “signalling weak business sentiment.”

One-third of businesses don’t expect their sales or their staffing levels to return to prepandemic levels in the next 12 months.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that consumers' views brightened with the gradual easing of COVID-19 containment restrictions over the summer, but they remained “cautious” about the course of the pandemic, and about employment, income and spending prospects. They reported stepping up their savings, as a precaution against further economic difficulties.

Also today: A campaign by coronavirus-stricken aviation giants to persuade the world it’s safe to fly has been questioned by one of the scientists whose research it draws upon.

André Picard: “Public health is about harm-reduction, about finding ways for people to live while minimizing their risks as much as possible. It’s not about depriving them of all pleasure. Banning Halloween also plays into the hands of those who oppose any sort of restrictions.”

“Public health is about harm-reduction, about finding ways for people to live while minimizing their risks as much as possible. It’s not about depriving them of all pleasure. Banning Halloween also plays into the hands of those who oppose any sort of restrictions.” Mark Kingwell: “As we shift from cancelled Thanksgivings and forced online classes to a discontented winter of new closings and maybe lockdowns, we have to pause and reflect on how we think about risk and our relationship to it.”

For the film lover🎬: Why the NFB’s breakout short film How to Be at Home leans into loneliness

“Lean in to loneliness,” Tanya Davis says in the animated short film of her poem about pandemic life, How To Be At Home. Of all the lines in the poem, it is this one that most resonates with director Andrea Dorfman, who also produced the animation for the film.

The nearly five-minute film has become the breakout star of The Curve, a collection of short films commissioned by the National Film Board to capture life in Canada during COVID-19. It has been viewed more than 55,000 times since it was released in September.

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

