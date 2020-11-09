Coronavirus Update: Pfizer says its vaccine is at least 90% effective in early trials

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90-per-cent effective, while Trudeau urged Canadians to double down on controlling the COVID-19 spread now Soaring COVID-19 infections expose frayed Canadian response Air Canada says further route cuts, closings ‘on pause’ as Ottawa weighs aid for battered airlines

In Canada, there have been at least 268,732 cases reported. In the last week 26,771 new cases were announced, 23% more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 218,392 recoveries and 10,564 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been at least 50,395,314 cases confirmed and 1,256,179 deaths reported.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A restaurant with a teddy bear wearing a face mask greets passersby in Riga today, the first day of emergency pandemic restrictions. Many services in the Latvian capital were closed, while others could offer only takeout options. GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

The crisis in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, the region in Quebec currently most affected by COVID-19, will get worse before it gets better, the province’s Health Minister warned Monday. Provincewide, Quebec reported 1,169 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Monday.

currently most affected by COVID-19, will get worse before it gets better, the province’s Health Minister warned Monday. Provincewide, Quebec reported 1,169 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths on Monday. Ontario reported 1,242 new cases and 12 more deaths today. The province says it is increasing testing, contact tracing and hospital resources in Peel Region as COVID-19 rates surge there.

reported 1,242 new cases and 12 more deaths today. The province says it is increasing testing, contact tracing and hospital resources in Peel Region as COVID-19 rates surge there. Nunavut confirmed its second case of COVID-19, but says there is no evidence of community transmission.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hopes vaccines will be available in early 2021, but warned Canada needs to “double down” on efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 right now.

Trudeau said Pfizer’s announcement that its vaccine candidates appears effective in clinical trials is “very encouraging,” but cautioned the news does not have immediate impact on infections now.

The Prime Minister said the country needs to control the spread now, so when vaccines do arrive, the country can “act quickly to protect all Canadians.”

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, should it prove effective and gain regulatory approval from Health Canada.

Last week, the Prime Minister warned that the initial distribution of a vaccine could face logistical challenges.

COVID-19 and schools: Educators are worried the COVID-19 era is “irreparably harming” students' future.

Coronavirus around the world

U.S. president-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer’s progress toward a vaccine on Monday but urged Americans to wear masks because it may not be widely available for many months. Meanwhile, Ben Carson, the Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, is the latest to test positive after attending the Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House.

president-elect Joe Biden hailed Pfizer’s progress toward a vaccine on Monday but urged Americans to wear masks because it may not be widely available for many months. Meanwhile, Ben Carson, the Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, is the latest to test positive after attending the Trump campaign’s election night watch party in the White House. Portugal and Hungary on Monday became the latest European countries to impose curfews in a bid to stop a critical resurgence of COVID-19. Glimmers of hope emerged from France, Belgium and elsewhere that tough restrictions might be starting to work.

Around the world: The World Health Organization chief on Monday welcomed efforts to strengthen the Geneva-based body through reform and said it was looking forward to working closely with the Biden administration.

Coronavirus and business

Air Canada is set to cancel another 95 routes and close nine Canadian airport operations, but will wait for the results of taxpayer aid talks scheduled to begin this week with the federal government.

Calin Rovinescu, Air Canada’s chief executive officer, said getting rid of the unnamed domestic, U.S. and international routes and the airport operations will help the carrier cut costs as it grapples with pandemic-related losses that total $3.4-billion this year.

On Sunday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said airline companies must reimburse customers for cancelled flights before the government would spend “one penny of taxpayer money” on a bailout for the industry.

Already the federal government has provided wage subsidies, free rent at airports, and offered loans to airlines and other large employers.

Also today: Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90-per-cent effective based on initial trial results.

And: What a Biden presidency and Pfizer’s promising COVID-19 vaccine mean for investors and for Canada

Globe opinion

André Picard: "Let’s remember that while the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has declared that its vaccine is ’90-per-cent effective,' the details are scant and the caveats are many.”

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

