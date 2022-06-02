Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

A new study in Israel conducted during the rise of the Omicron variant found that Pfizer Inc.’s antiviral treatment Paxlovid reduced COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates in vaccinated and unvaccinated patients 65 years and older.

Montreal music festival Osheaga’s co-founder Nick Farkas says ticket sales are up compared to pre-pandemic years due to pent up demand.

Former Ottawa Police chief Peter Sloly says the Ottawa convoy protest rallying against COVID-19 mandates was a national security crisis that represented a ‘paradigm shift’ of protests in Canada.

In the past seven days, there were 278 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 28 per cent over the same period. At least 3,562 people are being treated in hospitals and 241 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 vaccines could soon be available in the U.S. for children under 5 years of age since Pfizer and partner BioNTech have completed the filing with the U.S. drugs regulator seeking authorization.

Pandemic recovery

With the country’s widespread vaccination uptake and lower hospitalization-to-infection rates seen in recent surges of the pandemic, there’s reason to believe that summer 2022 will see the triumphant return of big, multi-day festivals in Canada.

Rob Carrick says if you’re looking for a signal that things are getting back to normal as the pandemic recedes, you’ve got one: Debt levels are rising again.

