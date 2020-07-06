Coronavirus Update: Poll finds 81% of Canadians think Canada-U.S. border should stay closed

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: Poll finds 81% of Canadians think Canada-U.S. border should stay closed

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Poll finds 81 per cent of Canadians say the Canada-U.S. border should stay closed as death toll tops 130,000 stateside
  2. UN experts find climate change, other environment degredation accelerates spread of COVID-19 and other zoonotic diseases
  3. Unions tell MPs that grocery workers should still have pandemic pay bump, point to dozens on infected front-line staff

In Canada, there have been at least 105,934 cases reported. In the last week 2,016 new cases were announced, 12 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 69,570 recoveries and 8,693 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 3,128,329 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 11,449,707 cases confirmed and 534,267 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

Mark Snyder, of Canton, Mass., adjusts his mask while working out on a treadmill, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Answer is Fitness gym, in Canton. Casinos, gyms, movie theatres and museums are among the businesses allowed to reopen in the state on Monday, July 6 under the third phase of Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's coronavirus economic recovery plan. The rules don't apply to Boston, which is to move into Phase 3 on July 13. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/The Associated Press

Number of the day

41 per cent

About 41 per cent of smaller companies who believe they qualify for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance or CECRA said their landlord has not applied to the program, according to results published Monday by Save Small Business, a lobbying group created to support entrepreneurs during the pandemic.

  • Another 14 per cent said their landlord has “maybe” applied.
  • The survey drew roughly 1,660 responses, with half coming from British Columbia.

The results are the latest sign of tepid participation in CECRA, which aims to minimize rent for small businesses that have taken massive revenue hits during the pandemic.

Several landlords have told The Globe and Mail they aren’t bothering to participate in the federal government program, with some citing their struggles in applying.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, union leaders representing thousands of grocery store workers told a House of Commons committee there’s no reason to cut pandemic pay premiums given the COVID-19 crisis is not over.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Union leaders recommended stricter labour standards and oversight for the grocery sector.
  • MPs on the industry committee agreed to look into the matter and will have a chance to question retail executives at the end of the week.
  • Last month, grocery chains Loblaw, Metro and Empire, the parent company of Sobey’s, announced they were ending the pay bump – in most cases $2 an hour – for workers because the pace of business had eased.
  • Also last month, the Empire, Safeway and other grocery stores reported record sales growth and earnings in the fourth quarter.

And: In a new poll, 81 per cent of Canadians say the Canada-U.S. border should remain closed to non-essential travellers for the foreseeable future. Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the border would say closed until at least July 21.

Plasma project: Can the straw-coloured liquid in the blood of coronavirus survivors help save the newly infected? A Canadian clinical trial wants to enroll 1,200 coronavirus-infected patients to find out.

Coronavirus around the world

  • U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 130,000, with infections on the rise in 39 states, and with 16 states recording new daily records in July. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo harshly criticized the White House’s pandemic response on Monday, accusing President Donald Trump of “enabling” the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • United Nations experts said environmental degredation, including intensive farming and climate charge, help drive the spread of viruses, like COVID-19, that pass from animals to humans.
  • Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s increasingly authoritarian government seems focused on covering up the virus rather than treating it, even while the Pan-American Health Organization urges the country to take aggressive measures.
  • The pandemic and associated economic downturns have exacerbated the dangers for African women who have travelled to do domestic work for families in Arab countries such as Saudia Arabia and Lebanon.
  • Thousands in Ukraine and Russia have recently flocked to Black Sea beaches but declined to practise physical distancing or wear a mask, despite high case numbers in both countries.

Coronavirus and business

Two Bank of Canada business and consumer surveys show a “substantial widening in economic slack” as employment expectations sink to historic lows.

  • Consumers are shopping and spending less because of coronavirus fears, and cancelling or postponing major purchases.
  • Consumer caution is translating into sharply lower sales expectations and investment plans among businesses.
  • The bank’s business outlook survey indicator dropped to its lowest reading since the financial crisis of 2008-09.

Also today: The pandemic may help accelerate the transition to e-bikes and e-scooters, as health and safety concerns keep people off mass transit.

  • Bicycle sales jumped in April, according to a new report, as major Canadian cities are giving over more road space to create new bike lanes and pedestrian zones.
  • However, several studies show more people who don’t own cars are looking to buy one as a result of the pandemic.

And: The U.S. services industry activity rebounded sharply in June

Globe opinion

  • Lori Nikkel: “For years, Canadians have survived with a patchwork system of aid to feed the hungry – a sprawling, informal network of some 60,000 charitable groups offering sustenance. Then came COVID-19, which ruthlessly exposed the precarity of this existing system.”
  • Mark Leonard: “When COVID-19 struck Europe and forced millions of people into internal exile, many were overcome by a deep sense of loneliness. This reflected not only a craving to be reunited with friends and family, but also a broader feeling that their countries had been helpless and abandoned in the face of a global pandemic.”

More reporting

Distractions

For the overheated: Try one of these three cool summer treats i

Story continues below advertisement

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies