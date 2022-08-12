Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter now publishes Mondays and Fridays.

Pregnant women who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were not more likely to experience miscarriage, stillbirth or other severe health events compared to unvaccinated pregnant women, a new study says ‘It’s hard to explain how much we’ve seen and how much we’ve been through’: A growing number of health professionals have been harassed and abused by individuals promoting COVID-19 conspiracies online and in person – despite a federal law that makes it illegal The Canadian economy was losing between $2.6-billion and $5.2-billion a week as a result of the countrywide trucker convoy blockades, newly disclosed cabinet documents show

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

The pandemic has changed a lot about how we work, but it hasn’t changed when we are most productive, according to the results of a new survey. Daniel Pink, author of When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, says that these patterns provide a strong argument for greater autonomy and flexibility in the workplace. While research has proven that workers are equally or more productive when they get to choose their work location, he believes there’s even more productivity to be gained by providing employees with greater control over when they work.

Outdoors activities were among the many things that got more expensive and difficult to enjoy when the pandemic hit. Here's a list of a few relatively low- and medium-cost outdoor activities to pursue, as the pandemic heads further into recovery.

New Zealand welcomed the first cruise ship to the country since the coronavirus pandemic began, signalling a long-sought return to normalcy for the nation’s tourism industry.

Manulife missed analyst profit expectations after a $1.6-billion drop in earnings owing to market turmoil and extended COVID-19 restrictions in Asia.

John Ibbitson: Pierre Poilievre’s goal to block COVID-19 vaccine mandates doesn’t reconcile with public harm it would cause

Campbell Clark: The convoy wasn’t leaving town – but that’s not the Emergencies Act question

David Parkinson: The Great Resignation has arrived in Canada

Now that pandemic restrictions have eased in most places around the world, travel has returned in full force, and for some, this has meant a return to solo travel.

Canadian waste water surveillance expanding to new public health threats: Tam

‘Reinstating mask mandates and encouraging … booster shots could slow the spread of COVID-19 and improve staffing levels now.’ Readers react to the health care crisis, plus other letters for Aug. 11

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

