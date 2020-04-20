Coronavirus Update: Premier Ford says Ontario preparing for ‘gradual’ economic reopening as modelling shows pandemic peak likely reached

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines

Ontario has reached its peak in epidemic, officials say, but long-term care situation getting worse House of Commons votes to meet in-person once a week, with more meetings via video Oil prices plunge into negative territory on fears of supply glut, sinking demand due to coronavirus Debate intensifies over when to lift coronavirus restrictions as protests flare across U.S.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • The rules in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Protesters hold signs criticizing Wyoming's response to COVID-19 while listening to Governor Mark Gordon during a rally on Monday outside the state Capitol in Cheyenne. More than 100 protesters gathered to protest physical distancing and the statewide closures. Michael Cummo/The Associated Press

Number of the day

-$37.63

The spot price for West Texas Intermediate plunged deep into negative pricing Monday, closing at minus US$37.63 over fears of rapidly filling storage and sinking demand.

Global demand has plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a supply glut that has filled storage tanks means futures traders are finding very few buyers for their soon-to-expire May contracts, throwing into doubt who will take actual delivery of barrels.

Coronavirus in Canada

At least 36,671 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 13 days ago. There have also been 12,498 recoveries and 1,681 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 586,538 tests.

Ontario health officials said the province has reached its peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation in long-term care and group homes is worsening. Meanwhile, all inmates at the Ontario Correctional Institute in Brampton are being moved to another correctional facility in Toronto after an outbreak.

health officials said the province has reached its peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation in long-term care and group homes is worsening. Meanwhile, all inmates at the Ontario Correctional Institute in Brampton are being moved to another correctional facility in Toronto after an outbreak. Nearly 1,500 bus drivers and other transit workers across Metro Vancouver are being laid off as TransLink faces plunging ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

are being laid off as TransLink faces plunging ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical supplies manufacturer AMD Medicom Inc. said it will establish its first Canadian facility to make N95 respirator masks for the domestic market near its Montreal-area head office by July with financial aid from the Quebec government.

government. The Cargill meat-packing plant in southern Alberta is temporarily shutting down after it was linked to more than 350 cases of the novel coronavirus.

In Ottawa, the House of Commons endorsed regular video meetings and one in-person gathering a week, rejecting calls from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer for MPs to meet more frequently on the floor of the House of Commons.

Conservative Party refused to support a deal reached over the weekend by the Liberals and the other opposition parties that would allow for one in-person sitting per week with a reduced number of MPs present.

The House of Commons has already met twice recently in reduced numbers – on March 25 and April 11 – to pass legislation approving new government programs in response to the pandemic.

As a result, the temporary suspension of Parliament expired Monday and the House resumed at 11 a.m. without a formal arrangement to reduce to the number of MPs in the 338-seat chamber.

Coronavirus around the world

At least 2,440,809 cases confirmed around the world; with 639,877 recoveries and 167,628 deaths reported.

Debate intensified in the United States over when to lift restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak, with protesters in some states describing mandatory lockdowns as “tyranny.”

over when to lift restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak, with protesters in some states describing mandatory lockdowns as “tyranny.” India and Singapore announced their biggest single-day spikes in new coronavirus cases, as the crisis intensifies in parts of Asia.

and announced their biggest single-day spikes in new coronavirus cases, as the crisis intensifies in parts of Asia. Iran began opening intercity highways and major shopping centres to stimulate its economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak – one of the worst in the world – even as some fear it could lead to a second wave of infections.

began opening intercity highways and major shopping centres to stimulate its economy, gambling that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak – one of the worst in the world – even as some fear it could lead to a second wave of infections. Religious authorities in the United Arab Emirates said medical workers treating coronavirus patients are exempt from fasting during Ramadan and urged Muslims not to congregate for prayers during the holy month expected to start this week.

said medical workers treating coronavirus patients are exempt from fasting during Ramadan and urged Muslims not to congregate for prayers during the holy month expected to start this week. In Britain , 98-year-old Prince Philip made a rare statement to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

, 98-year-old Prince Philip made a rare statement to thank those involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. And: British parliament is set to resume sitting Wednesday under a hybrid system that will see as many as 120 members of Parliament using the videoconferencing platform Zoom, and 50 MPs allowed to sit in the chamber under physical-distancing guidelines.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s banks are bracing for a shock to their loan portfolios that could wipe out a large chunk of second-quarter profits after major U.S. lenders reported steep increases in expected loan losses last week.

The four largest banks in the United States reported a combined US$24-billion in provisions for credit losses, an increase of roughly 350 per cent in provisions compared with a year earlier.

Canadian analysts are now compiling stress-test scenarios to gauge how severe future losses may be for domestic banks, as the new coronavirus keeps large parts of the global economy at a standstill

In the most pessimistic cases published this week, provisions would eat deep into banks’ capital reserves, but not threaten their stability, analysts say. And there are mitigating factors that could cushion the blow for Canada’s lenders.

Reader question

Question: Where are we with a vaccine?

Answer from The Globe’s André Picard: About 40 groups around the world are working on vaccines. A lot of promising stuff in vitro, in test tubes, we are doing well. Doing it in humans is much more difficult.

Realistically, probably we are 18 months away from a vaccine, maybe two years. Some more pessimistic researchers say we are never going to have a vaccine. We have actually never had a vaccine for a coronavirus. The common cold is a form of coronavirus. SARS and MERS are more deadly forms of coronavirus. We’ve never developed a vaccine for them. They are very tricky viruses – much more difficult than our childhood diseases, like measles, where we have had vaccines for 50 years.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Syrian tailor switches from ball gowns to medical ones

After the Syrian government ordered the closure of all shops as a part of measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Syrian tailor Hussam Issa offered his services to a group making personal protective equipment for hospitals. Reuters

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail.

Distractions

April 22 is National Canadian Film Day; here are 24 hours of excellent ready-to-stream Cancon to celebrate

Open this photo in gallery The F Word: When Wallace meets Chantry, it could be love at first sight… except she lives with her long-term boyfriend. And so Wallace, acting with both best intentions — and maybe a little denial — discovers the dirtiest word in romance: friends.

This year, Reel Canada, the non-profit organization behind NCFD, has pivoted: Instead of hosting 1,000 in-person screenings and events across the country April 22 as originally planned, the seventh-annual NCFD will be a digital affair.

An interactive livestream will be broadcast Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring conversations with such homegrown film heroes as Atom Egoyan, Mina Shum, Philippe Falardeau, Don McKellar and Colm Feore, and Reel Canada has offered a curated list of where to find the best Canadian films across domestic streaming services and television channels.

So to help winnow down the offerings, The Globe and Mail presents its own list of enough Canadian movies – all available to stream, and often for free if they’re on CBC Gem – to program your very own 24-hour National Canadian Film Day. Find the list here.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales rose 0.7 per cent to $67.5-billion in February, even as sales were hurt by rail blockades and the early effects of COVID-19.

John Doyle: “ Frontline: Coronavirus Pandemic is new, not newsy but deeply serious and meant to be a study of what happened in Washington state, where the virus first landed, and how the government in Washington responded.”

“ is new, not newsy but deeply serious and meant to be a study of what happened in Washington state, where the virus first landed, and how the government in Washington responded.” Bo Zheng: “Managing a medical illness is not the same as fighting a war. When people die from an illness such as cancer or COVID-19, it does not mean that they have “lost the battle,” that they lacked determination or moral character, or that the health care team did not “fight hard enough.”

“Managing a medical illness is not the same as fighting a war. When people die from an illness such as cancer or COVID-19, it does not mean that they have “lost the battle,” that they lacked determination or moral character, or that the health care team did not “fight hard enough.” Jean Marmorio: “In response to COVID-19, the 124th edition of the [Boston Marathon] will now take place on Sept. 14, giving us runners a year and a half from the last marathon to train for the next one. Ugh. The pandemic has created an uncertain and trying time, which brings to mind the Boston Marathon I completed on April 15, 2013.”

“In response to COVID-19, the 124th edition of the [Boston Marathon] will now take place on Sept. 14, giving us runners a year and a half from the last marathon to train for the next one. Ugh. The pandemic has created an uncertain and trying time, which brings to mind the Boston Marathon I completed on April 15, 2013.” Angela Mondou and Colin Deacon: “The term ‘government procurement’ usually means complex processes, red tape, long delays and high costs. The COVID-19 pandemic is changing this – and fast.”

Information centre

