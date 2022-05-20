Skip to main content
Caora McKenna and Rebecca Zamon
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 384 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 21 per cent over the same period. At least 4,896 people are being treated in hospitals and 349 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic recovery

  • The WHO called an emergency meeting about the monkeypox outbreak in Europe. While not a recovery story per se, the organization hopes to use learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic in its responses to new outbreaks.
  • China has surrendered hosting rights for next year’s Asian Cup, a little more than a week after it postponed the multi-sport Asian Games to 2023. It’s a trend that will likely continue for the country as it sticks to its “zero-COVID” policy while much of the rest of the world resumes normal life.

Globe opinion

Kieran Delamont: Our restrictions-free COVID-19 summer is here – but we’re leaving out people who can’t afford it

More reading

While nearly 1,000 cases of a new sublineage of the Omicron variant – BA.2.20 – have been discovered in Ontario, experts across the country say it doesn’t warrant significant concern. Instead, they’re focusing on keeping an eye out for any new variants that could cause a substantial increase in transmission.

Information centre

