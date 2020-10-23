Coronavirus Update: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be available this year

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Trudeau says a vaccine likely won’t be available until 2021
- Federal cabinet debating an airline bailout package
- Ontario may move Halton Region to modified Stage 2 next week
In Canada, there have been at least 211,505 cases reported. In the last week 17,400 new cases were announced, 9 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 177,744 recoveries and 9,888 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 9,876,236 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 41,695,675 cases confirmed and 1,137,193 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening • Mask-wearing rules • Back to school guide • Essential resources
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce a decision Monday on whether Halton Region will move to a modified Stage 2, following what he calls a “concerning” increase in case numbers. Meanwhile, lawyers say Ford’s proposed liability protection legislation would make it more difficult to hold long-term care facilities to account for wrongdoing. The province reported 826 new cases and nine new deaths today.
- An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Quebec City area risks causing a service breakdown in the local health-care network, Quebec’s deputy premier said. The province reported 905 new cases today, down from 1,033 the day before.
In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a successful vaccine is unlikely to be available this year, and announced an additional $214-million in spending on Canadian-made vaccines.
- The Prime Minister said there is still a “number of more months of work” to be done before a supply of vaccines could arrive. He added the limited doses would first be given to vulnerable populations and front-line workers.
- The government indicated full payments to drug companies are contingent on the vaccines passing clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval.
- The federal government has previously announced agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna to secure doses of their vaccines, should they prove successful and garner regulatory approval.
Also today: Elections Canada says it can run a federal election during the pandemic, but a number of changes would need to be made to meet the logistical challenges it poses.
And: Canadian companies warn a Conservative motion could deter domestic production of ventilators and other desperately needed equipment.
Coronavirus around the world
- The United States reported 76,195 new cases yesterday – the second-highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic. After clashing in last night’s debate, former Vice-President Joe Biden again criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying he has “quit on America.”
Coronavirus and business
In Ottawa, the federal cabinet is debating a bailout package for Canada’s airline industry following months of lobbying by the industry.
- According to sources who spoke to The Globe, the package recognizes the importance of air travel to the country’s economy and could arrive as early as November.
- Funder support would be conditional on public money not being used to pay air executives, and carriers may be asked to restart flights on routes that have been closed during the pandemic, according to a government source.
Also today: Le Château, the retailer known as the go-to spot for prom outfits, filed for creditor protection and will close its 123 Canadian stores after six decades in business. Le Château’s announcement follows other retailers that are struggling with the challenges the pandemic poses.
And: Complexity, slow rollouts and too many strings attached hampered Ottawa’s business relief programs.
Globe opinion
- Nora Rubel: As the pandemic rages, many Ultra-Orthodox leaders adhere to tradition at all costs
More reporting
- “COVID-19 and the travel restrictions” are to blame for walking back a long-standing pledge to lift all boil-water advisories in First Nations by 2021, the Prime Minister said today.
- Sunnybrook hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak with at least five cases identified in the surgical wing. At least six other hospitals in Toronto are managing outbreaks.
- Amplify: Halloween will look different in 2020 than we imagined. Let’s use it as an opportunity to show the kids how to make the best of a bad situation
- While all gyms are included in COVID-19 shutdowns – like those in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel – not all fitness facilities are the same
- Art auctions have moved online with relative ease during the pandemic, but galleries face a bigger challenge
Information centre
- Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus. Wash your hands. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face). Is flying safe?
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.