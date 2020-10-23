Coronavirus Update: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a COVID-19 vaccine is unlikely to be available this year

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

In Canada, there have been at least 211,505 cases reported. In the last week 17,400 new cases were announced, 9 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 177,744 recoveries and 9,888 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 9,876,236 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 41,695,675 cases confirmed and 1,137,193 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Kashmiri Muslims offer Friday prayers on the banks of the Jhelum River while maintaining social distancing on October 23. AFP Contributor#AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will announce a decision Monday on whether Halton Region will move to a modified Stage 2, following what he calls a “concerning” increase in case numbers. Meanwhile, lawyers say Ford’s proposed liability protection legislation would make it more difficult to hold long-term care facilities to account for wrongdoing. The province reported 826 new cases and nine new deaths today.

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Quebec City area risks causing a service breakdown in the local health-care network, Quebec's deputy premier said. The province reported 905 new cases today, down from 1,033 the day before.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a successful vaccine is unlikely to be available this year, and announced an additional $214-million in spending on Canadian-made vaccines.

The Prime Minister said there is still a “number of more months of work” to be done before a supply of vaccines could arrive. He added the limited doses would first be given to vulnerable populations and front-line workers.

The government indicated full payments to drug companies are contingent on the vaccines passing clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval.

The federal government has previously announced agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Pfizer and Moderna to secure doses of their vaccines, should they prove successful and garner regulatory approval.

Also today: Elections Canada says it can run a federal election during the pandemic, but a number of changes would need to be made to meet the logistical challenges it poses.

And: Canadian companies warn a Conservative motion could deter domestic production of ventilators and other desperately needed equipment.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

In Ottawa, the federal cabinet is debating a bailout package for Canada’s airline industry following months of lobbying by the industry.

According to sources who spoke to The Globe, the package recognizes the importance of air travel to the country’s economy and could arrive as early as November.

Funder support would be conditional on public money not being used to pay air executives, and carriers may be asked to restart flights on routes that have been closed during the pandemic, according to a government source.

Also today: Le Château, the retailer known as the go-to spot for prom outfits, filed for creditor protection and will close its 123 Canadian stores after six decades in business. Le Château’s announcement follows other retailers that are struggling with the challenges the pandemic poses.

And: Complexity, slow rollouts and too many strings attached hampered Ottawa’s business relief programs.

Globe opinion

Nora Rubel: As the pandemic rages, many Ultra-Orthodox leaders adhere to tradition at all costs

More reporting

“COVID-19 and the travel restrictions” are to blame for walking back a long-standing pledge to lift all boil-water advisories in First Nations by 2021, the Prime Minister said today.

Sunnybrook hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak with at least five cases identified in the surgical wing. At least six other hospitals in Toronto are managing outbreaks.

Amplify: Halloween will look different in 2020 than we imagined. Let’s use it as an opportunity to show the kids how to make the best of a bad situation

While all gyms are included in COVID-19 shutdowns – like those in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel – not all fitness facilities are the same

Art auctions have moved online with relative ease during the pandemic, but galleries face a bigger challenge

Information centre

