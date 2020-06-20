 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: Private equity firms are ready to feast on pandemic spoils

Alex Nguyen and Sierra Bein
Comments

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. With trillions of dollars on hand, private equity firms are ready to feast on pandemic spoils
  2. COVID-19 and offices: Could the coronavirus be transmitted through the air?
  3. As pro sports leagues prepare to restart, more and more athletes are testing positive for COVID-19
  4. The WHO warns of a “new and dangerous phase” in the pandemic. Over the past two weeks, 81 nations have seen a growth in new cases, while only 36 have seen declines.

In Canada, there have been at least 100,957 cases reported. In the last week 2,533 new cases were announced, 25% fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 63,450 recoveries and 8,410 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 2,495,571 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 8,663,135 cases confirmed and 460,005 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

A protester shouts outside the venue of U.S. President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. on June 20, 2020. Just hours before the event, six staff members helping to set up the rally tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s team said those with immediate contact to these staff would not be able to attend — but there are still fears of the event being a super-spreader because it is taking place indoor.

GORAN TOMASEVIC/Reuters

Coronavirus in Canada

  • Even with easing COVID-19 restrictions, Alberta tourism industry – the fourth largest employment sector in the province – is still struggling. Premier Jason Kenney also announced that he is not making masks mandatory, instead opting for “very strong recommendation.”
  • The pandemic has forced Pride celebrations to go remote. While many drag performers in Toronto have adjusted to online performances, they said the crowd’s energy and financial support can’t match those of live shows.
  • Premier Blaine Higgs is optimistic about the timeline of New Brunswick’s economic recovery, as the province continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions for all but one region.
  • In Ottawa, the federal government announced that it will give bonus pay of $78 per day to Canadian Armed Forces members whose duties put them at risk of COVID-19. Hazard pay for an estimated 4,500 troops will be applied retroactively to when members started their duties and will continue until September 30.

Coronavirus around the world

  • President Donald Trump’s rally and campaign events in Tulsa, Oklahoma drew tens of thousands of attendees. Just hours before the event, six staff members helping to set up the rally tested positive for COVID-19. Trump’s team said those with immediate contact to these staff would not be able to attend — but there are still fears of the event being a super-spreader because it is taking place indoor.
  • Spain will be opening its tourism market as it removes the two-week quarantine requirement for British tourists.
  • Zimbabwe’s health minister has been accused of illegally giving a multi-million-dollar contract for COVID-19 medical supplies to a company that sold these supplies to the government at inflated prices. He is now charged with criminal abuse of duty.
  • With a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey following easing restrictions, President Tayyip Erdogan acknowledged that the country’s fight against the pandemic has lost some ground. But he believes physical distancing would help the country regain its momentum.
Open this photo in gallery

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus, sit in Kugulu Park public garden, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Burhan Ozbilici/The Associated Press

Globe opinion

  • Adrienne Tanner: “Although it was sanctioned by all three levels of government, the safe-supply experiment is failing to save enough lives. The overdose deaths in May alone outstripped the total caused by COVID-19 in British Columbia to date.”
  • Cathal Kelly: “Manfred is now the most talked-about league boss in the world. He will be remembered as the labour lawyer who had no clue how to lawyer labour.”

Distractions

For those celebrating Father’s Day – or simply to welcome summer – this weekend

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Read most recent letters to the editor.

