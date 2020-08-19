 Skip to main content
Coronavirus Update: Prorogation of Parliament puts brakes on WE Charity investigation for six weeks

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Prorogation of Parliament puts brakes on WE Charity contract investigation for six weeks
  2. Death toll in Florida tops 10,000 as state mulls school reopenings
  3. More than 500 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club, health officials say

In Canada, there have been at least 123,419 cases reported. In the last week 2,580 new cases were announced, 3 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 109,773 recoveries and 9,049 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,246,655 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 22,136,954 cases confirmed and 780,908 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resourcesCoronavirus in maps and chartsLockdown rules and reopening plans in each provinceGlobal rules on mask-wearing[NEW] Back-to-school

Photo of the day

A woman wearing a protective face mask to help prevent spread of the coronavirus has her temperature checked as she enters a shopping center, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Iran surpassed 20,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the health ministry said  the highest death toll for any Middle East country so far in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press

Number of the day

10,000

More than 10,000 people in Florida have died of COVID-19 – the fifth-highest state death toll in the United States.

  • Florida’s daily average reported deaths over the past week was 167 – down from a peak of 185 two weeks ago.
  • Hospitalizations have been declining for nearly a month, and the growth in new cases has been decelerating.

“Those are all good trends. Those are all positive signs,” Governor Ron DeSantis said of the decline in new case growth.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Parliament is shut down for the next six weeks, set to return on Sept. 23 with a Speech from the Throne and confidence vote – which, if the minority government loses, could trigger an election.

  • Prorogation means all committee work – including the three committees investigating the controversy around the WE Charity contract for the Canada Student Service Grant program – is on hold.
  • As standing committees, the finance, ethics and government operations committees will be reconstituted when Parliament returns.
  • Opposition parties say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using progation to tamp down on a controversy that has hurt his government

Yesterday, the Prime Minister said propagation was needed because the world has changed since the government approved its December Throne Speech.

Coronavirus around the world

  • Deaths related to COVID-19 topped 20,000 in Iran, the highest death toll for any Middle East country so far in the pandemic.
  • South Korea reported its highest daily rise in cases since early March as outbreaks from churches around Seoul spread. The 297 new infections mark the sixth consecutive day of triple-digit increases in the country.
  • Watch: Police raided a house party with at least 200 guests in Manchester, England, on Sunday. Many guests could be seen neglecting to wear a mask or practise physical distancing.
  • Watch: Doctors in New York, once the epicentre of the U.S. pandemic, are grappling with the aftermath of the thousands of deaths in the state.

Coronavirus and business

Chrystia Freeland’s move to Finance Minister after Bill Morneau’s abrupt resignation has left some in Canada’s business community feeling uncertain about the future of the country’s economic recovery plan.

  • Morneau, a former executive, was seen as a voice of fiscal constraint and a counterweight to the government’s tendencies toward deficit spending.
  • Freeland, who remains Deputy Prime Minister, is seen as cause for concern by some corporate circles who think she will be more sympathetic to the government’s most left-leaning instincts.
  • The markets were not unsettled when Freeland was moved to finance, which Bank of Nova Scotia’s Derek Holt chalked up to uncertainty over Canada’s policy direction.
  • The real test, experts say, will come in the fall, when the government releases a budget or economic update. That’s when key differences between Morneau and Freeland’s policy approach – and the differing degrees of autonomy from the Prime Minister – will become clear, experts say.

Also today: Record high lumber prices are driving up stock values for Canadian producers. Demand for lumber, fuelled by a surge in home renovation projects, has led to a shortage.

Rob Carrick: Priced out of the big city? Here are seven housing markets young buyers can afford in COVID-19 times

Globe opinion

  • John Panusa: “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced governments to make tough policy decisions quickly, with multiheaded, Hydra-like consequences for citizens. While protecting us from the worst ravages of the coronavirus, lockdowns and isolation are exacting a toll we are just beginning to pay.”

Distractions

📚 For fans of The Seagull: What were the woman in Chekhov’s life like? A new book by Caroline Adderson examines the question

Caroline Adderson: “The biographies always talk about [Chekhov’s] women troubles in that he could never commit to women. He had many, many lovers; he broke everybody’s heart. Yet nobody ever writes that there’s any connection to the fact that he and his two older brothers were brutally, brutally beaten by their father almost daily. What happens to your psyche and your ability to emotionally connect to people because of that childhood trauma?”

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

