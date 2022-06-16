Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

Rents in many parts of Canada are nearing or surging past prepandemic records, just as property values and home resale transactions declined for the second consecutive month in May, according to national data released on Wednesday.

WestJet Airlines says it will emerge from the pandemic with a renewed focus on Western Canada, boosting its flight schedule in its traditional home turf while “de-emphasizing” markets in the eastern parts of the country.

With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months, many overnight or sleepover camps have already opened for registration earlier than usual this year after rollercoaster 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Campbell Clark: It’s not just Mendocino playing bob and weave with the Emergencies Act

Canada’s Chief Justice Richard Wagner warns backlogged legal system can’t return to pre-pandemic ways

North Korea reported a new “epidemic” of an intestinal disease on Thursday, an unusual announcement from the secretive country that is already contending with a COVID-19 outbreak and severe economic turmoil.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

