In the past seven days, there were 236 deaths announced, up 3 per cent over the same period. At least 4,492 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Workers in PPE unload groceries from a truck before distributing them to local residents under the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai on April 5.The Associated Press

New recommendations came out today with regards to how and when to further boost the population’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said provinces and territories should be ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents. In general, it should be given six months after the last booster.

The science of sewage: What’s in the wastewater? On The Decibel podcast today, host Menaka Ramen-Wilms speaks with Dr. Lawrence Goodridge about what sewage samples are telling us about COVID-19 in Canada, and why this tool is important not just today, but for future health care too.

Medical breakthroughs: Among the recipients of Canada’s prestigious Gairdner Awards are the scientists whose work was instrumental in discovering the membranes that would become the delivery mechanism for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Airlines and airports in the U.K. are struggling as staff shortages and COVID-19 illness absences mean there aren’t enough people on the ground or in the air to make sure things run smoothly.

Dozens of flights were cancelled this past weekend, and airlines are warning of delays and issues heading into Easter weekend.

High rates of COVID-19 in Britain have caused staff absences for airlines and airports that were already struggling to recruit after workers deserted the industry during the pandemic.

Also today: As live music lockdowns lift around the world, pandemic-weary musicians are questioning their careers.

