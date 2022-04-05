Skip to main content
Rebecca Zamon and Samantha Edwards

Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Provinces should prepare to offer second COVID-19 booster shots, NACI says
  2. Quebec extends mask mandate for month of April amid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
  3. COVID-19 lockdown leaves Shanghai residents terrified, low on food

In the past seven days, there were 236 deaths announced, up 3 per cent over the same period. At least 4,492 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and chartsTracking vaccine dosesLockdown rules and reopening

Photo of the day

Workers in PPE unload groceries from a truck before distributing them to local residents under the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai on April 5.The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

New recommendations came out today with regards to how and when to further boost the population’s COVID-19 vaccines.

The science of sewage: What’s in the wastewater? On The Decibel podcast today, host Menaka Ramen-Wilms speaks with Dr. Lawrence Goodridge about what sewage samples are telling us about COVID-19 in Canada, and why this tool is important not just today, but for future health care too.

Medical breakthroughs: Among the recipients of Canada’s prestigious Gairdner Awards are the scientists whose work was instrumental in discovering the membranes that would become the delivery mechanism for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Airlines and airports in the U.K. are struggling as staff shortages and COVID-19 illness absences mean there aren’t enough people on the ground or in the air to make sure things run smoothly.

  • Dozens of flights were cancelled this past weekend, and airlines are warning of delays and issues heading into Easter weekend.
  • High rates of COVID-19 in Britain have caused staff absences for airlines and airports that were already struggling to recruit after workers deserted the industry during the pandemic.

Also today: As live music lockdowns lift around the world, pandemic-weary musicians are questioning their careers.

Information centre

