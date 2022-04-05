Good evening, here are the COVID-19 updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Provinces should prepare to offer second COVID-19 booster shots, NACI says
- Quebec extends mask mandate for month of April amid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
- COVID-19 lockdown leaves Shanghai residents terrified, low on food
In the past seven days, there were 236 deaths announced, up 3 per cent over the same period. At least 4,492 people are being treated in hospitals.
Canada’s inoculation rate is 15th among countries with a population of one million or more people.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario’s health minister said the province will soon offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those 60 and older, as hospitalizations rose almost 40 per cent from a week ago.
- In Quebec, mask mandates will remain in place until April 28 instead of lifting mid-April as planned, due to the rise in cases.
- British Columbia is offering a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines to seniors, starting with residents of long-term care and assisted-living homes.
- Yesterday the Alberta Health Services removed its Chief Executive Officer Verna Yiu as the government said “renewed” leadership will help propel its plans to revamp care. Some members of the governing United Conservative Party argued AHS was to blame for the buckling health care system because, the politicians alleged, its leaders left hospitals ill-prepared and short on ICU space.
New recommendations came out today with regards to how and when to further boost the population’s COVID-19 vaccines.
- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization said provinces and territories should be ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks, starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents. In general, it should be given six months after the last booster.
The science of sewage: What’s in the wastewater? On The Decibel podcast today, host Menaka Ramen-Wilms speaks with Dr. Lawrence Goodridge about what sewage samples are telling us about COVID-19 in Canada, and why this tool is important not just today, but for future health care too.
Medical breakthroughs: Among the recipients of Canada’s prestigious Gairdner Awards are the scientists whose work was instrumental in discovering the membranes that would become the delivery mechanism for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
Coronavirus around the world
- U.S. President Biden has called for a look into the looming health crisis of long COVID, expanding research, care and disability services for people suffering from the condition. Meanwhile, the FDA said today that GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody therapy was no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in the U.S. due to an increase in the proportion of cases caused by the Omicron sub-variant.
- Shanghai extended its strict COVID-19 lockdown this week, prompting concerns from residents about having enough food while the city carried out its testing.
- COVAX and the African Union have declined options to buy additional doses of Moderna’s shot, as developing nations struggle to allocate supplies.
Coronavirus and business
Airlines and airports in the U.K. are struggling as staff shortages and COVID-19 illness absences mean there aren’t enough people on the ground or in the air to make sure things run smoothly.
- Dozens of flights were cancelled this past weekend, and airlines are warning of delays and issues heading into Easter weekend.
- High rates of COVID-19 in Britain have caused staff absences for airlines and airports that were already struggling to recruit after workers deserted the industry during the pandemic.
Also today: As live music lockdowns lift around the world, pandemic-weary musicians are questioning their careers.
Information centre
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel restrictions for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- Where do I book a COVID-19 booster or a vaccine appointment for my kids? Latest rules by province
- Got a vaccine 'hangover'? Here's why
