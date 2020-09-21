Coronavirus Update: Quebec has entered second wave, top public health official says

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Quebec’s director of public health declares COVID-19 second wave as cases continue to climb
- Opposition parties criticize B.C. Premier Horgan for calling snap election amid pandemic instability
- TDSB short roughly 2,200 teachers for online learning demand
In Canada, there have been at least 145,415 cases reported. In the past week 7,247 new cases were announced, 44-per-cent more than the previous week. Health officials have administered more than 7,206,130 tests.
There have also been at least 9,228 deaths. Eleven new deaths were reported today, compared to six yesterday.
Worldwide, there have been at least 31,021,972 cases confirmed and 960,695 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province • Global rules on mask-wearing • Back to school
Photo of the day
Number of the day
156
Some 156 nations have joined an alliance led by the World Health Organization to help ensure a fair distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine. China and the United States did not join the alliance.
Coronavirus in Canada
- Premier of British Columbia John Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24, saying he wants to ask voters in the province what they think of his handling of the pandemic. The Premier said he hopes to repeat the results of the New Brunswick election, taking his government from minority to majority status.
- In June, a group of specialists advised the Ontario government to overhaul long-term care and move infection-control measures more in line with hospital measures; three months later, none of their recommendations have been implemented. The province reported 425 new cases, up from 365 cases yesterday. In Toronto, elementary remote learners are set to begin school this week, but some will be left doing independent work as the Toronto District School Board scrambles to find teachers to meet last-minute demand.
- Quebec reported 568 new cases today, a jump of more than 100 compared with Sunday, prompting the government to announce a second wave. People under 40 are driving the increases in Ontario and Quebec.
- An external review of the Northwood long-term care facility in Nova Scotia said shared rooms, staffing problems, and inconsistent cleaning have contributed to the deaths of 53 people.
In Ottawa, the federal government announced it will distribute $1-billion to municipal governments and other housing providers to buy buildings sold because of COVID-19.
The government said it expects the funds will create 3,000 affordable-housing units.
Also today: Iain Stewart will be the next president of the Public Health Agency of Canada following Tina Namiesniowski’s abrupt resignation on Friday.
- The agency has been beset by problems over key aspects of its COVID-19, response, including allegations that scientists inside the department struggled to get critical messages up the chain of command in the early days of the outbreak.
- Employees told The Globe that messaging had to be “dumbed down” for some senior officials who lacked scientific understanding.
In appointing Mr. Stewart, who does not have a public-health background, the government appears to be attempting to strike a balance between a president who has worked with scientists before, and an administrator to run the department.
Coronavirus around the world
- The WHO has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday after U.S. health officials published draft new guidance by mistake warning that it can spread through airborne particles.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tighten rules on physical distancing and order pubs to close early in an attempt to slow a surge in COVID-19 infections that health officials say is on track to hit 50,000 new cases a day.
- Watch: New partial lockdown measures became effective on Monday in Madrid, Spain’s working-class district of Vallecas, the morning after residents took to the streets to call for better health provisions, complaining of discrimination by the authorities.
Coronavirus and business
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in some cities, including Victoria, Moncton and Halifax, there were signals of overvaluation in the housing market this spring.
- The housing agency pointed to a widening gap between the selling price of houses and the price economists would expect.
- CMHC said there is “moderate degree of vulnerability” in the housing market at the end of June, the same grade the market received in February.
Also today: Stocks in both Canada and the United States started the week with a thud, on fears of new lockdowns, the inability of the U.S. Congress to pass new fiscal stimulus measures and the possibility of another economic downturn.
Rob Carrick: Wasn’t saving more money during COVID-19 supposed to make us feel better about our finances?
Globe opinion
- André Picard: “We need to make it clear who exactly should be tested and why. Everyone? Those with symptoms? Those who have been called by contact tracers because of possible exposure?”
- William Robson: “...Neither political tactics nor the exigencies of a pandemic overturn the principles of sound public finance. The [debt] binge must stop sometime. When will Canadians decide they’ve had enough?”
More reporting
- John Doyle: The 2020 Emmy Awards show was bizarre and more fun than ever
- Overlooked value stocks could pop if effective vaccine emerges
- How the COVID-19 pandemic spurred innovations that could protect us from future disasters
Distractions
🍅 For the summer gardener: Lucy Waverman has 10 recipes to up the rest of your vibrant summer tomatoes.
- Try Lucy’s best tomato salad, a tomato sandwich, or try preserving your cherry tomatoes to enjoy later.
Information centre
- Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus. Wash your hands. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face). Is flying safe?
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.