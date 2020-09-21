Coronavirus Update: Quebec has entered second wave, top public health official says

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Quebec’s director of public health declares COVID-19 second wave as cases continue to climb Opposition parties criticize B.C. Premier Horgan for calling snap election amid pandemic instability TDSB short roughly 2,200 teachers for online learning demand

In Canada, there have been at least 145,415 cases reported. In the past week 7,247 new cases were announced, 44-per-cent more than the previous week. Health officials have administered more than 7,206,130 tests.

There have also been at least 9,228 deaths. Eleven new deaths were reported today, compared to six yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been at least 31,021,972 cases confirmed and 960,695 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery In Bogor, West Java, a young student studies at his home as schools remain closed on Sept. 21. ADITYA AJI/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

156

Some 156 nations have joined an alliance led by the World Health Organization to help ensure a fair distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine. China and the United States did not join the alliance.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, the federal government announced it will distribute $1-billion to municipal governments and other housing providers to buy buildings sold because of COVID-19.

The government said it expects the funds will create 3,000 affordable-housing units.

Also today: Iain Stewart will be the next president of the Public Health Agency of Canada following Tina Namiesniowski’s abrupt resignation on Friday.

The agency has been beset by problems over key aspects of its COVID-19, response, including allegations that scientists inside the department struggled to get critical messages up the chain of command in the early days of the outbreak.

Employees told The Globe that messaging had to be “dumbed down” for some senior officials who lacked scientific understanding.

In appointing Mr. Stewart, who does not have a public-health background, the government appears to be attempting to strike a balance between a president who has worked with scientists before, and an administrator to run the department.

Coronavirus around the world

The WHO has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday after U.S. health officials published draft new guidance by mistake warning that it can spread through airborne particles.

health officials published draft new guidance by mistake warning that it can spread through airborne particles. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tighten rules on physical distancing and order pubs to close early in an attempt to slow a surge in COVID-19 infections that health officials say is on track to hit 50,000 new cases a day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tighten rules on physical distancing and order pubs to close early in an attempt to slow a surge in COVID-19 infections that health officials say is on track to hit 50,000 new cases a day. Watch: New partial lockdown measures became effective on Monday in Madrid, Spain’s working-class district of Vallecas, the morning after residents took to the streets to call for better health provisions, complaining of discrimination by the authorities.

Coronavirus and business

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in some cities, including Victoria, Moncton and Halifax, there were signals of overvaluation in the housing market this spring.

The housing agency pointed to a widening gap between the selling price of houses and the price economists would expect.

CMHC said there is “moderate degree of vulnerability” in the housing market at the end of June, the same grade the market received in February.

Also today: Stocks in both Canada and the United States started the week with a thud, on fears of new lockdowns, the inability of the U.S. Congress to pass new fiscal stimulus measures and the possibility of another economic downturn.

Rob Carrick: Wasn’t saving more money during COVID-19 supposed to make us feel better about our finances?

Globe opinion

André Picard: “We need to make it clear who exactly should be tested and why. Everyone? Those with symptoms? Those who have been called by contact tracers because of possible exposure?”

“We need to make it clear who exactly should be tested and why. Everyone? Those with symptoms? Those who have been called by contact tracers because of possible exposure?” William Robson: “...Neither political tactics nor the exigencies of a pandemic overturn the principles of sound public finance. The [debt] binge must stop sometime. When will Canadians decide they’ve had enough?”

More reporting

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Tomatoes are seen at Lufa Farms greenhouse in Montreal. SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

🍅 For the summer gardener: Lucy Waverman has 10 recipes to up the rest of your vibrant summer tomatoes.

Information centre

