Canada

Coronavirus Update: Quebec has entered second wave, top public health official says

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Quebec’s director of public health declares COVID-19 second wave as cases continue to climb
  2. Opposition parties criticize B.C. Premier Horgan for calling snap election amid pandemic instability
  3. TDSB short roughly 2,200 teachers for online learning demand

In Canada, there have been at least 145,415 cases reported. In the past week 7,247 new cases were announced, 44-per-cent more than the previous week. Health officials have administered more than 7,206,130 tests.

There have also been at least 9,228 deaths. Eleven new deaths were reported today, compared to six yesterday.

The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 31,021,972 cases confirmed and 960,695 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

In Bogor, West Java, a young student studies at his home as schools remain closed on Sept. 21.

ADITYA AJI/AFP/Getty Images

Number of the day

156

Some 156 nations have joined an alliance led by the World Health Organization to help ensure a fair distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine. China and the United States did not join the alliance.

Coronavirus in Canada

  • Premier of British Columbia John Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24, saying he wants to ask voters in the province what they think of his handling of the pandemic. The Premier said he hopes to repeat the results of the New Brunswick election, taking his government from minority to majority status.
  • In June, a group of specialists advised the Ontario government to overhaul long-term care and move infection-control measures more in line with hospital measures; three months later, none of their recommendations have been implemented. The province reported 425 new cases, up from 365 cases yesterday. In Toronto, elementary remote learners are set to begin school this week, but some will be left doing independent work as the Toronto District School Board scrambles to find teachers to meet last-minute demand.
  • Quebec reported 568 new cases today, a jump of more than 100 compared with Sunday, prompting the government to announce a second wave. People under 40 are driving the increases in Ontario and Quebec.
  • An external review of the Northwood long-term care facility in Nova Scotia said shared rooms, staffing problems, and inconsistent cleaning have contributed to the deaths of 53 people.

In Ottawa, the federal government announced it will distribute $1-billion to municipal governments and other housing providers to buy buildings sold because of COVID-19.

The government said it expects the funds will create 3,000 affordable-housing units.

Also today: Iain Stewart will be the next president of the Public Health Agency of Canada following Tina Namiesniowski’s abrupt resignation on Friday.

  • The agency has been beset by problems over key aspects of its COVID-19, response, including allegations that scientists inside the department struggled to get critical messages up the chain of command in the early days of the outbreak.
  • Employees told The Globe that messaging had to be “dumbed down” for some senior officials who lacked scientific understanding.

In appointing Mr. Stewart, who does not have a public-health background, the government appears to be attempting to strike a balance between a president who has worked with scientists before, and an administrator to run the department.

Coronavirus around the world

  • The WHO has not changed its policy on aerosol transmission of the coronavirus, it said on Monday after U.S. health officials published draft new guidance by mistake warning that it can spread through airborne particles.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to tighten rules on physical distancing and order pubs to close early in an attempt to slow a surge in COVID-19 infections that health officials say is on track to hit 50,000 new cases a day.
  • Watch: New partial lockdown measures became effective on Monday in Madrid, Spain’s working-class district of Vallecas, the morning after residents took to the streets to call for better health provisions, complaining of discrimination by the authorities.

Coronavirus and business

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation said in some cities, including Victoria, Moncton and Halifax, there were signals of overvaluation in the housing market this spring.

  • The housing agency pointed to a widening gap between the selling price of houses and the price economists would expect.
  • CMHC said there is “moderate degree of vulnerability” in the housing market at the end of June, the same grade the market received in February.

Also today: Stocks in both Canada and the United States started the week with a thud, on fears of new lockdowns, the inability of the U.S. Congress to pass new fiscal stimulus measures and the possibility of another economic downturn.

Rob Carrick: Wasn’t saving more money during COVID-19 supposed to make us feel better about our finances?

Globe opinion

  • André Picard: “We need to make it clear who exactly should be tested and why. Everyone? Those with symptoms? Those who have been called by contact tracers because of possible exposure?”
  • William Robson: “...Neither political tactics nor the exigencies of a pandemic overturn the principles of sound public finance. The [debt] binge must stop sometime. When will Canadians decide they’ve had enough?”

More reporting

Distractions

Tomatoes are seen at Lufa Farms greenhouse in Montreal.

SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

🍅 For the summer gardener: Lucy Waverman has 10 recipes to up the rest of your vibrant summer tomatoes.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

