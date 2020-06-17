Coronavirus Update: Quebec orders public inquiry into deaths at long-term care facilities

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Quebec’s chief coroner orders vast public inquiry into deaths at long-term care facilities Trudeau promises to release a short-term “snapshot” of federal finances on July 8 SickKids doctors say Ontario children could return to school safely in September

In Canada, 99,834 cases have been reported. In the last week 2,709 new cases were announced, 33 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 62,011 recoveries and 8,254 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 2,368,607 tests.

Worldwide, 8,173,940 cases have been confirmed and 443,685 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A police officer gestures as people line up to get a nucleic acid test at a sport center after a spike of cases of coronavirus in Beijing. THOMAS PETER/Reuters

Number of the day

0.8 per cent

Only 0.8 per cent of teens and less than 5 per cent of kids are getting the right amount of physical activity, sleep and sedentary time during lockdown, a new report said.

Before the pandemic, that figure was 15 per cent of children and teens combined.

Parents who are physically active tend to have children that follow, the report said.

With nicer weather, there is a trend to getting outside for bike rides, walks and runs, the report said.

Coronavirus in Canada

Ontario will retroactively ban commercial evictions for some small businesses May 1. Any landlord who had changed the locks on a CECRA-eligible tenant for not paying rent after May 1 must let the tenant back to the unit.

will retroactively ban commercial evictions for some small businesses May 1. Any landlord who had changed the locks on a CECRA-eligible tenant for not paying rent after May 1 must let the tenant back to the unit. Toronto ’s transit system voted in favour of mandatory masks. And doctors at Toronto’s SickKids hospital say student should be able to safely return to school in September.

’s transit system voted in favour of mandatory masks. And doctors at Toronto’s SickKids hospital say student should be able to safely return to school in September. The chief coroner in Quebec called for an inquiry into long-term care homes. About 80 per cent of deaths in the province are tied to seniors’ residences and long-term care homes.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he will present an economic and fiscal “snapshot” on July 8.

The report will focus on the short term, rather than long-term fiscal and economic projections that are routinely found in a regular fiscal update.

The Prime Minister said the future is too uncertain to make a proper forecast, and declined to commit to releasing a 2020 budget.

Since March, the government has rejected Opposition calls to release a fiscal update, saying it would be “an exercise in invention and imagination.”

The PBO will release a fiscal forecast on Thursday. The spending watchdog has challenged the government’s view that it is not possible to release a fiscal update, saying “it’s not rocket science” in one media interview. Previously, the PBO estimated the deficit for this fiscal year could be $252.1-billion.

Migrant farm workers: Yesterday, the Prime Minister said not enough was done to protect migrant workers across Canada. He reassured Mexico’s President that the government is working to contain outbreaks, after the country hit pause on sending workers to Canada.

Coronavirus around the world

New cases nearly doubled in Alabama and South Carolina in the second week of June compared to the prior seven days as 17 U.S. states reported weekly increases.

states reported weekly increases. The daily death toll in Iran passed the 100 mark for the first time since mid-April on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this week. The spikes, which came after a major Muslim holiday last month, have renewed fears about a potential second wave of infections sweeping across the country.

passed the 100 mark for the first time since mid-April on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this week. The spikes, which came after a major Muslim holiday last month, have renewed fears about a potential second wave of infections sweeping across the country. Watch: Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill viruses using an internal heat source.

researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill viruses using an internal heat source. The WHO said today that dexamethasone, a cheap steroid that can help save the lives of patients with severe COVID-19, should be reserved for serious cases in which it has been shown to provide benefits.

Coronavirus and business

Businesses are reopening, but even as revenues resume, profits remain elusive.

Health restriction combined with reduced consumer spending can limit sales and compromise many businesses to return to profitability.

A survey showed around 51 per cent of respondents have fully reopened, but only around 30 per cent reported turning a profit.

“I think in most cases I would be surprised if many businesses turned a profit [before] 2021,” said the president of one business group.

Globe opinion

Jessica Scott-Reid: “The COVID-19 crisis has exposed a number of systematic flaws within Canadian society. ... This pandemic has produced untold tragedies, but the work that has been done to uncover and solve these inequities, which have existed since before this crisis, has been a kind of silver lining.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has exposed a number of systematic flaws within Canadian society. ... This pandemic has produced untold tragedies, but the work that has been done to uncover and solve these inequities, which have existed since before this crisis, has been a kind of silver lining.” Chantelle Richmond, Heather Castleden and Chelsea Gabel: “At the broadest level, the social, economic and environmental conditions of many Indigenous communities in Canada place First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Indigenous peoples have a lower life expectancy than the Canadian population, they are more likely to live in poverty, and many in the population live with underlying health conditions.”

“At the broadest level, the social, economic and environmental conditions of many Indigenous communities in Canada place First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples at high risk for contracting COVID-19. Indigenous peoples have a lower life expectancy than the Canadian population, they are more likely to live in poverty, and many in the population live with underlying health conditions.” Noha Aboueldahab: “While COVID-19 has sent markets reeling and shuttered businesses around the world, at least one industry has enjoyed business as usual: global arms companies.”

Question and answer

Question: Do landlords have to inform tenants when there is a case of coronavirus in the building?

Answer: Under the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), landlords are allowed to ask tenants if they have an infectious disease like COVID-19. However, tenants have no obligation to disclose and, even if they do, the landlord must have explicit consent to disclose that information to others.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics. Still have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.

Distractions

📚 For the wanderlust reader: Can’t take a road trip? These 3 books are the next best thing

Hard Core Logo: Portrait of a Thousand Punks by Nick Craine: This 1993 novel tracks a legendary punk band as they reunite for one last tour across Western Canada.

by Nick Craine: This 1993 novel tracks a legendary punk band as they reunite for one last tour across Western Canada. My Summer of Amazing Luck by Miriam Toews: A single mother who leaves Winnipeg in a busted van with her friend to track down the father of her children.

by Miriam Toews: A single mother who leaves Winnipeg in a busted van with her friend to track down the father of her children. Canada’s Road by Mark Richardson: An entertaining account of a trip on the Trans-Canada Highway from St. John’s to Victoria, on the occasion of the highway’s 50th birthday.

