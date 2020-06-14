Coronavirus Update: Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S. Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market As poor countries around the world struggle to beat back the coronavirus, they are unintentionally helping a rise in readily prevented illness

In Canada, 98,733 cases have been reported. In the last week 3,015 new cases were announced, 37 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 60,241 recoveries and 8,146 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,250,274 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, 7,766,952 cases have been confirmed, with 429,736 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A woman sits among more than 4,000 portraits of people who died of COVID-19 at the Cathedral, in Lima, Peru. Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

Number of the day

400 million

AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply up to 400 million doses of its potential vaccine.

Coronavirus in Canada

Also today: A group supporting migrant workers held a virtual rally that called on Justin Trudeau and MPs to immediately extend full immigration status for all non-permanent residents.

Education: When in-class instruction abruptly stopped this spring, some teachers got creative. Caroline Alphonso looks at nine educators who used this time to explore out-of-the-box ways to connect with their students.

Coronavirus around the world

And: Some poor countries struggling to contain the coronavirus are unintentionally contributing to fresh explosions of preventable illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus and business

The future of flights: temperature checks, fewer meals, no drinks and prices that are much higher.

Airlines, grounded since mid-March, must now balance passenger and worker safety with the need to generate revenue.

To help maintain physical distancing, some airlines limit the seats can can be sold. Some perks – such as pillows and blankets – are unavailable to limit contact between passengers and workers.

Physical distancing could shrink capacity and cause congestion for arrivals and departures. The measure would push the average fare up by 43 per cent, according to the International Air Transport Association

Globe opinion

Margaret Norrie McCain: “COVID-19 has propelled early learning and care to the forefront. By investing wisely, we can empower this generation of children to confront the disparities, environmental degradation and other conditions that gave rise to the pandemic and create a more sustainable and just world.”

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.