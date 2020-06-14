Coronavirus Update: Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Record spikes in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations sweep parts of U.S.
- Beijing steps up coronavirus measures as dozens of cases emerge from a food market
- As poor countries around the world struggle to beat back the coronavirus, they are unintentionally helping a rise in readily prevented illness
In Canada, 98,733 cases have been reported. In the last week 3,015 new cases were announced, 37 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 60,241 recoveries and 8,146 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,250,274 tests.
Worldwide, 7,766,952 cases have been confirmed, with 429,736 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Number of the day
400 million
AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European governments to supply up to 400 million doses of its potential vaccine.
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario reported 190 new cases and 12 new deaths today. Currently 438 people are in hospital with the coronavirus.
- Quebec reported 128 new cases and 14 new deaths today. More restrictions in the province ease on Monday. Some bars in Montreal will reopen their doors on July 1, in defiance of the province’s stance.
- Provincial court trials in British Columbia will resume July 6 with numerous changes to protect health and safety and accelerate the court process.
Also today: A group supporting migrant workers held a virtual rally that called on Justin Trudeau and MPs to immediately extend full immigration status for all non-permanent residents.
Education: When in-class instruction abruptly stopped this spring, some teachers got creative. Caroline Alphonso looks at nine educators who used this time to explore out-of-the-box ways to connect with their students.
Coronavirus around the world
- In the United States, health experts call President Trump’s planned rally in a 19,000-seat arena a “extraordinarily dangerous move” as new cases are reported in record numbers across the country. In New York, the Governor threatens to reverse reopening plans in areas where local governments fail to enforce the rules.
- China recorded 51 new cases linked to a major wholesale food market in Beijing. In response, the capital ramped up testing efforts and ordered companies to enforce 14-day quarantines for all employees who visited the market.
- Britain will re-evaulate its two-metre physical distancing rule before the country moves ease lockdown measures July 4.
- France expects its economy to shrink by 11 per cent this year.
And: Some poor countries struggling to contain the coronavirus are unintentionally contributing to fresh explosions of preventable illness.
Coronavirus and business
The future of flights: temperature checks, fewer meals, no drinks and prices that are much higher.
- Airlines, grounded since mid-March, must now balance passenger and worker safety with the need to generate revenue.
- To help maintain physical distancing, some airlines limit the seats can can be sold. Some perks – such as pillows and blankets – are unavailable to limit contact between passengers and workers.
Physical distancing could shrink capacity and cause congestion for arrivals and departures. The measure would push the average fare up by 43 per cent, according to the International Air Transport Association
Globe opinion
- Margaret Norrie McCain: “COVID-19 has propelled early learning and care to the forefront. By investing wisely, we can empower this generation of children to confront the disparities, environmental degradation and other conditions that gave rise to the pandemic and create a more sustainable and just world.”
