Coronavirus Update: Remembering those we’ve lost to COVID-19 in Canada

It’s been six months since COVID-19 came to Canada. Here are some of the lives we’ve lost AstraZeneca-Oxford’s vaccine shows promising results in first human trial Canada’s biggest business lobby warns restaurant industry is on the verge of collapse unless government intervenes

In Canada, there have been at least 111,122 cases reported. In the last week 2,966 new cases were announced, 33 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 97,470 recoveries and 8,858 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 3,770,208 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 14,507,491 cases confirmed and 606,173 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

In the six months since the first COVID-19 case surfaced in Canada, more than 111,000 people have contracted the virus and almost 9,000 have died.

Here are some of the lives we’ve lost:

Arlene Reid was a personal support worker from Brampton, Ont. With five children and three jobs, she understood the meaning of hustle better than most.

was a personal support worker from Brampton, Ont. With five children and three jobs, she understood the meaning of hustle better than most. Bonifacio Eugenio Romero was a “man of values:” humble, responsible, empathetic and generous, according to his wife of three years, Juana Vazquez.

was a “man of values:” humble, responsible, empathetic and generous, according to his wife of three years, Juana Vazquez. Rogelio Munoz Santos was only in his mid-20s when he came to Canada from Chiapas, Mexico, to work with the goal of financially supporting his family.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ontario , the Premier said Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex will not move to Stage 3 this week. The government will put $2-million toward physically distanced concerts and performances, including a drive-in version of TIFF. Also, 135 new cases and one death were reported.

, the Premier said Toronto, Peel, and Windsor-Essex will not move to Stage 3 this week. The government will put $2-million toward physically distanced concerts and performances, including a drive-in version of TIFF. Also, 135 new cases and one death were reported. The Deputy Premier of Quebec said there have only been a few isolated cases of non-compliance with the province’s mandatory mask order.

said there have only been a few isolated cases of non-compliance with the province’s mandatory mask order. New cases are accelerating faster in Alberta than anywhere else in the country. The province is first in new daily cases per capita and is second to Quebec in daily hospitalizations per capita. Last Thursday, Alberta reported 120 new cases – the first time daily cases surpassed 100 since May 2.

In Ottawa, despite pledging to answer opposition questions about the now-cancelled WE Charity contract, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not present in the House of Commons today.

The Prime Minister’s Office didn’t provide a reason for the absence and his itinerary for the day said “personal,” and listed no events.

The Prime Minister has been invited to testify at the House finance committee hearings, but has so far only said his team will consider the invitation.

Last week, senior civil servants confirmed the contract to administer the student grant program was awarded without a competitive process.

COVID-19 and climate research: In a normal summer, scores of Canadian researchers head north to study the Arctic – work the pandemic has made more difficult. With those research hours gone, critical climate data is now lost.

Coronavirus around the world

AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine, a collaboration with scientists at Britain’s University of Oxford, was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday, with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses.

University of Oxford, was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, data showed on Monday, with the strongest response seen in people who received two doses. The World Health Organization said Monday that South Africa’s growing epidemic should be an alert to the rest of the continent to strengthen disease surveillance. The country reported a surge of 13,373 new cases on Saturday, the fourth largest globally.

growing epidemic should be an alert to the rest of the continent to strengthen disease surveillance. The country reported a surge of 13,373 new cases on Saturday, the fourth largest globally. Some postsecondary students from the pandemic-riven U.S. are getting ready to go back to school in Canada – a pending influx that’s causing more anxiety than usual for parents and front-line university workers alike.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s biggest business lobby warns the entire restaurant and food-service industry could collapse.

A letter calls on governments to provide expanded alcohol licensing, a limit on alcohol taxes and a break on other taxes. The letter also asks that the rent relief program be extended and calls for a wider ban on evictions.

Restaurants and bars were among the first businesses to close, and many opted to permanently close rather than wait out the shutdown. When the survivors reopen, restaurants will need to operate under tight health restrictions.

Also today: Uber quietly launched a service to give public-health officials access to data for contact tracing efforts. [For subscribers]

Globe opinion

Robyn Urback: “ Decades later, the debates we are now having about how to enforce mandatory mask orders across the country are remarkably similar in tone and structure to the anti-smoking bylaw debates of the ’90s and early 2000s.”

Decades later, the debates we are now having about how to enforce mandatory mask orders across the country are remarkably similar in tone and structure to the anti-smoking bylaw debates of the ’90s and early 2000s.” André Picard: “ If there is one certainty, it is that economic recovery and parental sanity won’t happen until schools and daycares are fully operational again.”

If there is one certainty, it is that economic recovery and parental sanity won’t happen until schools and daycares are fully operational again.” Doris Grinspun: “Canada has one of the best health care systems and some of the best health care intelligence in the world. We pride ourselves on inclusivity and acceptance. Unless we heed the very clear answers as to why the LTC [long-term care] COVID-19 disaster happened before the next wave arrives, we will completely devastate our country’s oldest citizens.”

