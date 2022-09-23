Good evening. Going forward, the coronavirus newsletter will be distributed once a week, on Wednesdays.

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

There’s one large and widening difference between American and Canadian job markets: Millions of prime-working-age Americans – those aged 25 to 54 – are missing from the labour force, even as that same cohort in Canada continues to grow. The pandemic has only exacerbated the opposing trends.

The number of Canada’s international arrivals increased in July but has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada says. The agency says Canadians made about six times more trips than a year earlier. Like U.S. visitors, however, that number was still below July 2019 levels, with about 64 per cent of that month’s volume.

