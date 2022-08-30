The coronavirus newsletter was mistakenly not sent yesterday. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Good evening. The coronavirus newsletter publishes Monday and Fridays

Top headlines:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

Pandemic-related disruptions, including school closings and reduced access to physicians’ offices, resulted in a substantial drop in vaccine uptake among children and adolescents. In Toronto, only 55 per cent of students are up to date on the routine vaccines that protect against polio, measles and other illnesses. Physicians and public-health experts are concerned that a widespread return to in-person learning and the rise of misinformation could set the stage for outbreaks in schools.

Millions of people in China are in lockdown following new outbreaks of COVID-19, as the government persists in its hard-line policy on containing the virus.

New analysis from Statistics Canada found that Black people had the highest mortality rate from COVID-19, more than two times higher than non-racialized people.

A protest against Western University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate drew hundreds of people to the campus on Saturday for what an event organizer called the beginning of the push to overturn the controversial policy.

Looking for more top headlines? Subscribe to our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters to get caught up on our latest stories.

Pandemic recovery

In most situations in Canada, masks, proof of vaccination and, in some jurisdictions, self-isolation after a positive test are no longer mandatory. But without further efforts to reduce the spread of the virus, Canadians and policy-makers have tacitly accepted that COVID-19 related deaths are simply a part of life now.

China’s strict COVID-19 policies are damaging the country’s economy at a time of growing instability, a prominent Chinese think tank warned this week in a swiftly censored report. Meanwhile, China’s three biggest airlines posted a combined 28.4 billion yuan ($4.12-billion) second-quarter loss, due to major travel disruptions including a lockdown in Shanghai.

Want in-depth analysis on what governments are doing with your tax dollars? Subscribe to our Tax & Spend newsletter.

Globe opinion

André Picard: The pandemic isn’t over, and ending Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table won’t help matters

Want to hear more from our columnists? Subscribe to the Opinion newsletter, and get it in your inbox, Monday to Saturday.

More reading

Unvaccinated NBA players, team personnel must undergo weekly COVID-19 testing this season

Information centre

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Wastewater is filling the COVID-19 data gap

Thank you for subscribing to our Coronavirus Update Newsletter. As the pandemic eases, we plan to wind this down and eventually cease sending, but have many other newsletters to keep you informed, including Globe Climate, Carrick on Money and Breaking News.

Reach out to us: audience@globeandmail.com