Coronavirus Update: Senators tell Ottawa to consider a universal basic income for economic recovery

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Senators urge Ottawa to target income-support programs on economic recovery First Canadian trial for a COVID-19 vaccine begins human trials in Quebec U.S. disease experts says masks could get case spikes under control in four to eight weeks

In Canada, there have been at least 108,483 cases reported. In the last week 2,317 new cases were announced, 18 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 72,170 recoveries and 8,798 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 3,482,872 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 13,103,290 cases confirmed and 573,042 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Open this photo in gallery PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 14: French riot police walk alongside a Bastille Day anti-government demonstration near Place de la Bastille on July 14, 2020 in Paris, France. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many Bastille Day events have been cancelled. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images) Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Number of the day

54 per cent

54 per cent of Canadians with cancer have had treatments and tests cancelled or delayed as a result of COVID-19 precautions, a new survey says.

Nearly three-quarters of patients reported the delays had a major effect on their mental and emotional health.

15 per cent of respondents said they had surgeries or procedures cancelled, and 62 per cent reported a clinical trial they were part of had been postponed or stopped.

The majority had access to virtual consultations with their doctors, but 71 per cent said they remained concerned about the delays and cancellations of in-person tests and treatments.

Coronavirus in Canada

COVID-19 vaccine trials: The first Canadian trial for a COVID-19 vaccine began its first test in humans today in Quebec.

The vaccine so far has shown positive results in animal studies. This trial is a test of its safety, not its efficacy.

While there is no guarantee that any of the combinations will provide protection against the coronavirus, there has been no shortage of people looking to participate.

The vaccine is developed by Medicago Inc., a Quebec biopharmaceutical company,

The effort adds to the roughly 180 COVID-19 vaccines in development around the world, some of which have proceeded to advanced-stage trials involving thousands of subjects.

Story continues below advertisement

Also today: In their review of the massive emergency federal spending in response to COVID-19, released Tuesday, the Senate national finance committee said Ottawa and the provinces should consider a universal basic income as a longer-term option and that emergency spending powers the government gave itself in March should not be extended when they expire in September.

And: The Bloc and NDP join a Conservative call for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to testify on the now-cancelled $900-million WE Charity contract.

Coronavirus around the world

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that if all Americans wore a mask, the rising cases of COVID-19 could be under control within four to eight weeks. Meanwhile, four states reported record daily increases in deaths.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that if all Americans wore a mask, the rising cases of COVID-19 could be under control within four to eight weeks. Meanwhile, four states reported record daily increases in deaths. Researchers on Tuesday reported a baby born in France in March to a mother with COVID-19 tested positive for the virus and developed symptoms of inflammation in his brain. There is strong evidence the baby caught the virus via his mother’s placenta in the womb.

in March to a mother with COVID-19 tested positive for the virus and developed symptoms of inflammation in his brain. There is strong evidence the baby caught the virus via his mother’s placenta in the womb. The World Health Organization wants to ensure vulnerable Latin American nations receive a “subsidized” vaccine at an “affordable” price once it is available, according to the agency’s regional director for the Americas.

Coronavirus and business

The Greater Toronto Airport Authority has cut 500 positions, 27 per cent of its work force. Passenger levels at Pearson International Airport have fallen to 1996 operating figures as the pandemic slows air travel.

WestJet’s August schedule, for example, includes more than 200 daily flights – a dip of 75 per cent compared with August last year.

Delta Airlines plans to add 500 flights in August – just 25 per cent of what was offered last summer. “We’re at a stall right now,” Delta’s CEO said.

Also today: British airliner Virgin Atlantic agreed to a rescue deal with shareholders and creditors worth US$1.5-billion.

And: China posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up.

More reporting

Distractions

Open this photo in gallery Introducing Stress Test, a new podcast from The Globe and Mail that delves into the topics impacting the wallets of Canadians between the ages of 20 and 40. Jeanine Brito/The Globe and Mail

🎧 For the stressed-out millennial: Can you afford to live downtown?

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Carrick and Roma Luciw talk to a group of thirtysomethings living in downtown Toronto, and a peek at their credit card statements.

And: Rob talks to Bridget Casey , the millennial writer of personal-finance blog Money After Graduation

, the millennial writer of personal-finance blog Money After Graduation Listen to Episode 6 Stress Test now on iTunes or Spotify

🎧 Catch up: How to survive the gig economy • How to get out of debt • Is now the right time to buy a house? • Crisis-proof your finances • Does investing change during a pandemic?

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.