In the past seven days, there were 298 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 32 per cent over the same period. At least 4,461 people are being treated in hospitals and 337 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

The pandemic forced more boomers and seniors in Canada to take a hard look at the next decades of their lives, and consider living arrangements that are alternative to long-term care. One plan to create a mixed-generational living space has come to fruition: Little Mountain Cohousing in Vancouver opened in March 2021. It hosts 49 residents ranging in years from newborn to 80, from Gen-Xers with kids, to singles, new retirees and seniors.

Pandemic recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has been awful in almost every conceivable way – except for investors. From the middle of March 2020, when the shock of the unknown gripped the world – markets began to explode. In comparison to the last 50 years, only in the case of the double-dip recession in the 1980s was the market back in the black at this stage of the recovery, and that rebound was much more subdued than what we’ve seen since 2020.

As demand for travel continues to increase, a group representing most of the world’s airlines is calling on the Canadian government to drop the remaining travel rules related to COVID-19 in a bid to reduce the delays people face at some airports.

For business owners on Vancouver’s Granville Island, the pandemic forced a realization that the island changed when the out-of-town visitors vanished. Now that tourists are beginning to return, the island’s future is under consideration.

