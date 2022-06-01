Skip to main content
Lacy Atalick and Caora McKenna
Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 264 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 35 per cent over the same period. At least 3,718 people are being treated in hospitals and 272 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 17th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Pandemic recovery

  • While some big employers have embraced work-from-home policies that were initiated by the pandemic, others, including Tesla Inc., are asking employees to return to office. “Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” chief executive Elon Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night.
  • Lumber markets have been on a roller-coaster ride, after the COVID-19 pandemic initially eroded demand in the first half of 2020. In the summer of 2020, people stuck at home started a do-it-yourself bonanza, snapping up construction materials for decks, fences and renovations. Now, the price of lumber is dropping as interest in DIY renovations cools off.
  • The pandemic pushed people to alter their purchasing behaviour in favour of physical goods, which caused the costs for transporting shipping containers to balloon. But since March, prices have been dropping.

