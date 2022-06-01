Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

The Globe’s Asia correspondent, James Griffiths, reports on the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai, as residents leave lockdown after two months.

The do-it-yourself craze at the beginning of the pandemic drove up the price of lumber, but interest has waned, and prices are dropping.

In the past seven days, there were 264 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 35 per cent over the same period. At least 3,718 people are being treated in hospitals and 272 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 17th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

While some big employers have embraced work-from-home policies that were initiated by the pandemic, others, including Tesla Inc., are asking employees to return to office. “Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week,” chief executive Elon Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night.

Lumber markets have been on a roller-coaster ride, after the COVID-19 pandemic initially eroded demand in the first half of 2020. In the summer of 2020, people stuck at home started a do-it-yourself bonanza, snapping up construction materials for decks, fences and renovations. Now, the price of lumber is dropping as interest in DIY renovations cools off.

The pandemic pushed people to alter their purchasing behaviour in favour of physical goods, which caused the costs for transporting shipping containers to balloon. But since March, prices have been dropping.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

