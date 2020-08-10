 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Coronavirus Update: Staffing will be critical to solving Canada’s long-term care problem, health care workers say

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Understaffing turned seniors’ homes into COVID-19 danger zones, health workers say. What is the solution?
  2. WHO says there is a “vast global gap” between funds needed to fight the pandemic and funds committed
  3. Picard: Clear back-to-school guidelines are needed to ease parental angst

In Canada, there have been at least 119,565 cases reported. In the last week 2,092 new cases were announced, 27 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 103,828 recoveries and 8,981 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,736,954 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 19,861,683 cases confirmed and 731,326 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources; Coronavirus in maps and charts; Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province; Global rules on mask-wearing

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

People wear face masks and maintain physical distancing as they enter a cinema following an ease in restrictions that had been imposed to help control the coronavirus, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Pakistan's daily virus infection rate has stayed under 1,000 for more than four weeks prompting the government to further ease restrictions for restaurants, parks, gyms and cinemas. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

The Associated Press

Number of the day

5.9 million

Job openings in the United States rose by 518,000 to 5.9 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said.

  • The rise in job openings was accompanied by an uptick in a rise in workers quitting their positions at hotels, restaurants and bars, likely in fear of their personal heath as cases in the U.S. continue to rise. Normally, an increase in workers quitting their jobs is a signal of worker confidence in the labour market.
  • However, last week it was reported that job growth in the U.S. slowed in June with the country reporting only 1.763 million jobs, down from 4.791 million in June. The economy has regained 9.3 million of the 22 million jobs lost between February and April. There were 16.3 million unemployed last month, though 31.3 million were on jobless benefits in mid-July.
  • With June’s vacancies, there were three people per job opening.

Coronavirus in Canada

  • Quebec announced masks will be mandatory for students above Grade 5, except in classrooms. Each classroom will be its own bubble, the provincial government said.
  • Ontario announced the Windsor-Essex region would join the rest of the province in Stage 3 starting Wednesday.
  • Maple Leaf Foods said 23 employees at its meat processing plant in Brandon, Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19. Neither the company nor Manitoba public-health officials believe transmission is happening within the workplace.
  • New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs is proposing that he and the leaders of the opposition parties sign a formal agreement not to trigger an election until 2022 – or until the pandemic is declared over.
  • In British Columbia, production of the TV show The Good Doctor was halted after “an issue with COVID-19 testing,” according to a network spokesperson.

National updates

Nurses, personal support workers and patient advocates are pressing for a long-term solution to long-term care’s chronic problems, which the pandemic has laid bare.

Even in the years leading up to a global pandemic that cut a deadly swath through the facilities, a shortage of staff made conditions in many nursing homes unsanitary, undignified and unhealthy, critics say.

  • In Quebec there is no mandatory ratio of staff to patients in long-term care, but nurses caring for close to 100 patients during night shifts is routine, while cases of 160 patients to a single nurse were reported at the height of the pandemic.
  • Similarly in Ontario, homes are only required to have one registered nurse on-site, no matter the size of the home – some have hundreds of patients – or the time of day.

A rampaging virus exposed and worsened the problem by an order of magnitude, especially in Ontario and Quebec, where COVID-19 hit hardest.

Return to school: National guidelines developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada for reopening schools were released over the weekend. The guidance recommends masks for children at the age of 10, about Grade 4, and older. In Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, older learners (Grade 4 in Alberta and Ontario; Grade 5 in Quebec) will wear masks some of the time.

Coronavirus around the world

  • In the U.S., Puerto Rico officials were struggling to reschedule a chaotic primary election that was partly suspended over the weekend when paper ballots failed to reach voting precincts across the island. Some voters waited for hours Sunday in the sweltering heat, risking exposure to the coronavirus, which has surged there.
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that Britain would be weaker if Scotland breaks away. Disagreements between Britain’s constituent nations over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic have damaged relations already badly strained by Brexit.
  • The World Health Organization said there is a “vast global gap” between funds needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic and funds committed, and the organization was only “10 per cent of the way” there.

Coronavirus and business

Some Canadians were forced to retire earlier than planned as the pandemic altered or eliminated their work prospects; others are retiring voluntarily because they are fatigued or are needed as a caregiver.

Also today: Amid heightened trade tensions, Canada’s agricultural industry adapts to pandemic challenges to keep exporting goods.

And: Canada’s Teck says it will resume work at its Quebrada Blanca 2 copper project in Chile, which was closed because of COVID-19.

Globe opinion

  • André Picard: “There is no perfect way to reopen schools, but there is certainly a wrong way: dithering and prevaricating about back-to-school plans and driving parents out of their minds with worry, fear and guilt.”

More reporting

Distractions

🧺 For the picnic fan: Nine ideas from Lucy Waverman that are perfect for the park, beach or balcony picnic.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

