Coronavirus Update: Stage set for resumption of Parliament as Tories reject virtual Commons sittings

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines

Scheer dismisses Liberals’ proposal for virtual House of Commons sittings, insisting on three in-person sittings a week Governors implore Trump not to reopen the economy as U.S. coronavirus deaths cross 40,000 Canada tightens foreign investment scrutiny, citing economic impact of COVID-19

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • The rules in each province

Story continues below advertisement

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People are shown at an outdoor day centre for the homeless in Montreal on Sunday, as COVID-19 cases rise in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Number of the day

40,000

The United States has by far the world’s largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases – at least 740,000 infections and over 40,000 deaths – but U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the country is ready to quickly reopen the economy.

Governors in U.S. states hardest hit sparred with Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders.

Coronavirus in Canada

At least 34,813 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 13 days ago. There have also been 11,807 recoveries and 1,583 deaths. Health officials have administered 566,781 tests.

Ontario is reported another 568 cases and 39 more deaths related to the virus today. The province now has a total of 10,578 confirmed cases and a death toll of 553.

is reported another 568 cases and 39 more deaths related to the virus today. The province now has a total of 10,578 confirmed cases and a death toll of 553. British Columbia’s Minister of Public Safety said enforcement officers in the province will start issuing $2,000 tickets for price gouging and reselling essential supplies during the coronavirus state of emergency.

Minister of Public Safety said enforcement officers in the province will start issuing $2,000 tickets for price gouging and reselling essential supplies during the coronavirus state of emergency. Health officials in B.C. and Saskatchewan advised people to self-isolate if they’re returning from an area of northern Alberta where an oil sands site is suffering from an outbreak.

In Ottawa: The Liberals announced Sunday they had reached tentative agreement with the NDP and Bloc Québécois following a series of closed-door negotiations as federal parties sought ways to increase parliamentary oversight during the COVID-19 crisis.

The plan would have seen 32 MPs meet in the House of Commons each Wednesday for in-person sessions starting this week.

One 90-minute virtual session would then be added the following week for MPs to ask questions of the government and ramp up to two per week thereafter.

But Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer dismissed the proposal during a news conference on Parliament Hill, suggesting there remained many unanswered questions about holding a virtual sitting of the House of Commons and insisting on three in-person sittings a week.

And: Canada’s shipping and transport networks have grinded to a halt as the pandemic causes steep drop in global trade of perishable goods, pharmaceuticals and general cargo.

Coronavirus around the world

At least 2,375,707 cases confirmed around the world; with 612,005 recoveries and 164,777 deaths reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Europe will need at least another €500-billion from European Union institutions to finance its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, on top of the agreed half-a-trillion package, the head of the euro zone bailout fund said.

will need at least another €500-billion from European Union institutions to finance its economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, on top of the agreed half-a-trillion package, the head of the euro zone bailout fund said. Coronavirus is dealing a gut punch to the illegal drug trade, paralyzing economies, closing borders and severing supply chains in China that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl.

that traffickers rely on for the chemicals to make such profitable drugs as methamphetamine and fentanyl. As Britain nears the peak of its outbreak, the government said it will not lift a nearly four-week lockdown given the country’s climbing death toll.

nears the peak of its outbreak, the government said it will not lift a nearly four-week lockdown given the country’s climbing death toll. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone, and agreed to continue their “close co-operation” against the threats posed by the coronavirus on public health and the economy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone, and agreed to continue their “close co-operation” against the threats posed by the coronavirus on public health and the economy. The pandemic is believed to have infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide, and governments are facing pressure to curb resulting economic damage.

Coronavirus and business

Ottawa is tightening its scrutiny of foreign direct investments in companies in strategic sectors, such as health care, and for those whose discounted value is making them vulnerable to investments from state actors.

Experts says Canada’s move comes late and that it shouldn’t just be limited to the pandemic’s time frame as COVID-19 has laid bare the country’s vulnerabilities when it is too reliant on international players for critical goods.

Trudeau says the government recognizes that some businesses are especially susceptible to foreign purchases; he pointed to startups facing a cash crunch, saying they could be “exposed to predatory foreign investors."

Trudeau did not say whether the government is aware of any foreign takeover deals that have occurred during the pandemic or which sectors Ottawa is concerned about.

Reader question

Question: When is this going to be over?

Answer: None of us know. We haven’t had an epidemic like this before, so there are a lot of unknowns. The best we can do is take clues from other countries that are a little ahead of us, where they’ve managed to flatten the curve and what they’re doing.

The implied question here is, “When are we going to be able to get back to work? When will our kids go back to school?”

It's probably going to be many months. We're going to see some sort of gradual return to – I don't want to use the word “normal” because I think there's going to be a new normal.

Story continues below advertisement

Some countries, like Denmark, this week are allowing children to return to school if they’re under the age of 10. I think that’s the kind of thing we’re going to see: a slow trying out of things. I think hospitals are going to open up because a lot of patients are not being taken care of and don’t have COVID-19. I think we have to get back to doing basic medical care, schooling, outdoor work, and then we’ll see.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Ventilator from old car parts? Afghan girls pursue prototype

Open this photo in gallery A group of young girls are developing two types of cheap ventilator devices using Toyota car spare parts to help the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan. The country has only 400 ventilators for a population of more than 30 million. The Associated Press

On most mornings, Somaya Farooqi and four other teenage girls pile into her dad’s car and head to a mechanic’s workshop. They use back roads to skirt police checkpoints set up to enforce a lockdown in their city of Herat, one of Afghanistan’s hot spots of the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of Afghanistan’s prize-winning girls’ robotics team say they’re on a life-saving mission – to build a ventilator from used car parts and help their war-stricken country battle the virus.

“If we even save one life with our device, we will be proud,” said Farooqi, 17.

Their pursuit of a low-cost breathing machine is particularly remarkable in conservative Afghanistan. Only a generation ago, during the rule of the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban in the late 1990s, girls weren’t allowed to go to school. Farooqi’s mother was pulled from school in third grade.

Story continues below advertisement

After the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, girls returned to schools, but gaining equal rights remains a struggle. Farooqi is undaunted. “We are the new generation,” she said in a phone interview. “We fight and work for people. Girl and boy, it does not matter anymore.”

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions

One World concert: 12 things we noticed

Open this photo in gallery In this screengrab, Sir Elton John performs during One World: Together At Home presented by Global Citizen on Saturday. The global broadcast and digital special was held to support front-line healthcare workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the UN Foundation. Getty Images/Getty Images

On Saturday, the globally streamed and televised One World: Together at Home event brought audiences not only music but also a look into the houses of artists such as Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, along with the physically distanced Rolling Stones.

Wood-panelling ruled: The three hosts (Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert) revealed themselves as wood lovers.

Most moving: Against a pastel backdrop, Taylor Swift somberly delivered the piano-based prayer Soon You’ll Get Better, written about her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

Here are the rest of the most notable moments from the unique broadcast.

More Globe reporting and opinion

Thirty thousand online CERB applicants processed in the first 12 minutes of portal opening ’without a hitch,’ CRA director-general says.

Canada’s telecom companies have undertaken extraordinary measures in recent weeks to deal with surging demand stemming from the pandemic.

Two Toronto startups that have seen demand spike for their digital offerings during the pandemic have raised millions of dollars in venture capital, a sign private investors are keen to fund business models that look compelling in a post-COVID-19 world.

Kevin Krausert: “ The pandemic has merely accelerated the disruption that was already occurring in Canada’s oil and gas sector. With climate change becoming a significant issue, we’ve long needed a new vision and a plan for the future of energy in Canada – one in which oil and gas are part of the solution, rather than part of the problem.”

The pandemic has merely accelerated the disruption that was already occurring in Canada’s oil and gas sector. With climate change becoming a significant issue, we’ve long needed a new vision and a plan for the future of energy in Canada – one in which oil and gas are part of the solution, rather than part of the problem.” Evelyn L. Forget and Hugh Segal: "CERB offers Canada an opportunity to learn how to design better income supports for ordinary times.”

"CERB offers Canada an opportunity to learn how to design better income supports for ordinary times.” Eric Hoskins: “Here’s the COVID-19-related question I am asked most: “When will life get back to normal?” There is no definitive answer, unfortunately. But there are important, objective signs that things are improving.”

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.