Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In the past seven days, there were 273 deaths from COVID-19 nationally, down 33 per cent over the same period. At least 3,963 people are being treated in hospitals and 288 are in the ICU.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 16th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the fact that children’s hospitals in Canada are beginning to move back to full operation as pandemic restrictions are lifted, waitlists for surgeries continue to grow. At Toronto’s SickKids Hospital, the scheduled surgery waitlist for children has grown to 5,600 patients since 2020, for example.

COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border will remain in place for at least another month, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported Tuesday. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said that cabinet should re-evaluate the measure given that vaccines now provide less protection against transmission, and the government says those re-evaluations happen on an ongoing basis.

China's cabinet announced widespread stimulus measures today, covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive its pandemic-ravaged economy.

In Britain, Boris Johnson is facing the growing threat of a confidence vote over lockdown parties.

Pandemic recovery

A snapback in air travel has triggered long queues at some British airports, as well as Amsterdam, Dublin and Toronto, as airport managers struggle to fill jobs fast enough. In Canada, the federal government is boosting airport security spending by $330-million to address delays and long lines

to address delays and long lines Four of Canada’s Big Five banks have suspended or removed mandatory vaccine requirements for staff, allowing unvaccinated people to work in offices and branches without being subject to additional safety measures such as rapid testing. The move comes as public health restrictions across the country are easing.

Jason Nickerson and Carol Devine: Monkeypox should serve as a global health wake-up call about when we act and why

