Coronavirus Update: Tam cites evolving science as reason for inconsistent public-health messaging

This afternoon, The Globe's science reporter Ivan Semeniuk answered your questions on the status of possible COVID-19 vaccines. Catch up here.

Evolving science a reason for inconsistent messaging on COVID-19, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam says Growing number of schools look to phase in pandemic-safe extracurricular activities for teens Canadian researchers participate in trial to see if interferon is effective early treatment for coronavirus

In Canada, there have been at least 209,145 cases reported. In the last week 17,415 new cases were announced, 8% more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 175,805 recoveries and 9,862 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 9,812,253 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 41,227,176 cases confirmed and 1,131,308 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery An elderly person speaks affectionately to a horse named Tony at the Maria Vieira Bazani nursing home in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday. The non-governmental organization Golias brought several rescue animals to provide relief from the isolation many elderly people feel, cut off from friends and family because of COVID-19. Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press

Rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available an Alberta airport as an alternative for the mandatory 14-day quarantine if travellers promise to get a second test on the sixth or seventh day after arrival. Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement from home, where he is isolating after a minister in his government tested positive for COVID-19.

airport as an alternative for the mandatory 14-day quarantine if travellers promise to get a second test on the sixth or seventh day after arrival. Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement from home, where he is isolating after a minister in his government tested positive for COVID-19. The union for workers at a pork processing plant in Quebec is calling for its closing after 40 workers tested positive. The province reported 1,033 new cases and 20 deaths.

is calling for its closing after 40 workers tested positive. The province reported 1,033 new cases and 20 deaths. In Ontario, two more Toronto hospitals reported outbreaks, adding to a growing list. The province reported 841 new cases, and nine deaths.

School clubs, choirs and sports were put on hiatus in much of the country to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, prompting concerns about the mental health and well-being of teenagers whose high-school experience has been drastically altered. A small movement is afoot to bring some extracurricular activities back, with guidance from public-health units.

Joanna Henderson, director of the Margaret and Wallace McCain Centre for Child, Youth and Family Mental Health, worries young people face significant mental-health challenges during the pandemic. High school is more than academics for many teenagers, and she is concerned about what the loss of extracurriculars could mean.

COVID-19 vaccines: Interferon, a drug that has been examined in recent months as a potential therapy for COVID-19 with mixed results, is facing what may be the most definitive test yet of whether it can reduce the spread of the disease.

Researchers in Canada, Australia and Chile are collaborating on a clinical trial that will involve administering the drug as a prophylactic to households where one person has recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The design of the study, set to begin next month in the Chilean capital of Santiago, means that scientists could have results in hand in as little as four weeks after its launch.

U.S. regulators approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days – from 15 days to 10 on average – in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

regulators approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days – from 15 days to 10 on average – in a large study led by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiralling spread of the coronavirus, saying “the second wave is here.”

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiralling spread of the coronavirus, saying “the second wave is here.” Watch: Spain is now the first Western European country to exceed one million reported COVID-19 infections, doubling its tally in just six weeks despite a series of increasingly stringent measures to control the second wave of the virus.

Also today: Weekly unemployment claims in the United States fell more than expected last week, but remain high as economic activity slows heading into the fourth quarter.

And: Canada’s economic recovery is likely to be significantly slower than originally thought, with the risk that a resurgence of cases is slowing the rebound already under way, according to a new poll of economists.

Alexandra Rendely and Courtney Sas: “The evolving nature of coronavirus requires a daily evaluation of resources, such as critical care beds, to match the fluidity of the situation. A total shutdown in anticipation of over-capacity hospitals would be exponentially detrimental this time round.”

