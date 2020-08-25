Coronavirus Update: Tam warns against vaccine misinformation as survey reveals dissenters

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Dr. Tam says misinformation online plays role in vaccine hesitancy after 14% said they were unlikely to get inoculated
- Families face tough decisions as school-going children are forced to isolate from grandparents
- FDA apologizes for overstating benefits of plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients
In Canada, there have been at least 125,969 cases reported. In the last week 2,814 new cases were announced, 3% more than the previous week. There have also been at least 112,047 recoveries and 9,090 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 5,544,879 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 23,647,377 cases confirmed and 813,022 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province • Global rules on mask-wearing • Back to school
Photo of the day
Number of the day
14 per cent
Some Canadians are worried about getting inoculated against COVID-19, a Statistics Canada survey suggests.
- More than 76 per cent of respondents indicated they would likely get inoculated if and when a vaccine is ready. Yet 14 per cent said they were somewhat or very unlikely to do so. Nine per cent remained unsure.
- Those who indicated they were unlikely to get a vaccine were asked to identify the reasons for their reluctance. More than half cited a lack of confidence in its safety while a similar number said they were worried about potential risks and side effects.
During a news conference Tuesday, Dr. Theresa Tam warned against the spread of online untruths about vaccines. Many experts and political leaders have touted the successful development and widespread rollout of a vaccine as essential for an eventual return to normalcy, including the full reopening of economies and ending physical distancing.
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Ontario, an ad by the Doug Ford government touting its school reopening plan is being criticized by opposition parties. With just weeks until the return to school, some school bus drivers say they have not received information on COVID-19 safety protocols. Meanwhile, the province’s four major teachers’ unions say a meeting with the Labour Mnister resulted in no commitment to address concerns about safety standards in the province’s school reopening plan.
- Some 150 scientists and health-care professionals in Quebec signed an open letter urging the government to adjust its back-to-school plan, but provincial Health Minister Christian Dubé told reporters the plan would not change.
- In Newfoundland and Labrador, there will be no limit on the number of visitors to long-term care homes after Sept. 1, and caregiver designations can increase from one to three people.
- In a “limited reset” of his cabinet, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney renamed the economic portfolio and tasked Doug Schweitzer with implementing the province’s economic recovery plan, a response to the “double whammy of low oil prices and COVID-19. The province’s GDP is predicted to contract 11 per this year.
- Yesterday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 269 new cases in British Columbia over the previous three days, with younger adults driving the surge in the province.
In Ottawa, the government is committing $82.5-million for mental health support for Indigenous communities during the pandemic.
- Some mental health services have moved online, posing a challenge for remote communities with limited internet access.
- The government said the new funds are a response to community activism, will support increased access to services and help Indigenous partners in developing new ways to address substance use.
Also today: As millions of children across Canada head back to school, many parents are making the same decision to isolate their kids from their grandparents – at least until the risks of infection and transmission are overcome.
COVID-19 and school: Students will soon return to the classroom and many parents, worried about measures being taken to prevent coronavirus spread, are fundraising money to purchase PPE, cleaning supplies, and air purifiers. But the fundraising efforts raise questions about widening inequalities in public education.
Coronavirus around the world
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of convalescent plasma among COVID-19 patients, just days after President Donald Trump praised the agency’s decision to issue an emergency authorization for the treatment.
- Britain is facing pressure to encourage students to wear masks at school, at least in communal spaces, after the advice in Scotland was changed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government is ready to follow suit and advise a change if the medical evidence deems it necessary.
- Two patients, in Belgium and the Netherlands, are confirmed to have been reinfected with COVID-19. The cases have fuelled fears about the effectiveness of potential vaccines against the virus, though experts say there would need to be many more cases of reinfection for these to be justified.
Coronavirus and business
Bank of Montreal posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit of $1.23-billion, even as the bank set aside more than $1-billion to cover potential loan losses.
- The bank reported $1.05-billion in credit loss provisions, the second straight quarterly increase in funds set aside to cover loans that may go bad.
- BMO added $446-million in provisions for loans that are already impaired, and $608-million for loan that are still being paid back but could become delinquent in future, based on economic models.
- The bank is still allowing loan deferrals for clients in Canada the U.S., mostly of which are set to expire in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Oct. 31.
Scotiabank reported third-quarter profit of $1.3-billion, as it sets aside $2.2-billion to cover potential loan losses
- Profit at Scotiabank fell 34 per cent, down from $1.98-billion last year.
- The bank set aside set aside nearly $2.2-billion to cover potential loan losses, an increase of 206 per cent from a year ago.
- More than four-fifths of the increase in provisions was to cover loans that are still being paid back but could suffer future losses, based on economic models.
Also today: U.S. bank profits slump 70 per cent as coronavirus weighs on businesses and households
And: Lessons from the Great Recession: 6 personal finance takeaways that still apply
More reporting
- How can I help my children feel less anxious about going back to school this fall?
- Oil prices are mixed on storm-driven output cuts and the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
- Can participating life insurance can help advisors and their clients weather market volatility?
- Getting back on a bike? You may want to brush up on the basic rules
Distractions
🎧 For the very young and formerly very young: Ring ring ring, banana phone. Is Raffi what the world needs right now?
- “I do appreciate people writing to me, trying to comfort me at times, even as I’m trying to comfort them.”
Information centre
- Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus. Wash your hands. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face). Is flying safe?
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
Are we missing anything? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.