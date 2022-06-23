Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
- The Bay warehouse workers go on strike, demanding retroactive pay increase for working through COVID-19
- California’s top court to consider employer liability for COVID-19 infections
- Federal Conservative MPs meet soldier charged with criticizing COVID-19 vaccine requirements while in uniform
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
- Federal Conservative MPs posed for pictures with a Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements on Wednesday before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations.
- The U.S. delivered more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old to sites that will administer the shots, says the Department of Health.
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response co-ordinator told a congressional committee that White House officials asked her to change or delete parts of the weekly guidance she sent health officials, in what she described as a consistent effort to stifle COVID-19 information in 2020.
- California’s top court will decide whether employers can be held liable under state law when their workers contract COVID-19 on the job and spread it to their relatives.
- South Africa is cancelling COVID-19 rules that made masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, limited the size of gatherings and imposed entry requirements at its borders, the health minister said today.
- Hundreds of workers at a Toronto warehouse belonging to The Bay have gone on strike, demanding a retroactive pay increase for working in gruelling conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Unions that represent workers at Passport Canada and Service Canada centres across the country say they asked the federal government to beef up staffing a year ago in anticipation of a summer surge in passport applications.
- After two years of restrictions, travel demand has roared back, but airlines and airports that slashed jobs during the pandemic are struggling to keep up. With the busy summer tourism season under way in Europe, passengers are encountering chaotic scenes at airports, including lengthy delays, cancelled flights and headaches over lost luggage.
- Mirvish Productions to drop mask mandates at its live theatres on Canada Day
- Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people
- When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future
- Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap
