Coronavirus Update: The head of Canada’s Public Health Agency, in charge of pandemic preparedness and response, has resigned

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- The head of the agency in charge of pandemic preparedness and response has resigned
- Restrictions on social gatherings coming to other regions in Ontario: Premier Ford
- Canada’s restaurant industry calls on federal government to extend support
In Canada, there have been at least 141,732 cases reported. In the past week 6,100 new cases were announced, 35-per-cent more than the previous week.
There have also been at least 9,202 deaths. Today, two deaths were reported as of 5:30 p.m. ET compared to six that were recorded yesterday.
Worldwide, there have been at least 30,175,313 cases confirmed and 946,061 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans • Updates and essential resources • Global rules on mask-wearing • Back to school plans
Photo of the day
Number of the day
1,200
A group of more than 1,200 restaurants have joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to call on the federal government to provide long-term wage subsidies and rent-relief programs in next week’s Throne Speech.
- The Chamber of Commerce previously forecast that up to 60 per cent of restaurants in the country could permanently close this fall. They see the Throne Speech as an opportunity to prevent such a worst-case scenario.
Yesterday, a coalition of tourism, hospitality and live-event groups made a similar request to Ottawa to extend the federal wage subsidy through next spring.
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Ontario, Premier Doug Ford said the restrictions on social gatherings – announced earlier this week for Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel – will be extended to other parts of the province, but did not say where. In response to long wait times, Ford also said he hopes to expand testing to pharmacies next week.
- The chief medical officer of health in Alberta said the province is reporting its first likely case of transmission in a school.
In Ottawa, the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada, the department in charge of pandemic preparedness and response strategy, has resigned.
- Tina Namiesniowski’s departure comes as PHAC faces questions over its handling of Canada’s pandemic-surveillance system, and its oversight of the emergency stockpile of protective equipment, while the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the country.
- In an e-mail, Namiesniowski said the job has taken a toll on her and she plans to spend more time with family. The agency will appoint a new head next week, the e-mail also said.
Also today: Ahead of next week’s Speech from the Throne, the leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, said it is “not my goal to force an election.” Instead, Singh said he wants the government to extend benefits for unemployed Canadians that he says the government is planning to curtail, and do more to help seniors, address climate change and affordable housing.
And: The leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after confirming his wife had contracted the virus.
Coronavirus around the world
- Calling a second wave of COVID-10 “inevitable,” the Prime Minister of Britain, Boris Johnson, said he hopes to avoid a second national lockdown but indicated new restrictions may be necessary as new cases in the country doubled to almost 6,000 a day.
- In the United States, new e-mails detail efforts made by aides in Washington to browbeat officials at the CDC and challenge their science at the height of the pandemic in June,
Coronavirus and business
Retail sales increased by 0.6 per cent in July, new data from Statistics Canada show. It is a sign that pent-up retail demand has been satisfied after record gains of in May (19 per cent) and June (24 per cent).
- The chief economist at the Bank of Montreal said that while the July increase was small, the “more important picture is that retail and wholesale activity just carved out perfect V-shaped rebounds.” The 0.6-per-cent increase was akin to a “normal” report, he said.
- Statistics Canada released a preliminary estimate indicated retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in August.
Also today: Toronto’s PATH is a dead zone – with staff, security guards and cleaners at times outnumbering patrons – even as workers trickle back into office buildings.
And: Canada’s crushing household and business debt is pushing our economy to a tipping point
Globe opinion
- Elizabeth Renzetti: "The general consensus is that if we’re going to get through the next several months with all our marbles intact, we’re going to have to learn to be outside for stretches of time ... But what does that mean for those of us who hate winter?”
- Brian Lee Crowley: COVID-19 perfectly illustrates progressives' ambition to remake our society
- Tax and Spend: Ex-finance minister John Manley has some advice for Chrystia Freeland: Find yourself a fiscal anchor
More reporting
- The federal Employment Minister said there could still be changes to a $37-billion proposal of income-support benefits and changes to EI meant to replace CERB as the pandemic shifts course.
- Canada’s top curling teams are trying to cobble together a competitive fall season despite the COVID-19 pandemic decimating the calendar.
- With Ottawa’s freeze on federal student loan payments and interest set to expire in a few weeks, some students are anxious for more time.
- The CEO of Airbus Canada says the lack of a bailout for the airliners puts the industry in peril.
- The partial closure of the Canada-U.S. border is being extended another month, to Oct. 21.
- Just how bad could the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic get?
Distractions
🍿 For the movie buff: A film festival in the middle of a global pandemic: These were the best, worst, and weirdest moments from TIFF.
- Martin Scorsese, Kate Winslet and a gym-ready Colin Farrell highlight a weird-but-lovable TIFF Tribute Awards [For subscribers]
- While Toronto celebrates Frances McDormand and Vanessa Kirby, the movie world crumbles around it [For subscribers]
- Charles Officer and Saul Williams take a long day’s journey into Toronto’s night with Akilla’s Escape [For subscribers]
Information centre
- Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus. Wash your hands. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face). Is flying safe?
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.