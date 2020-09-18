Coronavirus Update: The head of Canada’s Public Health Agency, in charge of pandemic preparedness and response, has resigned

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

The head of the agency in charge of pandemic preparedness and response has resigned Restrictions on social gatherings coming to other regions in Ontario: Premier Ford Canada’s restaurant industry calls on federal government to extend support

In Canada, there have been at least 141,732 cases reported. In the past week 6,100 new cases were announced, 35-per-cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 9,202 deaths. Today, two deaths were reported as of 5:30 p.m. ET compared to six that were recorded yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been at least 30,175,313 cases confirmed and 946,061 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Cut-outs of famous faces – including Elton John and the Queen – are arranged around physically distanced seating for an evening of Italian Opera held as part of Ireland's all-island 'Culture Night' in Dublin, Ireland. CLODAGH KILCOYNE/Reuters

Number of the day

1,200

A group of more than 1,200 restaurants have joined the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to call on the federal government to provide long-term wage subsidies and rent-relief programs in next week’s Throne Speech.

The Chamber of Commerce previously forecast that up to 60 per cent of restaurants in the country could permanently close this fall. They see the Throne Speech as an opportunity to prevent such a worst-case scenario.

Yesterday, a coalition of tourism, hospitality and live-event groups made a similar request to Ottawa to extend the federal wage subsidy through next spring.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ontario , Premier Doug Ford said the restrictions on social gatherings – announced earlier this week for Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel – will be extended to other parts of the province, but did not say where. In response to long wait times, Ford also said he hopes to expand testing to pharmacies next week.

, Premier Doug Ford said the restrictions on social gatherings – announced earlier this week for Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel – will be extended to other parts of the province, but did not say where. In response to long wait times, Ford also said he hopes to expand testing to pharmacies next week. The chief medical officer of health in Alberta said the province is reporting its first likely case of transmission in a school.

In Ottawa, the head of the Public Health Agency of Canada, the department in charge of pandemic preparedness and response strategy, has resigned.

Tina Namiesniowski’s departure comes as PHAC faces questions over its handling of Canada’s pandemic-surveillance system, and its oversight of the emergency stockpile of protective equipment, while the number of COVID-19 cases rises across the country.

In an e-mail, Namiesniowski said the job has taken a toll on her and she plans to spend more time with family. The agency will appoint a new head next week, the e-mail also said.

Also today: Ahead of next week’s Speech from the Throne, the leader of the NDP, Jagmeet Singh, said it is “not my goal to force an election.” Instead, Singh said he wants the government to extend benefits for unemployed Canadians that he says the government is planning to curtail, and do more to help seniors, address climate change and affordable housing.

And: The leader of the Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, has tested positive for COVID-19, just days after confirming his wife had contracted the virus.

Coronavirus around the world

Calling a second wave of COVID-10 “inevitable,” the Prime Minister of Britain , Boris Johnson, said he hopes to avoid a second national lockdown but indicated new restrictions may be necessary as new cases in the country doubled to almost 6,000 a day.

, Boris Johnson, said he hopes to avoid a second national lockdown but indicated new restrictions may be necessary as new cases in the country doubled to almost 6,000 a day. In the United States, new e-mails detail efforts made by aides in Washington to browbeat officials at the CDC and challenge their science at the height of the pandemic in June,

Coronavirus and business

Retail sales increased by 0.6 per cent in July, new data from Statistics Canada show. It is a sign that pent-up retail demand has been satisfied after record gains of in May (19 per cent) and June (24 per cent).

The chief economist at the Bank of Montreal said that while the July increase was small, the “more important picture is that retail and wholesale activity just carved out perfect V-shaped rebounds.” The 0.6-per-cent increase was akin to a “normal” report, he said.

Statistics Canada released a preliminary estimate indicated retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in August.

Also today: Toronto’s PATH is a dead zone – with staff, security guards and cleaners at times outnumbering patrons – even as workers trickle back into office buildings.

And: Canada’s crushing household and business debt is pushing our economy to a tipping point

Globe opinion

Elizabeth Renzetti: "The general consensus is that if we’re going to get through the next several months with all our marbles intact, we’re going to have to learn to be outside for stretches of time ... But what does that mean for those of us who hate winter?”

"The general consensus is that if we’re going to get through the next several months with all our marbles intact, we’re going to have to learn to be outside for stretches of time ... But what does that mean for those of us who hate winter?” Brian Lee Crowley: COVID-19 perfectly illustrates progressives' ambition to remake our society

COVID-19 perfectly illustrates progressives' ambition to remake our society Tax and Spend: Ex-finance minister John Manley has some advice for Chrystia Freeland: Find yourself a fiscal anchor

More reporting

Distractions

Information centre

