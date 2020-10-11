Coronavirus Update: The psychological argument for practicing gratitude — now more than ever

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

This Thanksgiving, more than any other, gratitude is precious – but warm feelings are only the first step to living well On their Alberta farm, Syrian newcomers are giving back to a community strained by COVID-19 Trump boasts of ‘immunity’ to coronavirus, says he’s not contagious

In Canada, there have been at least 181,860 cases reported. There have also been at least 153,219 recoveries and 9,613 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery People wear face masks as they shop for pumpkins at a market in Montreal on Sunday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Coronavirus in Canada

On a farm near Calgary , a family of Syrian newcomers are giving back to their new home through donations of fresh produce.

, a family of Syrian newcomers are giving back to their new home through donations of fresh produce. Ontario reported 649 new COVID-19 cases today, as the toll ticks down from Friday’s historic high of 939 new infections. Meanwhile,

reported 649 new COVID-19 cases today, as the toll ticks down from Friday’s historic high of 939 new infections. Meanwhile, Quebec reported 942 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 86,133.

reported 942 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 86,133. There are two new cases in Prince Edward Island, bringing the province’s number of active cases to three. There were also 14 new cases in New Brunswick announced Sunday, bringing the province’s total number of active cases to 71.

Given instructions from our top doctor to keep Thankgsiving dinners small, or virtual, this year, Canadian’s from coast to coast are setting new traditions.

Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said last week’s troubling surge in infections means that some guests may be missing from the Thanksgiving table.

Tam said the best way for Canadians to show their gratitude this holiday is to keep each other safe by staying away from anyone outside their immediate circle.

“What is usually a special tradition for many Canadians will serve as a hard reminder of how much we are sacrificing to protect ourselves, those we love and our communities,” Tam said in a statement Sunday.

Indeed, many people will spend this holiday separated from most – if not all – of their family. Large gatherings have been scrapped for intimate dinners and ‘Zoomsgivings.'

But even with all this year’s peculiarities, the spirit of the holiday lives on, with many stepping up to make the holiday special for the most vulnerable.

Also today: This Thanksgiving, how can we turn feelings of gratitude into actions and relationships that improve our lives? The science of psychology has some answers

Coronavirus around the world

In the U.S., the Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan program as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. President Donald Trump declared he had recovered from COVID-19, and was no longer contagious; however his doctors have not confirmed he’s tested negative.

the Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill using leftover funds from an expired small-business loan program as negotiations on a broader package ran into resistance. President Donald Trump declared he had recovered from COVID-19, and was no longer contagious; however his doctors have not confirmed he’s tested negative. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce new measures to tackle a growing coronavirus crisis in the country on Monday, moving to work more closely with local leaders from England’s worst affected areas.

Coronavirus and business

The federal government has not hit a debt wall, yet.

But that wall may have come into view, with the Parliamentary Budget Officer issuing a sobering analysis in late September that shows how narrow a path Ottawa will need to walk to keep the country’s deficit and debt on a sustainable trajectory.

First, the good news. The PBO says that even with the massive spending of the past seven months, the federal government’s finances are in solid enough shape that the ratio of net federal debt to gross domestic product will gradually fall after fiscal 2022-23. That means fiscal policy is sustainable over the medium term, the PBO says.

That’s pretty much the end of the good news, because the PBO’s assessment depends on four critical factors all tumbling in Ottawa’s favour. If they don’t, the federal government could be headed to a repeat of the 1970s, when the growth in debt outstripped economic expansion, resulting in debt charges eating up an ever-larger chunk of spending.

Also today: Air Canada is still looking to take Transat AT Inc. over despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the airline industry, but it will pay far less than originally expected.

Globe opinion

Elizabeth Renzetti: “Perhaps there’s a familial equivalent of the ‘awe walk,’ which is using this moment to remember all the things you actually adore about the family you can’t currently see (unless you’re among the rule-breaking scofflaws, in which case please stay away from the rest of us).”

Thelma Fayle: “How many of us even know how to have a profoundly good cry? Do we need to relearn to use our human emotional response mechanism – complete with engagement from our highly evolved tear ducts?”

Alister Campbell: “The COVID-19 pandemic powerfully illustrates the compelling benefits of having an “in-case-of-emergency-break-glass” plan for such tail-risk events.”

