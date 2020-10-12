Coronavirus Update: The second wave has parents struggling to balance family and finances

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Parents struggle without work during second wave
- Applications for Canada Recovery Benefit opened today
- Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida
In Canada, there have been at least 182,789 cases reported. In the past week 13,385 new cases were announced, one per cent fewer than the previous week. Health officials have administered more than 8,942,355 tests.
Worldwide, there have been at least 37,475,325 cases confirmed and 1,076,758 deaths reported.
Photo of the day
Coronavirus in Canada
- Quebec reported 843 new cases and 12 deaths today.
- More than 100 students from Mi’gmaq nation, on the Quebec side of the border, will no longer be able to attend high school in New Brunswick, as the province moves to tighten the Atlantic bubble.
As record case totals pop up almost daily, parents across the country are crunching numbers to see whether they can afford to step back from their jobs or pay for at-home nannies or private teachers.
With schools adjusting to new online and in-person classroom setups, the pandemic has left many working parents struggling to juggle their careers along with acting as full-time caregivers and teachers.
Even those with kids physically back in school are worried how long that will last.
In Ottawa, the government said technical difficulties temporarily delayed efforts by Canadians to apply for the two financial support programs replacing CERB.
- Applications for the two new programs – Canada Recovery Benefit and a new caregiver benefit – came into effect today, and can be made through the Canada Revenue Agency.
- Canadians can also apply for a new sick-leave benefit that pays up to $1,000 over two weeks for those who can’t work because they contract COVID-19 or have to self-isolate.
Yesterday, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases among older higher-risk groups is concerning. A growing outbreaks have also been reported in long-term care and retirement residences in recent weeks.
Coronavirus around the world
- In the United States, President Donald Trump held a rally in Florida – just 10 days after disclosing a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. New polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov. 3 election.
- In Britain, Boris Johnson announced a new three-tier model to “simplify and standardize” the existing patchwork of COVID-19 restrictions.
- Chinese health authorities will test all nine million people in the eastern city of Qingdao this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were found.
More reporting
- After a summer recreation boom, the sports industry is hoping for a winter with blockbuster sales but not the rampant product shortages of the early pandemic.
- In the United States, confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett started today, with at least one lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19 in attendance.
- “During this crisis, let us be buoyed by perspective,” writes Sergio Marchi, who served as a cabinet minister in Jean Chrétien’s government, and as Canada’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization. “Let us understand that our forefathers have been through worse evils, and survived.”
