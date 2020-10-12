 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
Just$1.99
per week for first 24 weeks
Give thanks for independent journalismSupport The Globe and Mail.
Give thanks for independent journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Coronavirus Update: The second wave has parents struggling to balance family and finances

Jessie Willms and Sierra Bein
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Parents struggle without work during second wave
  2. Applications for Canada Recovery Benefit opened today
  3. Trump returns to campaign trail in Florida

In Canada, there have been at least 182,789 cases reported. In the past week 13,385 new cases were announced, one per cent fewer than the previous week. Health officials have administered more than 8,942,355 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, there have been at least 37,475,325 cases confirmed and 1,076,758 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts Lockdown rules and reopening Mask-wearing rules Back to school guide Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

In Israel, candles are placed to honour those who have died from COVID-19 on October 12 in the centre of Jerusalem.

MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

As record case totals pop up almost daily, parents across the country are crunching numbers to see whether they can afford to step back from their jobs or pay for at-home nannies or private teachers.

With schools adjusting to new online and in-person classroom setups, the pandemic has left many working parents struggling to juggle their careers along with acting as full-time caregivers and teachers.

Even those with kids physically back in school are worried how long that will last.

Open this photo in gallery

Kim Phair and her husband Steve watch their daughters Audrey, 2, and Hannah, 7, at their home in London, Ontario on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

GEOFF ROBINS/The Globe and Mail

In Ottawa, the government said technical difficulties temporarily delayed efforts by Canadians to apply for the two financial support programs replacing CERB.

Story continues below advertisement

  • Applications for the two new programs – Canada Recovery Benefit and a new caregiver benefit – came into effect today, and can be made through the Canada Revenue Agency.
  • Canadians can also apply for a new sick-leave benefit that pays up to $1,000 over two weeks for those who can’t work because they contract COVID-19 or have to self-isolate.

Yesterday, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said the recent increase in COVID-19 cases among older higher-risk groups is concerning. A growing outbreaks have also been reported in long-term care and retirement residences in recent weeks.

Coronavirus around the world

More reporting

  • After a summer recreation boom, the sports industry is hoping for a winter with blockbuster sales but not the rampant product shortages of the early pandemic.
  • In the United States, confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett started today, with at least one lawmaker who tested positive for COVID-19 in attendance.
  • “During this crisis, let us be buoyed by perspective,” writes Sergio Marchi, who served as a cabinet minister in Jean Chrétien’s government, and as Canada’s ambassador to the World Trade Organization. “Let us understand that our forefathers have been through worse evils, and survived.”

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies