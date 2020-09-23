Coronavirus Update: Throne Speech vows to create jobs, protect seniors on path to pandemic recovery

Good evening, The Globe and Mail is inviting Coronavirus Update subscribers to complete this short survey. Please tell us how we can make this newsletter better for you.

Top headlines:

Liberals' economic recovery plan targets job growth, green economy Operator of Montreal long-term care facility where 100 died was negligent, provincial report finds Extend CERB and provide paid sick leave if you want our votes, Singh tells Trudeau

In Canada, as of 7.15 p.m. ET, 147,662 cases have been reported. In the past week 7,669 new cases were announced, 35% more than the previous week.

Story continues below advertisement

There have also been 9,243 deaths. Today, nine new deaths were reported, compared to six yesterday.

Open this photo in gallery The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, 31,517,087 cases have been confirmed; with 969,541 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province • Global rules on mask-wearing • Back to school

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery The Canadian Press

Coronavirus in Canada

Starting this Friday, more than 60 pharmacies in Ontario will offer COVID-19 tests, Premier Doug Ford said. Meanwhile, a testing site in Kitchener closed today over safety concerns after vehicles started lining up at 2:30 a.m.

will offer COVID-19 tests, Premier Doug Ford said. Meanwhile, a testing site in Kitchener closed today over safety concerns after vehicles started lining up at 2:30 a.m. The Quebec government released a scathing report into Résidence Herron, a private long-term care home in Montreal where dozens of residents died during the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April. Commissioned by the province, the investigation concludes that authorities at Herron repeatedly failed to address shortcomings noted in prior inspection reports.

government released a scathing report into Résidence Herron, a private long-term care home in Montreal where dozens of residents died during the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April. Commissioned by the province, the investigation concludes that authorities at Herron repeatedly failed to address shortcomings noted in prior inspection reports. Alberta Health says 449 people died from opioid overdoses in the province during the first six months of this year – 301 of those deaths happened between April and June. Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased fear and anxiety, isolation and job uncertainty.

In Ottawa, the Governor-General delivered a Speech from the Throne outlining Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan for coronavirus and the economy. Measures fell broadly in two categories: managing the health and economic consequences during the pandemic, and planning for economic recovery after the crisis.

Here’s what you need to know:

The government promised to create one million new jobs as part of the economic recovery from the pandemic.

Canada’s elderly, and particularly residents of seniors' homes, have made up the largest share of the COVID-19 deaths so far. The government promises to work with provinces on nationwide standards for long-term care and with Parliament on Criminal Code changes that would “explicitly penalize those who neglect seniors under their care, putting them in danger.”

The government will not extend Canada Emergency Response Benefit, but will adapt Employment Insurance. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program is the government’s main income support focus. The plan program is extended until next summer.

The government will put addressing the climate crisis as the “cornerstone” of its economic recovery plan, and signalled an effort to "tax extreme wealth inequality” and tax companies such as Facebook.

As is common, the Throne Speech did not include financial figures, but the government indicated a fiscal update will be released this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Resurgence: A dramatic tripling of daily new cases of COVID-19 in the past month, mostly among young people, prompted warnings on Wednesday that Canada is staring at a major second wave of the pandemic and the federal government said short-term lockdowns might be needed.

Pandemic Parliament: The four federal parties agreed on a “hybrid" model with a reduced number of members in-person sitting with voting via video conference until a secure remote voting system is ready.

Coronavirus around the world

U.S. company Johnson & Johnson began a 60,000-person trial of an experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that, if proven effective, could simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals requiring two doses. A top U.S. health official told a Senate committee that he expects vaccinations to take place over many months and that most Americans could be vaccinated by July, 2021, at the latest.

company Johnson & Johnson began a 60,000-person trial of an experimental single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that, if proven effective, could simplify distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals requiring two doses. A top U.S. health official told a Senate committee that he expects vaccinations to take place over many months and that most Americans could be vaccinated by July, 2021, at the latest. Tokyo Olympics officials are proposing the government relax immigration regulations to allow athletes to enter the country before next year’s postponed Games and train during a 14-day quarantine period.

Olympics officials are proposing the government relax immigration regulations to allow athletes to enter the country before next year’s postponed Games and train during a 14-day quarantine period. Watch: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain has a massive package of measures to protect jobs, and would be looking at creative ways to do more.

Coronavirus and business

Nav Canada, the country’s air traffic controller, has cut 720 jobs and is reviewing its operations at several cities because of the collapse in aviation.

The organization said it will close flight information centres in Winnipeg and Halifax and monitor air traffic levels at all airports for possible further reductions as it slashes costs and services.

The job reductions amount to 14 per cent of its prepandemic work force of 5,100 people across the country, including early retirements and the elimination of temporary positions. All departments are affected, including student trainees.

Neil Wilson, chief executive officer of Nav Canada, said the non-profit company is facing the “toughest moment in its history.”

“Nav Canada is not immune to the economic downturn and severe financial impacts the aviation industry is experiencing,” he said in a statement.

And: The Canadian dollar slipped to a six-week low compared to its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart.

Story continues below advertisement

Globe opinion

Alan Bernstein: “There’s a global race on, far more important than any in Olympic competition: the race between humanity and the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“There’s a global race on, far more important than any in Olympic competition: the race between humanity and the SARS-CoV-2 virus, responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.” Laurence B. Mussio and Douglas J. Porter: “You could say this article is about how economics, as we know and use it, tested positive for COVID-19 – what the symptoms are and how addressing its pathologies can make for better and more contextually relevant decisions.”

“You could say this article is about how economics, as we know and use it, tested positive for COVID-19 – what the symptoms are and how addressing its pathologies can make for better and more contextually relevant decisions.” Konrad Yakabuski: “Not only did the [Throne] Speech all but ignore calls to rein in the massive growth in federal debt since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it confirmed the government’s intention to spend untold billions more."

“Not only did the [Throne] Speech all but ignore calls to rein in the massive growth in federal debt since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it confirmed the government’s intention to spend untold billions more." David Parkinson: “In six months, maybe a year, the government will need to begin the transition from its throw-everything-at-the-problem emergency response in the COVID-19 crisis to the promises in Wednesday’s Throne Speech to build a stronger, healthier, more sustainable economy from the ashes.”

More reporting

Rob Carrick: Here are five defensive personal finance tips as we head into a pandemic autumn.

Here are five defensive personal finance tips as we head into a pandemic autumn. Just 1,000 refugees were welcomed to Canada during the pandemic, new data shows. A report released in June indicated Canada welcomed 30,000 refugees in 2019.

‘I’m a neurotic mess’: Chef David Chang opens up on depression, family and the restaurant business during COVID.

Distractions

Sept. 23: Margaret Atwood returns to host the Globe's book club with guest Thomas King, the author of Indians on Vacation, The Inconvenient Indian, and Obsidian. Join Atwood and King for a livestream ⤵️ Posted by The Globe and Mail on Friday, August 21, 2020

📚 For the book lover: Join Margaret Atwood and Thomas King tonight for a discussion of three works: The Inconvenient Indian, Obsidian and Indians on Vacation.

Join The Globe and Mail on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. ET for a livestream conversation.

Readers without a Facebook account will be able to view the conversation on The Globe’s website.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.