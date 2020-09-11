 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Coronavirus Update: Toronto announces free isolation hotel

Jessie Willms
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Toronto announces free quarantine hotel for low-income people
  2. Dr. Fauci counters President Trump’s claim the United States has “rounded the corner” on coronavirus
  3. Canadians' debt burden fell considerably despite economic downturn

In Canada, at least 134,904 cases have been reported. In the last week 4,411 new cases were announced, 18 per cent more than the previous week. At least 118,990 recoveries and 9,163 deaths have been reported. Health officials have administered more than 6,419,911 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 27,863,733 cases confirmed and 903,686 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

A man reads a newspaper as he gets his shoes shined in Lima, Peru on Sept. 11.

Rodrigo Abd/The Associated Press

Number of the day

50 per cent

The Toronto Transit Commission said it expects ridership to return to half its prepandemic level as early as October. Ridership on the TTC – the most heavily used transit agency in the country – is currently around 37 per cent of normal.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government began pandemic preparations on New Year’s Eve, as soon as they received the first alert about a cluster of pneumonia cases in China.

  • Trudeau defended the government in response to accusations Ottawa didn’t respond quickly enough.
  • Dr. Theresa Tam said work done in January and February included getting labs ready to test for COVID-19.

Still in Ottawa, the Prime Minister agreed to a virtual first ministers meeting to discuss federal health care transfers to the provinces and territories.

COVID-19 vaccines: Health and policy experts in Canada say the government has signed agreements with Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Moderna, and Pfizer to purchase vaccine does amount to “vaccine nationalism.”

  • The more than 100 health and policy experts are also critical that the government has not committed financial support to COVAX, the international fund to help ensure less wealthy countries have access to an eventual vaccine.
  • A spokesperson for the government said Canada is planning a contribution to COVAX by the program’s Sept. 18 deadline.

And: The government said Canada’s largest airlines agreed to a new set of rules to help contact-tracing efforts if a passenger tests positive for COVID-19. In August, some provinces raised concerns about the quality of data being shared by airlines.

Coronavirus around the world

  • In the United States, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s assessment the country has “rounded the corner” on the pandemic. Meanwhile, some tributes to mark the nineteenth anniversary of 9/11 were cancelled due to the pandemic while others went ahead.
  • The United Kingdom’s economy expanded by 6.6 per cent in July, a slowdown from the growth rate in June. The economy, which shrank 20 per cent in the second quarter, remains 12 per cent smaller than February, the last full prepandemic month.
  • India reported 96,551 new cases in the last day, moving the country’s total tally to over 4.56-million. The country issued retesting order for those who whose first results were from the less reliable rapid antigen tests.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s debt burden declined sharply in the second quarter, Statistics Canada said. Canadians households now owe $1.58 for every dollar of after-tax income, down from $175.40.

Also today: Workers who were at a disadvantage prepandemic – the lower-paid, women and racialized workers, particularly the self-employed – have been most negatively affected by the economic downturn. Yesterday, the Bank of Canada Governor said rising inequality in jobs and incomes poses a threat to the broader economy.

Globe opinion

Distractions

For the movie buff: TIFF kicked off Thursday, and it looked very different from a normal year. Can the festival succeed without a boatload of Oscar bait?

Globe critics are reviewing some of the 50 titles premiering this year. Reviews so far:

And: Our complete guide to making the most of the festival from the comfort of your house.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

