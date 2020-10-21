 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus Update: Toronto's top doctor warns the city could be following in Europe's footsteps

Jessie Willms and Hailey Montgomery
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. Montreal’s public-health director strikes lighter tone than Toronto’s Eileen de Villa, who warns the city could be following in Europe’s footsteps
  2. WestJet will become first airline to begin issuing full refunds for flights in Canada cancelled because of COVID-19
  3. School boards struggle with software tech issues as teachers adapt to virtual learning

In Canada, there have been at least 205,748 cases reported. In the last week 16,363 new cases were announced, 0.6 per cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 173,392 recoveries and 9,824 deaths.

new deaths Oct. 21

The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 40,783,425 cases confirmed and 1,124,745 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts Lockdown rules and reopening Mask-wearing rules Back to school guide Essential resources

Photo of the day

Roberta Machado, 51, arranges her 1969 VW beetle with plants and flowers in Copacabana neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Wednesday. After her business of renting rooms to tourists dried up because of the COVID pandemic, she converted her car into a mobile flower shop and can be seen around the streets of Copacabana and has become popular with locals.

Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press

Coronavirus in Canada

  • Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford says his government’s COVID-19 liability bill will not grant extra protection to negligent long-term care providers.
  • Manitoba will increase fines for ignoring public-health orders on gathering capacity or physical distancing rules. The fines will increase to $1,296 from $486 for individuals, and $5,000 from $2,542 for businesses.
  • Almost half of young adults in Montreal say the pandemic has had a considerable effect on their mental health, according to a survey by the city’s public health agency. Quebec reported 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and 19 additional deaths.

In Ottawa,

Health officials in Toronto and Montreal struck vastly different tones on the state of COVID-19 in their cities on Wednesday, with Toronto’s medical officer of health warning the Ontario capital could be following in the footsteps of hard-hit Europe.

Meanwhile, Canada has received its first shipment of 100,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, ID Now kit, which provides results in fewer than 15 minutes, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement said.

  • The minister also said Canada is on track to receive more than 2.5 million of the ID Now tests by the end of the year, and a shipment of the Abbott Panbio rapid test will arrive shortly.

Also today, the NDP announced it would not support the Conservatives' ethics committee motion, preventing the minority Liberal government’s collapse and averting a federal election.

Across the country, as virtual learning has dramatically expanded because of the pandemic, some teachers and families are struggling with the limitations in online educational platforms. Experts worry that technical challenges may adversely affect student achievement.

Coronavirus around the world

  • Watch: South Yorkshire will join Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions in Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also said he would impose the same measures in Manchester after failing to agree a support package with local leaders.
  • Weeks of heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh has diverted the region’s scarce resources from containing the virus, which spread unchecked amid artillery fire and drone attacks that have people spending many hours in overcrowded bunkers, whether they are sick or healthy.

Coronavirus and business

Retail spending in August rose 0.4 per cent, shy of estimates of 1.1-per-cent growth and a signal that pent-up demand has been met after a rush of consumer spending early in the economic recovery.

  • The retail sector has carved out a quick V-shaped recovery, with total sales in August 1.8 per cent higher than prepandemic in February, and 3.5 per cent from last year.
  • At the industry level, auto, grocery, and home improvement-related sales were up; sales in sporting goods, hobby and bookstores, and furniture stores were down.
  • The spending slowdown is not unexpected, as stores reopening in May and June released a torrent of buying activity as consumers looked to purchase goods that were off limits in March and April – a pace that wasn’t sustainable for long.

Also today: The home improvement business is booming amid COVID-19 pandemic

And: WestJet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers who had their WestJet and Swoop flights cancelled by the airlines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – the first airline to offer full refunds for all flights in Canada.

More reporting

Information centre

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Follow related topics

