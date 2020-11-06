Coronavirus Update: Trudeau says distributing a COVID-19 vaccine will pose logistical challenges

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

In Canada, there have been at least 253,807 cases reported. In the last week 21,808 new cases were announced, 8 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 210,196 recoveries and 10,425 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 10,857,349 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 48,680,103 cases confirmed and 1,233,313 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening • Mask-wearing rules • Back to school guide • Essential resources

Italy imposed a new lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of the COVID-19

Coronavirus in Canada

Premier Brian Pallister says Manitoba will not impose a COVID-19 curfew, instead the government will allocate $2.5-million to increase enforcement of existing restrictions, and create a new awareness campaign. The province announced 427 new cases, and four deaths today.

will not impose a COVID-19 curfew, instead the government will allocate $2.5-million to increase enforcement of existing restrictions, and create a new awareness campaign. The province announced 427 new cases, and four deaths today. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Peel region’s restaurants will be able to resume limited indoor dining despite calls from the area’s top public health official to maintain current restrictions.

Premier Doug Ford said Peel region’s restaurants will be able to resume limited indoor dining despite calls from the area’s top public health official to maintain current restrictions. In Quebec , the number of new COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the third straight day, but the province doesn’t expect hospitals will be overwhelmed over the next four weeks.

, the number of new COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the third straight day, but the province doesn’t expect hospitals will be overwhelmed over the next four weeks. The chief public health officer of Nunavut confirmed the territory’s first case of COVID-19 in Sanikiluaq, a community of about 850.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine will pose a significant logistical and distribution challenge.

The Prime Minister said he hopes a vaccine will be available for all Canadians in the spring, but that some of the initial doses will require special handling – like being stored in ‐80 degrees Celsius freezers – which could complicate distribution efforts.

Earlier this week, an advisory committee outlined four key groups that should be prioritized vaccine.

Also in Ottawa, the budget watchdog says the pandemic has worsened concerns about provincial debt. The provinces will need to raise taxes or cut spending by a combined $12-billion a year in order to avoid a growing debt load, Yves Giroux said in a new report.

Winter’s MVP: Hundreds, if not thousands, of Canadians have started DIY backyard ice rinks as the pandemic threatens the possibility of an indoor hockey season.

Coronavirus around the world

In Italy , three northern and one southern region have returned to a lockdown, with non-essential businesses closed for the next 15 days. The restrictions come the day after the country reported an all-time high for single-day new cases.

, three northern and one southern region have returned to a lockdown, with non-essential businesses closed for the next 15 days. The restrictions come the day after the country reported an all-time high for single-day new cases. The pandemic has caused disruptions to measles and polio immunization campaigns around the world, putting millions of children at risk from deadly and debilitating diseases, the United Nations said.

Coronavirus and business

Canadian job creation slowed in October, with fewer jobs added than in the preceding months.

The labour market added 83,600 positions last month – higher than the 75,000 jobs economists forecast. In September, 378,000 jobs were added; in August, 246,000 positions were added.

The unemployment rate fell to 8.9 per cent from September’s 9 per cent, Statistics Canada said. Canada has regained nearly 80 per cent of three million positions that were lost in March and April.

Globe opinion

The Globe editorial board: Are Ontario’s new business reopening rules a blueprint for disaster?

More reporting

Information centre

