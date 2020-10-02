Coronavirus update: Trump to spend a “few days” in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19; Ontario imposes new restrictions in hot spots

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

In Canada, at least 162,498 cases have been reported. In the last week 12,042 new cases were announced, 41 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 137,496 recoveries and 9,406 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 8,143,200 tests.

Note: On Friday, Ontario reported 76 deaths, but the government said 74 were from a reporting backlog from spring and summer.

Worldwide, there have been at least 34,287,239 cases confirmed and 1,022,858 deaths reported.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery A hand sanitizer dispenser sits outside a class of a school during the preparation of reopening schools in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

In response to a record number of new cases, Ontario is imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms in three hot-spot regions – Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. Premier Ford also announced face coverings will now be mandatory province-wide, testing will be by appointment only, and social circles will be “paused.”

is imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms in three hot-spot regions – Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. Premier Ford also announced face coverings will now be mandatory province-wide, testing will be by appointment only, and social circles will be “paused.” In Quebec, Premier Legault said the province’s current situation – with 1,052 new cases reported today – is “critical” and indicated more restrictions could be imposed on Monday, when new rules are expected for sporting activities and gyms.

Premier Legault said the province’s current situation – with 1,052 new cases reported today – is “critical” and indicated more restrictions could be imposed on Monday, when new rules are expected for sporting activities and gyms. Atlantic Canada has succeeded in keeping infection and death rates low with strict health protocols, including a mandatory two-week quarantine rule. While other regions are reporting record case counts and imposing tighter restrictions, the 'Atlantic bubble’ this week relaxed a limit on social gatherings.

In Ottawa, the government announced it will ease border restrictions to grant more family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents entry to the country, along with compassionate entry to see a dying loved one.

An outline of the process will be available online soon and arrivials can begin Oct. 8. Quarantine and other screening measures remain in place, with possible exceptions for those granted compassionate entry.

International students are also being granted more flexibility and starting Oct. 20 will be admitted if their places of learning have been identified by provincial governments as having suitable COVID-19 plans.

Also today, the Senate passed the government’s legislation, Bill C-4, to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Crown corporations have handed out an estimated $422-billion in loans, guarantees and deferrals to businesses since the start of the pandemic, the Parliamentary Budget Officer says, but warns about a lack of details around the measures.

Also today: For markets and a the U.S. economy recovery, President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis poses a new challenge.

Globe opinion

The Globe editorial board: Does Canada need another lockdown? Show us the data

David Shribman: The U.S. presidential campaign has taken an abrupt turn with President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Berridge: The resilient city: Why Canadian metropolises will thrive despite the pandemic

More reporting

The Legion will sell masks and have electronic-payment options as poppy campaign adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

Teachers concerned about their health and the quality of education as they deal with challenges of the pandemic

🍿 For the sketch comedy fan: Goodbye Baroness von Sketch Show, and thanks for the laughs

“They have reflected life back to us: weird office dynamics, the retail experience, the outdated clichés that still exist in marketing female-oriented products (obviously there are butterflies). And, of course, what passes for acceptable behaviour at the cottage.”

