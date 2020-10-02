 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus update: Trump to spend a “few days” in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19; Ontario imposes new restrictions in hot spots

Jessie Willms
Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19
  2. Ontario imposes new restrictions in three hot spots
  3. The ‘Atlantic bubble' largely kept COVID-19 out. Can it last?

In Canada, at least 162,498 cases have been reported. In the last week 12,042 new cases were announced, 41 per cent more than the previous week. There have also been at least 137,496 recoveries and 9,406 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 8,143,200 tests.

Note: On Friday, Ontario reported 76 deaths, but the government said 74 were from a reporting backlog from spring and summer.

The Globe and Mail

Worldwide, there have been at least 34,287,239 cases confirmed and 1,022,858 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Coronavirus in maps and charts Lockdown rules and reopening Mask-wearing rules Back to school guide Essential resources

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

A hand sanitizer dispenser sits outside a class of a school during the preparation of reopening schools in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Canada

  • In response to a record number of new cases, Ontario is imposing restrictions on restaurants, bars, banquet halls and gyms in three hot-spot regions – Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa. Premier Ford also announced face coverings will now be mandatory province-wide, testing will be by appointment only, and social circles will be “paused.”
  • In Quebec, Premier Legault said the province’s current situation – with 1,052 new cases reported today – is “critical” and indicated more restrictions could be imposed on Monday, when new rules are expected for sporting activities and gyms.
  • Atlantic Canada has succeeded in keeping infection and death rates low with strict health protocols, including a mandatory two-week quarantine rule. While other regions are reporting record case counts and imposing tighter restrictions, the 'Atlantic bubble’ this week relaxed a limit on social gatherings.

In Ottawa, the government announced it will ease border restrictions to grant more family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents entry to the country, along with compassionate entry to see a dying loved one.

  • An outline of the process will be available online soon and arrivials can begin Oct. 8. Quarantine and other screening measures remain in place, with possible exceptions for those granted compassionate entry.
  • International students are also being granted more flexibility and starting Oct. 20 will be admitted if their places of learning have been identified by provincial governments as having suitable COVID-19 plans.

Also today, the Senate passed the government’s legislation, Bill C-4, to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Crown corporations have handed out an estimated $422-billion in loans, guarantees and deferrals to businesses since the start of the pandemic, the Parliamentary Budget Officer says, but warns about a lack of details around the measures.

Also today: For markets and a the U.S. economy recovery, President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis poses a new challenge.

Globe opinion

More reporting

Distractions


🍿 For the sketch comedy fan: Goodbye Baroness von Sketch Show, and thanks for the laughs

  • “They have reflected life back to us: weird office dynamics, the retail experience, the outdated clichés that still exist in marketing female-oriented products (obviously there are butterflies). And, of course, what passes for acceptable behaviour at the cottage.”

Sources: Canada data are compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins University and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data are from Johns Hopkins.

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

