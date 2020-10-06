Coronavirus Update: Tuberculosis vaccine being tested in Canada for effectiveness against COVID-19

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Canadian researchers test whether a tuberculosis vaccine could be effective against COVID-19 Still-contagious Donald Trump returns to White House, continues to play down severity of virus First antigen rapid test for COVID-19 approved by Health Canada

In Canada, there have been at least 171,221 cases reported. In the last week 14,099 new cases were announced, 37 per cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 143,960 recoveries and 9,527 deaths. 23 new deaths were reported both today and yesterday.

Worldwide, there have been at least 35,475,879 cases confirmed and 1,043,945 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Coronavirus in Canada

In Canada, researchers launched a clinical trial to test BCG – a vaccine originally developed to prevent tuberculosis – against COVID-19.

Studies have suggested BCG may play a broader role in reducing overall rates of respiratory disease; a randomized controlled trial will test if this holds true for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

If it does, BCG may provide public-health officials with a safe and inexpensive vaccine option that has already been approved for use in Canada and elsewhere.

Antigen tests: The government said it is buying more than 20 million rapid antigen tests developed by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics and approved by Health Canada.

Military: The Canadian Armed Forces says 222 troops have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 24 active cases.

Coronavirus around the world

Still infected with COVID-19, U.S. President Donald Trump continued playing down the disease that hospitalized him for three days and has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans. He again compared it to the flu and signalled he plans to return soon to the campaign trail.

President Donald Trump continued playing down the disease that hospitalized him for three days and has so far killed more than 210,000 Americans. He again compared it to the flu and signalled he plans to return soon to the campaign trail. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still under fire over his handling of the pandemic, vowed on to transform Britain rather than settle for the “status quo,” by building more new homes, improving education and boosting the green economy.

Coronavirus and business

Canada’s international trade growth slowed in August, following massive gains in June and July, a signal the country’s rebound is slowing.

Merchandise exports dipped 1 per cent in August, while Canada’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed slightly to $2.45-billion from a revised $2.53-billion in July, Statistics Canada reported today.

In comparison, Canada posted massive gains in total goods trade of 20 per cent in June and another 11 per cent in July as pandemic restrictions were eased.

The report signals that the postlockdown rebound had lost momentum by late summer – even before the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases – with the economy still operating well below its prepandemic pace. [For subscribers]

Also today: Appliance manufacturers are encountering problems obtaining parts and have been forced to scale back production to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of the busiest shopping season of the year

Globe opinion

Robyn Urback: “ A sudden switch to COVID-19 testing by appointment only, announced last Friday, has meant that the lines that showcased the [Ontario] government’s incompetence have instantly become invisible. Instead, people are in their own homes, waiting hours on the phone or refreshing their browsers endlessly in vain attempts to snag test slots for days from now.”

A sudden switch to COVID-19 testing by appointment only, announced last Friday, has meant that the lines that showcased the [Ontario] government’s incompetence have instantly become invisible. Instead, people are in their own homes, waiting hours on the phone or refreshing their browsers endlessly in vain attempts to snag test slots for days from now.” Timothy Caulfied: “I am not an MD and have no idea what Mr. Trump’s condition is, so I’ll refrain from directly critiquing this specific clinical strategy (though it is worth noting that others in the medical community have expressed concern that this seemingly ad hoc and “multipronged approach” may result in harmful overtreatment). What I’m worried about is the message that this approach sends to the public.”

“I am not an MD and have no idea what Mr. Trump’s condition is, so I’ll refrain from directly critiquing this specific clinical strategy (though it is worth noting that others in the medical community have expressed concern that this seemingly ad hoc and “multipronged approach” may result in harmful overtreatment). What I’m worried about is the message that this approach sends to the public.” David Rosenberg: “As we go into an era of elevated personal savings rates, people are going to focus on what they need, not what they want. Anything related to e-commerce, cloud services and wiring up your home to become your new office is in a new secular growth phase.”

More reporting

What happened with Canada’s pandemic alert system? The GPHIN controversy explained

Doctors' offices and pharmacies across the country are exploring drive-thrus and outdoor clinics to meet this year’s demand for the flu shot

