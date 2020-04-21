Coronavirus Update: Two cargo planes return empty to Canada from China without medical supplies

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

At least two cargo planes chartered by Canadian governments to procure medical gear from China forced to return home empty UN warns coronavirus pandemic threatens to double the number of people facing ‘acute food insecurity’ Ottawa to give $350-million to community groups on front lines of COVID-19 Air Canada winds down repatriation flights for Canadians abroad

Open this photo in gallery In Sao Paulo, Brazil, workers on backhoes dig row after row of graves to prepare the cemetery for an expected increase in COVID-19 deaths. MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/Getty Images

44 per cent

The official death toll in Britain is more than 40 per cent higher than the government’s figures, data suggests.

By April 10, the Office for National Statistics recorded 13,121 deaths, including those in care homes, in England and Wales, the vast majority of Britain’s population.

The British government’s daily toll counted 9,288 deaths.

According to ONS, around 84 per cent of COVID-19 deaths have taken place in hospitals, with the remainder in care homes, private residences and hospices.

Britain has reported the world’s fifth-highest national death toll from COVID-19.

Coronavirus in Canada

38,422 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 14 days ago. There have also been 13,188 recoveries and 1,834 deaths. Health officials have administered 613,176 tests.

In Ottawa, the government is getting ready for greater work force shortages, exploring the possibility of forcing trucking and companies to prioritize the transport of food and medical supplies across Canada over all other products, according to a federal document.

As part of its contingency planning, the federal government has looked at the need to compel workers in the food and agricultural sectors to show up to work by classifying them as an “essential service.”

The concern in Ottawa is that a growing absenteeism rate in critical sectors of the economy could lead to shortages of food and other essential goods, especially in remote communities, and soaring prices across the country.

Also today: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to funnel $350-million to charities and non-profits.

Some money will go directly to front-line organizations; national charities, such as the United Way, will also receive funds to redistribute to local outlets.

The aid is intended to help organizations “adapt to the new realities and difficulties,” like volunteer home-deliveries of groceries and medication.

More from the Prime Minster:

On wage subsidies: The CRA will launch an online calculator to help businesses determine what claims they can expect through the wage program. Applications open April 23.

The CRA will launch an online calculator to help businesses determine what claims they can expect through the wage program. Applications open April 23. On the temporary closure of Cargill slaughterhouse : The government said its main priority is domestic supply. Ottawa does not expect beef shortages, but said prices may increase.

: The government said its main priority is domestic supply. Ottawa does not expect beef shortages, but said prices may increase. On lifting restrictions: While there is promising data showing a flattening curve, it is too early to lift current restrictions.

Finally: Two chartered planes returned from China to Canada empty because of “on-the-ground congestion.” The cargo planes were sent to procure medical supplies.

“There are severe restrictions on the ground in China in terms of how long a plane can actually stay in their airports before having to leave – whether it’s full or not,” the Prime Minister said.

One plane was chartered by the Canadian government, the other by a provincial government (the Prime Minister declined to identify the province).

Coronavirus around the world

2,553,359 cases confirmed around the world; with 679,791 recoveries and 176,285 deaths reported.

While COVID-19 caught many countries off guard, some politicians’ responses have stood out as too slow or ineffective. Here are some of the highlights, from Belarus to Brazil and Cambodia to California.

to and to Fires targeting 5G cell towers are becoming somewhat of a trend in Britain and other parts of Europe, due to conspiracy theories that link the new technology to the coronavirus.

and other parts of Europe, due to conspiracy theories that link the new technology to the coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to quickly pass an agreement that would allocate an additional $500-billion in coronavirus relief for the economy.

President Donald Trump urged Congress to quickly pass an agreement that would allocate an additional $500-billion in coronavirus relief for the economy. The UN warned as many as 265 million people around the world face “acute food insecurity” as the pandemic hits poor countries, with low-income countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia being particularly vulnerable.

and being particularly vulnerable. About 500 people entered self-isolation in staff quarters of India’s presidential palace, and Pakistan’s prime minister was due to be tested.

Coronavirus and business

Air Canada said it is winding down repatriation flights, and will cancel U.S.-bound flights after Ottawa extended the border closure another month.

On repatriation flights: So far, 18,000 Canadians have been returned home. But yesterday, Air Canada said its April 17 flight was the end of its participation in the government’s repatriation program. WestJet has a repatriation flight on April 23, plus “a few on our radar.”

So far, 18,000 Canadians have been returned home. But yesterday, Air Canada said its April 17 flight was the end of its participation in the government’s repatriation program. WestJet has a repatriation flight on April 23, plus “a few on our radar.” On cancelled flights: Scheduled service with the U.S. will be suspended from April 27 through May 21. Air Canada will waive flight-change fees.

Question and answer

Question: How should you talk to kids about COVID-19?

Answer: An expert in child psychology says parents should do their best to answer children's questions, but they should also be selective with the info they choose to share.

Psychotherapist Alice Wiafe says children need to know that they should be extremely cautious about touching things, wash their hands, use proper sanitization and not be too close in proximity to people who are not their immediate family.

She says they don't need to know that a thousand more people died over the weekend because it does nothing for them to know that.

Wiafe acknowledged that parents may be fearful of the spreading coronavirus, but being mindful of how they're presenting that anxiety is important.

With kids also tending to pick up behaviours by watching their parents’ actions, she says modelling healthy habits during a stressful time can go a long way.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

An act of kindness

Sam Roberts and family say “we’re all in this together"

Canadian rocker Sam Roberts plays “We’re All in this Together” with his kids on Facebook.

Distractions

🍜For the foodie:

A Korean take on Kraft Dinner

Boxed mac and cheese holds nostalgic appeal for many; what’s more, it is inexpensive, shelf-stable and easy to prepare – a boon for those not accustomed to cooking daily, or those simply tired of it.

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

Try gussying up a pantry staple with kimchi, tuna and a fried egg. The resulting macaroni is comfortingly rich; it’s a bit like Tuna Helper with a kick. Use the whole egg, instead of the traditional yolk alone, to reduce waste.

There is also space for variation to suit your kitchen inventory. Replace the kimchi with sauerkraut and hot sauce. Instead of tuna, add sliced ham in its place, directly added to the sauce before the pasta.

Spicy Tuna Melt Macaroni: Adding some kimchi to your KD will elevate this pantry staple.

More Globe reporting and opinion

“It hit me I was going to be completely alone until all this ends”: Living alone means quarantines and physical distancing present unique challenges

Sysco, the largest supplier of restaurants and other food service businesses, began testing its e-commerce service in the Toronto area last week, in order to gauge demand before launching nationwide.

Tent cities pop up when people who are homeless feel unsafe about their living conditions. COVID-19 has heightened those feelings.

Mark Brender: “Canada needs to invest in community health workers. They are essential in our health care system – in times of pandemics and not – and they should be paid.”

“Canada needs to invest in community health workers. They are essential in our health care system – in times of pandemics and not – and they should be paid.” Andrew Clark: “What will commuting be like after the grand reopening? Do we really want to go back to normal?”

Information centre

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.