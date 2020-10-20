Coronavirus Update: U.K. researchers to start injecting vaccine trial participants with COVID-19 in early 2021

Good evening. This Thursday, join the Globe’s science reporter Ivan Semeniuk on Facebook for a live Q&A on the status of COVID-19 vaccines. How soon will it be here? How might it work? And how will we know if it’s effective? Ivan will answer your questions at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Top headlines:

British researchers will begin first human challenge trials for COVID-19 in January 2021 Liberals double down on election threat over Conservative bid for new special committee to probe use of public funds during COVID-19 Delays in COVID-19 testing results putting long-term care homes at greater risk

In Canada, there have been at least 203,521 cases reported. In the last week 15,328 new cases were announced, 2 per cent more than the previous week.

There have also been at least 171,625 recoveries and 9,793 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been at least 40,395,527 cases confirmed and 1,118,159 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery Halloween hay bales with protective masks are shown at the Markham Fairgrounds this week in Markham, Ont. This year's Halloween festival has been cancelled because of coronavirus. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Coronavirus in Canada

The government of Ontario is facing backlash over its recommendation that children in hot spot cities skip trick-or-treating this Halloween – a move some in the medical community say is confusing and cruel. Also today, Premier Doug Ford urged people with symptoms in hot spots to get tested. Meanwhile, Toronto released neighbourhood-level COVID-19 test positivity data.

is facing backlash over its recommendation that children in hot spot cities skip trick-or-treating this Halloween – a move some in the medical community say is confusing and cruel. Also today, Premier Doug Ford urged people with symptoms in hot spots to get tested. Meanwhile, Toronto released neighbourhood-level COVID-19 test positivity data. Nurses and other health care workers in Quebec blocked two major bridges to demand the province address working conditions they say have worsened during the pandemic. Also today, the province reported 877 new cases, 33 new hospitalizations, and 12 additional deaths.

blocked two major bridges to demand the province address working conditions they say have worsened during the pandemic. Also today, the province reported 877 new cases, 33 new hospitalizations, and 12 additional deaths. Alberta says 49 active COVID-19 cases are linked to a wedding with a large number of guests from different households.

In Ottawa, the Liberals have made the Conservative’s motion to form a committee on “misuse of public funds by the government" during the pandemic a confidence motion. If the vote fails, Canadians would head to the polls.

COVID-19 testing: Delays in testing programs are preventing nursing homes across Canada from quickly identifying and controlling the spread of infections, just as a growing number of facilities are declaring outbreaks.

Also today: One in four Canadians say their current stress level is higher than during the first wave, according to a new poll.

Coronavirus around the world

Researchers in London would like to begin injecting test subjects with COVID-19 in human challenge trials that researchers hope will speed up the development of vaccines. The trials, backed by the British government, will be the first of their kind in the world and could begin in early January with about 90 volunteers. Volunteers will be infected with the virus about two weeks after receiving a trial does of the proposed vaccine.

would like to begin injecting test subjects with COVID-19 in human challenge trials that researchers hope will speed up the development of vaccines. The trials, backed by the British government, will be the first of their kind in the world and could begin in early January with about 90 volunteers. Volunteers will be infected with the virus about two weeks after receiving a trial does of the proposed vaccine. Nearly 300,000 more people have died in the U.S. in 2020 during the pandemic than expected based on historical trends, with about two-thirds of the deaths because of COVID-19 illnesses, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Tuesday.

in 2020 during the pandemic than expected based on historical trends, with about two-thirds of the deaths because of COVID-19 illnesses, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released on Tuesday. Large public gatherings are proceeding mostly as usual in post-pandemic China – except at places of worship. At the country’s churches, coronavirus restrictions remain in place as authorities maintain stricter rules for places of worship, citing the risk of virus spread in a country that has otherwise largely returned to normal, with small numbers of new cases and a robust economic resurgence.

Coronavirus and business

COVID-19 spending: The government’s expansive spending plans would push debt back to dangerous levels, says Don Drummond in a new report for the C.D. Howe Institute.

Also today: During the pandemic, older workers lost jobs sooner and were rehired slower than their younger counterparts, a new study says. [For subscribers]

And: A new model without tipping emerges for restaurant workers [For subscribers]

Globe opinion

Jan Reimer: “Amid the various shelter-in-place orders necessitated by the pandemic, there is fear that abusers' toxic instincts to isolate women from friends and family have been compounded by COVID-19. Fortunately, shelters have already adapted.”

More reporting

Information centre

