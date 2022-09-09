Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

As the bivalent vaccines arrive in Canada, there’s increased interest in booster shots. In Quebec, public health director Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters that citizens will have a choice between the older-generation vaccines and the new one, adding that he thinks people will favour the Omicron-targeting bivalent shot. It is not, however, recommended for those under 30.

Universities across the country, many of which started classes this week, are demonstrating varying approaches to health measures, including vaccine mandates and masking. These decisions are being met with concern from some faculty and students, who believe restrictions are either too lax or too strict.

As school started in Ontario this week, many families were looking forward to a more “normal” experience – one that included in-person learning and extracurricular activities.

While the busy travel season usually happens over the summer, Patrick Quayle, senior vice President at United Airlines, said at a recent transportation conference that travel bookings, thus far, have defied that historical trend, with no drop off in ticket sales between August and September. As such, travel issues could continue well into the fall.

Editorial board: ‘COVID Zero’ is impossible this fall. But ‘COVID Manageable’ is within reach

Duncan Dee: It’s fully within the government’s control to avoid another messy travel season

For something on the lighter side, Gary Kapelus’ parody COVID-19 videos provide some comic relief for a decidedly unfunny topic. Need some lyrics to sing about waste water? Want to sing about COVID-19 to the tune of “Come On Eileen?” He’s got you covered.

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Health Canada approved first bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s what you need to know about it

