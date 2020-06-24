Coronavirus Update: U.S. could face overwhelming resurgence of infections amid spikes in hot-spot states

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- Experts warn U.S. faces an overwhelming resurgence of virus
- Canada loses triple-A credit rating after billions in pandemic spending
- Iceland’s novel testing program serves as a model for pandemic response
- Several Toronto Blue Jays players and staff test positive for COVID-19
In Canada, 102,228 cases have been reported. In the last week 2,375 new cases were announced, 13 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been 65,066 recoveries and 8,483 deaths. Health officials have administered 2,649,953 tests.
Worldwide, 9,263,466 cases have been confirmed, with 477,584 deaths.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Photo of the day
Number of the day
$13-million
Between April 1 and June 15, police and bylaw officers issued pandemic-related infractions totalling $13-million, a new report says.
- At least 10,000 tickets or charges were issued in that time frame.
- Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia 3 per cent.
“This report proves that we’ve got an ugly ticketing pandemic, replete with COVID carding and racial profiling, in central and eastern Canada,” said an executive at a civil liberties organization.
Coronavirus in Canada
- Ontario will fully fund long-term care operators for 2020, regardless of occupancy rates. Windsor will move to to Stage 2 on Thursday, with expectations for areas with outbreaks on farms. Toronto health officials called on the federal and provincial governments to fund a centralized quarantine system for low-income people.
- British Columbia is ready to move to the next phase of reopening, the Premier said. Research on the between wildfire smoke and ambulance calls suggests smoke will make viral respiratory infections – like COVID-19 – worse.
- Starting July 3, the four Atlantic provinces will form a travel “bubble.” People will be able to move between provinces without isolating after crossing the border. Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and PEI have no active cases. New Brunswick has 20 active cases.
Fitch downgraded Canada’s credit rating from a triple-A credit rating to double-A-plus – the first change since that triple-A rating was issued in 2004.
- The downgrade reflects growing federal and provincial debt, brought on by the pandemic.
- Canada has announced well over $150-billion in direct spending since the onset of the crisis.
- Fitch expects Canada’s consolidated gross general government debt to increase to 115.1 per cent of GDP, up from 88.3 per cent of GDP in 2019.
Economists say the downgrade shows it’s time to government shift focus from aid to promoting growth, and increases the pressure on Finance Minister Bill Morneau to address market concerns in the July 8 fiscal snapshot.
Also today: The IMF expects Canada’s GDP to shrink 8.4 per cent, as a new wave of pessimism washed over financial markets today [For subscribers]
Coronavirus around the world
- Much of Iceland’s success in containing the virus can be credited to its novel testing program
- Due to a spike in cases in the U.S., New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will subject visitors from nine states with high infection rates to quarantine on arrival for 14 days. The country recorded its second-largest increase in novel coronavirus cases since early March on Wednesday.
- In Peru – which has reported the world’s sixth-highest number of cases in a population of just 32 million – thousands of people packed newly reopened shopping malls this week, despite the government announcing a grim increase in new cases.
- Dozens of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean have tested positive for coronavirus while being held on a quarantine ship off the southern coast of Italy.
- Africa’s first participation in a coronavirus vaccine trial started Wednesday in South Africa, as volunteers received injections developed at the University of Oxford in Britain.
Coronavirus and business
WestJet announced 3,333 employees will permanently lose their jobs, in a restructuring bid to stay afloat during the pandemic.
- Starting in mid-March, the airliner has halted much of its service, and put many employees on CEWS, the federal wage subsidy program.
- The airliner will contract out all domestic airport operations outside four major cities, restructure management and consolidate its call centre.
- The privately held company says it has cut costs by 60 per cent. “We are now at the bottom and we have a long and difficult climb out,” one executive said.
A global airline industry group says the pandemic will cost the world’s airlines to lose a total US$84-billion in 2020, as revenue falls by 50 per cent from 2019.
Globe opinion
- Colin Roberston: “We applied risk-management principles after 9/11 to provide secure, but efficient, cross-border passage. We must do so again in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”
- Joe Alphonse, Judith Sayers and Marilyn Slett: “Since the pandemic began, Indigenous leaders have exhorted government officials in vain to give us more information and resources to protect our communities. To date, our requests have been ignored.”
- Konrad Yakabuski: “Bernard-Henri Lévy was in Bangladesh in March, documenting the plight of Rohingya refugees, when he and his compatriots outside France were summoned home by President Emmanuel Macron for what would turn into a three-month lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19.”
