In the past seven day, there were 200 deaths announced, down 32 per cent over the same period. At least 3,886 people are being treated in hospitals.

Canada’s inoculation rate is 14th among countries with a population of one million or more people.

Coronavirus in Canada

The Liberal government announced the 2022 budget will be delivered next week - giving Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland an opportunity to outline how the government intends to wind down the massive emergency spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial and territorial premiers launched an online awareness campaign today designed to inform Canadians about the “urgent need” for long-term, flexible funding for health care.

On Friday, the federal government announced $2-billion in health care spending designed to help provinces and territories address backlogs in surgery, medical procedures and diagnostics worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provincial and territorial leaders have been calling for an increase to the Canada Health Transfer, worth about $43.1-billion this year. The transfer is a payment given by Ottawa to support the delivery of health care.

Coronavirus around the world

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration today authorized a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people 50 years and older and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

the Food and Drug Administration today authorized a second booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for people 50 years and older and for certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems. Shanghai, China entered the second day of a two-phase lockdown. The Omicron outbreak in Shanghai is one of a series across the country that is testing the government’s ability to enforce a strict “zero-COVID” strategy without overly disrupting the economy and people’s daily lives.

entered the second day of a two-phase lockdown. The Omicron outbreak in Shanghai is one of a series across the country that is testing the government’s ability to enforce a strict “zero-COVID” strategy without overly disrupting the economy and people’s daily lives. British police have issued 20 fines over illegal parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff during coronavirus lockdowns – though the recipients don’t yet include Johnson.

Coronavirus and business

More than 10,000 taxpayers’ CRA accounts were illicitly accessed by hackers, using stolen log-in credentials to try to obtain CERB benefits.

In its statement, the CRA said it delayed sending T4A tax slips for CERB payments, which would trigger reassessments and generate a tax liability, to those who were suspected of being victims of identity fraud.

Also today: Canadian insurer Manulife said employees can return to its offices across Canada from April 25 regardless of vaccination status, amid a fall in COVID-19 infections.

And: Co-working businesses say their model of renting shared workspaces is quickly catching on in smaller communities as the advent of remote work led to more people moving away from urban centres.

Also see: Like so many pre-COVID-19 norms, the pandemic has disrupted traditional hiring trends. Canadian startups have been hiring remote executives – increasingly from the rich, deep talent pool in the U.S.

Plus: While the pandemic created supply chain challenges for Pet Valu, there was also an explosion in pet adoptions with “pandemic pets” boosting demand for Pet Valu’s products.

