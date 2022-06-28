Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:
- U.S. FDA plans to decide by early July whether to change the design of COVID-19 vaccines in order to combat more recent variants of the coronavirus
- Canada’s summer job market for students is booming as positions top prepandemic levels
- EU countries approve extending use of COVID-19 certificates amid rising cases
An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.
COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is deciding whether to change the design of COVID-19 vaccines this fall in order to combat more recent variants of the coronavirus. Both Moderna and Pfizer have said their new vaccines appear to work against the more recently circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, but are most effective against the BA.1 variant.
- The Emergencies Act inquiry has granted full standing to its organizers, police forces and all three levels of government. That means local, provincial and federal governments, and some convoy organizers will be given advance notice on information submitted into evidence before the inquiry, and also given certain privileges, such as the opportunity to suggest or cross-examine witnesses.
- European Union countries agreed to continue using COVID-19 vaccine passports until the end of June 2023 as cases of the coronavirus increase heading into the summer season.
- China today announced it’s adjusting its quarantine requirement for people arriving from abroad: Anyone coming from outside the country will be required to stay in a quarantine hotel for seven days, followed by three days of home quarantine, down from 14 days.
- Tamara Lich, a key organizer of the “Freedom Convoy,” was arrested in Medicine Hat, Alta., today for breaching her court conditions, according to Ottawa police. Following the occupation in Ottawa, Lich and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber were jointly accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation. One of her conditions of release was a ban from all social media and an order not to “support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.”
Pandemic recovery
- After two years of downturns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer job market for university and college students in Canada is starting strong as employers are hiring more applicants and reporting a high number of job vacancies.
- The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third straight day against the U.S. dollar as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China bolstered investor sentiment.
- North Korea works to prevent flood damages amid economic concerns over COVID-19 outbreak
- Berrettini joins Wimbledon missing list after he after tested positive for COVID-19
