U.S. FDA plans to decide by early July whether to change the design of COVID-19 vaccines in order to combat more recent variants of the coronavirus

Canada’s summer job market for students is booming as positions top prepandemic levels

EU countries approve extending use of COVID-19 certificates amid rising cases

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they’re reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

After two years of downturns because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer job market for university and college students in Canada is starting strong as employers are hiring more applicants and reporting a high number of job vacancies.

The Canadian dollar strengthened for a third straight day against the U.S. dollar as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China bolstered investor sentiment.

North Korea works to prevent flood damages amid economic concerns over COVID-19 outbreak

Berrettini joins Wimbledon missing list after he after tested positive for COVID-19

Everything you need to know about Canada’s travel rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people

When will COVID-19 be endemic? The four factors that will shape the virus’s future

Waste water is filling the COVID-19 data gap

