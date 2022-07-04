Good evening, these are the top coronavirus headlines tonight:

In a bid to match the latest forms of COVID-19, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration asked vaccine manufacturers to tailor their new shots to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants – but will those modified boosters be ready in time for a potential fall surge? After two summers of lockdowns – your kids need music festivals

An increasing number of health agencies have changed how they're reporting data on the coronavirus. A look at the current numbers in Canada for reported cases, deaths from COVID-19 and for hospitalizations can be found here.

COVID-19 updates from Canada and the world

U.S. regulators committed last week to updating the 2020 vaccine recipes for this fall’s booster campaign with new formulas meant to defend against the ultra-contagious omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, which appear to be driving a fresh surge of cases across much of the United States. Now the question is whether those modified boosters will arrive in time.

Ontario’s New Democrats are calling on Premier Doug Ford to share his plan for expanded fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Premier said last week that the government has been discussing its fourth dose plan with the province’s chief medical officer and promised that details would come “in the next little while.”

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, says the province’s few remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped this week. Starting Wednesday, it will become strongly recommended – but no longer mandatory – for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate. The government’s advice on masking in public will also shift from being strongly recommended to optional.

Pandemic recovery

Globe opinion

André Picard: There’s another COVID-19 vaccine rollout coming (cue the collective groan)

Ambarish Chandra and Duncan Dee: Cuts to air travel in Canada are an admission that this crisis won’t be over soon

