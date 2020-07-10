 Skip to main content
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Coronavirus Update: U.S. reports record-breaking 60,500 new cases today

Jessie Willms
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

  1. U.S. reports record-breaking 60,500 new cases today
  2. Employment in Canada rose by 953,000 in June
  3. Windsor asks for federal, provincial help controlling farm outbreaks

In Canada, there have been at least 107,021 cases reported. In the last week 1,931 new cases were announced, 13% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 70,812 recoveries and 8,759 deaths.

Worldwide, 12,268,518 cases have been confirmed; with 554,924 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources; Coronavirus in maps and charts; Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Photo of the day

Open this photo in gallery

Separated by plastic panels, workers at a textile company eat lunch in San Miguel Petapa, Guatemala on July 10.

Moises Castillo/The Associated Press

Number of the day

953,000

Employment in Canada rose by 953,000 people in June as lockdown restrictions eased across the country, Stats Canada said today. The unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent from May’s record of 13.7 per cent.

  • Employment gains were almost evenly split between full-time and part-time work, and rose in every province. Only 34 per cent of small businesses reported returning to normal staffing levels.
  • The labour participation rate jumped to 63.8 per cent from May’s 61.4 per cent as more Canadians returned to the job hunt. The number of people who worked less than half of their usual hours for pandemic-related reasons dropped by 823,000.
  • New job postings on Indeed Canada are down 21 per cent from last year’s trend. The figure may make the recovery challenging for workers disproportionately affected by previous job losses – women, young people, the less educated and gig workers.

Coupled with the May gain of 289,600 workers, the labour market rebounded 40 per cent of the pandemic job losses, according to Stats Canada.

Coronavirus in Canada

In Ottawa, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he did not recuse himself from cabinet’s decision to award WE Charity a now-cancelled contract to administer the $900-million student grant program – even though his daughters have ties to the organization.

  • One of Morneau’s daughters works for the charity, while another has spoken at WE events but “has never been compensated for that work,” according to the Finance Minister’s office.
  • Last Friday, the government cancelled the contract, and the Ethics Commissioner launched an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
  • Two days ago, it was reported Trudeau didn’t recuse himself from the cabinet decision, despite his ties to the charity. Yesterday, it was reported his wife, brother, and mother were paid to speak at WE events.
  • Today, the Conservative Party called for the RCMP to investigate the awarding of the contract.

Coronavirus around the world

Coronavirus and business

Analysis: The limited fiscal update delivered Wednesday announced a $343.2-billion deficit, with debt set to climb above $1-trillion, but it did not include mention of Ottawa’s fiscal anchor: getting the debt-to-GDP under 30 per cent. [For subscribers]

Also today: Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, said it would resume limited operations with a smaller fleet of just 13 ships.

And: Cirque du Soleil says creditors expect to launch a new takeover bid next week

Globe opinion

  • Elizabeth Renzetti: There is coronavirus a vaccine on the way: Let the persuasion begin
  • Timothy Caulfield: “While it is inspiring to see the research community respond so vigorously to the pandemic crisis, all this activity has also created a churning sea of bad data, conflicting results and hyped headlines.”

More reporting

Distractions

🍿 For the couch potato: What to stream this weekend if you need to stay close to the A/C.

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

