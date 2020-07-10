Coronavirus Update: U.S. reports record-breaking 60,500 new cases today

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.
Top headlines:
- U.S. reports record-breaking 60,500 new cases today
- Employment in Canada rose by 953,000 in June
- Windsor asks for federal, provincial help controlling farm outbreaks
In Canada, there have been at least 107,021 cases reported. In the last week 1,931 new cases were announced, 13% fewer than the previous week. There have also been 70,812 recoveries and 8,759 deaths.
Worldwide, 12,268,518 cases have been confirmed; with 554,924 deaths reported.
Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.
Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province
Photo of the day
Number of the day
953,000
Employment in Canada rose by 953,000 people in June as lockdown restrictions eased across the country, Stats Canada said today. The unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent from May’s record of 13.7 per cent.
- Employment gains were almost evenly split between full-time and part-time work, and rose in every province. Only 34 per cent of small businesses reported returning to normal staffing levels.
- The labour participation rate jumped to 63.8 per cent from May’s 61.4 per cent as more Canadians returned to the job hunt. The number of people who worked less than half of their usual hours for pandemic-related reasons dropped by 823,000.
- New job postings on Indeed Canada are down 21 per cent from last year’s trend. The figure may make the recovery challenging for workers disproportionately affected by previous job losses – women, young people, the less educated and gig workers.
Coupled with the May gain of 289,600 workers, the labour market rebounded 40 per cent of the pandemic job losses, according to Stats Canada.
Coronavirus in Canada
- In Ontario, the union representing health-care workers is considering action in response to the government extending emergency orders. Local health officials in Windsor are asking for provincial and federal help to contain outbreaks on four farms in the area. Hundreds of migrant workers have contracted coronavirus, and three have died.
- In Quebec, an outbreak linked to two house parties in Saint-Chrysostome now stands at 80 cases. The municipality has mandated mask-wearing inside all commercial businesses starting today.
- Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed a new case – its first in more than a month.
In Ottawa, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said he did not recuse himself from cabinet’s decision to award WE Charity a now-cancelled contract to administer the $900-million student grant program – even though his daughters have ties to the organization.
- One of Morneau’s daughters works for the charity, while another has spoken at WE events but “has never been compensated for that work,” according to the Finance Minister’s office.
- Last Friday, the government cancelled the contract, and the Ethics Commissioner launched an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
- Two days ago, it was reported Trudeau didn’t recuse himself from the cabinet decision, despite his ties to the charity. Yesterday, it was reported his wife, brother, and mother were paid to speak at WE events.
- Today, the Conservative Party called for the RCMP to investigate the awarding of the contract.
Coronavirus around the world
- The United States reported 60,500 new cases today, a one-day worldwide record. In the last two weeks, 41 of 50 states reported an increase in infection numbers. A Trump rally in New Hampshire was cancelled, not for concerns of a repeat of Tulsa, but because of tropical storm Fay.
- Australia will only allow 4,000 citizens per week to return to the country each week – half the current rate – after a spike in cases forced Melbourne back into lockdown. The country’s second lockdown also delayed the planned opening of a quarantine-free “travel bubble” with New Zealand, a country widely lauded for its containment of coronavirus.
- Across Latin America, at least 42 leaders – including two presidents – have tested positive for COVID-19 this week. It’s another destabilizing element to the region’s public health and economic crises. After confirming his illness on Tuesday, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro publicly touted his use of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that is unproven as a treatment for patients with COVID-19.
- Kazakhstan dismissed a warning by China’s embassy about a “significant increase” in cases of pneumonia that it described as being more lethal than the coronavirus. The country called the report “fake news.”
Coronavirus and business
Analysis: The limited fiscal update delivered Wednesday announced a $343.2-billion deficit, with debt set to climb above $1-trillion, but it did not include mention of Ottawa’s fiscal anchor: getting the debt-to-GDP under 30 per cent. [For subscribers]
Also today: Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, said it would resume limited operations with a smaller fleet of just 13 ships.
And: Cirque du Soleil says creditors expect to launch a new takeover bid next week
Globe opinion
- Elizabeth Renzetti: There is coronavirus a vaccine on the way: Let the persuasion begin
- Timothy Caulfield: “While it is inspiring to see the research community respond so vigorously to the pandemic crisis, all this activity has also created a churning sea of bad data, conflicting results and hyped headlines.”
More reporting
- Amplify: “As I prepare to head off on my second maternity leave, the worries that creep into my brain often venture into scary territory: What if I or someone in my family catches COVID-19 and becomes gravely ill? What if I get infected and have to be isolated from my baby? Will my husband be allowed in the delivery room?”
- Ian Brown: A haircut is not the end of COVID-19, but it might signify the end of the beginning. Haircuts let us ask radical questions of ourselves – and have done so, for, oh, the past 30,000 years or so. A haircut is enticing and also terrifying because it hints at a new self. Who will we become? Will we look the same as we did before?
- First Person: I have so much time on my hands that it allows me to be introspective. It is my hands that fascinate me. They seem to provide the link between my inner self and the outer person; in fact I see my hands as an extension of that inner self.
- Gina Rae La Cerva: “If there was one thing that united us throughout the pandemic, it was food.” Will COVID-19 change the way we eat?
- Where do superfans stand on the return of sports? We asked 7 fanatics from across the country
- Homeschool edition: Niagara-on-the-Lake takes the 10th anniversary of its Cool Climate Chardonnay Celebration online.
Distractions
🍿 For the couch potato: What to stream this weekend if you need to stay close to the A/C.
- Gone is the distinct pleasure of watching a horror flick in the deep summer months. In its place, four streaming options to deliver a cheap thrill.
- These three short summer films might relief between slasher flicks, while the new film Guest of Honour, offers a serious case of the creeps.
- The CBC documentary Above the Law offers a searing indictment of one Canadian police force.
Information centre
- Pandemic personal finance: Rob Carrick’s 10-point checklist of things you should have done by now to protect or improve your money situation. Tips for minimizing damage to your credit score; how to manage retirement anxiety during difficult times; and things to think about if you’re considering home delivery.
- Here are the expectations for self-isolation; tips for managing anxiety and protecting your mental health; and what to do if you think you have the virus, and what you can do to help slow the spread of coronavirus. How to break a bad habit (like touching your face).
- The best foods to eat to maintain an immune system-friendly diet; and how to keep a healthy diet while working from home; four eating tips when working from home; and five mistakes that might cause you to gain unwanted weight. Here are the essentials to stock up on and how to shop safely for groceries; the best pantry staples and how to stop stress-eating. What to cook with rhubarb (aside from pie).
- Here’s what you should do if you are newly laid off; how to apply for CERB, EI, and other financial benefits; how the CRA might identify CERB fraud; and other coronavirus and employment questions answered. What to do if your employees don’t return to work because they want to collect CERB.
What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.