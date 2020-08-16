Coronavirus Update: Ventilator supply to increase as Tam warns a surge of cases could overwhelm Canadian health care

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Suppliers say they’ll step up production as Canada awaits thousands of ventilators ordered in March South Africa abandons its alcohol ban to shore up economy despite evidence of pandemic spread Flaws in Ottawa’s wage subsidy program kept much of the funding from flowing to small business

In Canada, there have been at least 121,568 cases reported. In the last week 2,583 new cases were announced, 3 per cent fewer than the previous week. There have also been at least 107,909 recoveries and 9,020 deaths. Health officials have administered more than 4,986,121 tests.

Worldwide, there have been at least 20,907,020 cases confirmed and 755,589 deaths reported.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Open this photo in gallery A volunteer wearing a Minnie Mouse costume takes a picture with a child during Children's Day amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Fuerte Apache, in Buenos Aires, Aug. 16, 2020. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/Reuters

606

Canada ordered 40,328 ventilators for hospitals in March, for an estimated $1.1-billion, and as of Friday, it had just 606 in hand.

Several companies involved say their production lines will start delivering the products faster in the next few weeks.

The new arrivals were promised as Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, warned that a fall surge of COVID-19 cases could overwhelm the health care system, including its supply of critical care beds and ventilators.

Flu season and other respiratory infections common in the fall could put added pressure on the system if COVID-19 flares up in a big way.

Coronavirus in Canada

A growing street party trend in Vancouver has prompted celebrities to respond to a plea from Premier John Horgan for help with messaging to younger residents about partying during the pandemic.

has prompted celebrities to respond to a plea from Premier John Horgan for help with messaging to younger residents about partying during the pandemic. Two-thirds of Quebeckers are concerned about the educational success of their children during the pandemic, a survey for a major teachers’ union suggests.

are concerned about the educational success of their children during the pandemic, a survey for a major teachers’ union suggests. Rescue agencies in Alberta have been busy fielding a higher volume of calls, including ones about accidental deaths, as Canadians stay closer to home this summer because of COVID-19.

have been busy fielding a higher volume of calls, including ones about accidental deaths, as Canadians stay closer to home this summer because of COVID-19. The Georgina Island First Nation and Beausoleil First Nation in Ontario will soon receive pandemic supplies through drone deliveries in an effort to limit person-to-person contact. Meanwhile, the annual Float Down in Sarnia was attended by a smaller crowd than usual on Sunday.

Coronavirus around the world

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed the general election by four weeks to Oct. 17 as the country tackles a new outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern postponed the general election by four weeks to Oct. 17 as the country tackles a new outbreak. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government will abandon most of its remaining COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, including a ban on alcohol and tobacco sales, despite evidence that the pandemic continues to spread across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government will abandon most of its remaining COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, including a ban on alcohol and tobacco sales, despite evidence that the pandemic continues to spread across the country. In the U.S., Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, has signed a new executive order that allows local governments to enact mask requirements.

Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp, who has opposed local mask mandates and even sued over one in Atlanta, has signed a new executive order that allows local governments to enact mask requirements. Italians produced 10 per cent less garbage during its coronavirus lockdown. The decrease is enabling dumps to absorb the 300,000 tonnes of extra waste from protective masks and gloves estimated to be used this year.

Coronavirus and business

Canada is facing a lumber shortage, with builders likely paying more for the material than ever before.

Anticipating a huge drop in demand at the onset of the pandemic, big Canadian forestry products companies such as West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. and Canfor Corp. slashed output.

When lumber demand didn’t fall as much as expected, then bounced back far higher than anyone predicted, there were suddenly huge gaps in the supply chain.

Contractors say they’ve also seen prices increase in retail stores.

Even before the pandemic, the Canadian lumber supply chain was already in a tight spot. The industry had seen some disruptions because of the rail blockades in January and February.

Also today: Flaws in Ottawa’s wage subsidy program kept much of the funding from flowing to small business.

