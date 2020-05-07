Coronavirus Update: Watchdog warns coronavirus tracing tech could put Canadians’ privacy at risk

Good evening, here are the coronavirus updates you need to know tonight.

Top headlines:

Privacy watchdogs say governments using digital surveillance data for contact tracing should handle personal information with care Quebec postpones planned reopening of schools and stores in Montreal as cases surge Ontario planing resume thousands of surgeries postponed by coronavirus in “several weeks”

In Canada, 64,816 cases have been reported, more than double the number from 20 days ago. There have also been 28,955 recoveries and 4,404 deaths. Health officials have administered 1,046,686 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

Worldwide, 3,809,250 cases have been confirmed; with 1,265,684 recoveries and 266,467 deaths.

Sources: Canada data is compiled from government websites, Johns Hopkins and COVID-19 Canada Open Data Working Group; international data is from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus explainers: Updates and essential resources • Coronavirus in maps and charts • Lockdown rules and reopening plans in each province

Open this photo in gallery "Nature always finds a way to command our attention. We can be moved by grassy meadows, snow-capped mountains, the raging falls at Niagara or something subtle such as cherry blossoms. They are an antidote to the physical and emotional distancing that has engulfed us," wrote Marty Klinkenberg on the cherry blossoms in Toronto’s High Park. Carlos Osorio/The Globe and Mail

Although the general public was unable to view them this year, cherry blossom trees in Toronto are springing to life as nature provides a spectacle like no other.

Number of the day

3.2 million

Almost 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week in the United States.

Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus forced companies to slash payrolls.

That is the equivalent of 20 per cent of Americans who had been employed in February, when the jobless rate was at a 50-year low.

Coronavirus in Canada

There are currently at least 3,052 hospitalized cases, up 6% per cent in the last week. Of those, 490 are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec announced that restrictions will remain in place in Montreal until at least May 25. The province also announced bonuses, up to $1,000 a month, for those willing to work full-time in long-term care homes.

announced that restrictions will remain in place in Montreal until at least May 25. The province also announced bonuses, up to $1,000 a month, for those willing to work full-time in long-term care homes. Ontario Premier Doug Ford reversed course, and called on people not leave their homes for cottage country during the upcoming the long weekend; Dr. Tam said it is unwise to trek to cottage country if you risk straining local health resources. Meanwhile, the province released a plan to resume surgeries; it is up to hospitals to decide which type of procedures resume first.

Premier Doug Ford reversed course, and called on people not leave their homes for cottage country during the upcoming the long weekend; Dr. Tam said it is unwise to trek to cottage country if you risk straining local health resources. Meanwhile, the province released a plan to resume surgeries; it is up to hospitals to decide which type of procedures resume first. The Manitoba government will spend an extra $500 million over the next two years on infrastructure. The province is suspending some funding to some environmental groups, redirecting the funds to health care. No new cases were reported in the province today.

government will spend an extra $500 million over the next two years on infrastructure. The province is suspending some funding to some environmental groups, redirecting the funds to health care. No new cases were reported in the province today. In British Columbia , the government said it will take 17 to 24 months and $250-million to clear the 30,000 procedures cancelled during the shutdown. A man has been charged with break-and-enter after police say thousands of face masks were stolen from a Vancouver retirement home.

, the government said it will take 17 to 24 months and $250-million to clear the 30,000 procedures cancelled during the shutdown. A man has been charged with break-and-enter after police say thousands of face masks were stolen from a Vancouver retirement home. Saskatchewan reported 12 new cases in the remote, northern community La Loche. Health officials continue to monitor the outbreak.

reported 12 new cases in the remote, northern community La Loche. Health officials continue to monitor the outbreak. New Brunswick reported no new cases today.

In Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $4-billion cost-sharing measure to provide a “top up” for essential worker wages. Ottawa will cover three-quarters of the cost.

The provinces will determine who is considered an “essential worker.”

The top up is an incentive to keep essential workers on the job despite possible risk to their health.

Quebec was first to offer a top up, increasing hourly wages for long-term care workers by $4.

Also today: Federal and provincial privacy watchdogs warned that COVID-19 apps, such as those used for contact tracing in South Korea and Singapore, need to handle personal information with care. Previously, the Prime Minister said use of digital tracking technology needs to balance public-health benefits with privacy.

“The choices that our governments make today about how to achieve both public-health protection and respect for our fundamental Canadian values, including the right to privacy, will shape the future of our country,” the joint statement from privacy commissioners read.

The commissioners released a set of guidelines prioritizing transparency and accountability about user data and privacy.

The guidelines say apps should be secure, voluntary, and destroy user data once the crisis is over.

Earlier this month, Alberta has launched a voluntary mobile app to help expand contact tracing.

Coronavirus around the world

Thousands of migrants have been forced to return to Ethiopia in a wave of mass deportations from Middle Eastern and African countries in recent weeks as the pandemic provokes a rise in fear of foreigners.

in a wave of mass deportations from Middle Eastern and African countries in recent weeks as the pandemic provokes a rise in fear of foreigners. A Chinese official told reporters China supported the WHO’s investigation into the origin of coronavirus, and said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assertion that the virus came from a Wuhan lab was ‘hasty.’

official told reporters China supported the WHO’s investigation into the origin of coronavirus, and said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s assertion that the virus came from a Wuhan lab was ‘hasty.’ Britain – the country with the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe – will announce on Sunday a slow easing of restrictions.

– the country with the highest coronavirus death toll in Europe – will announce on Sunday a slow easing of restrictions. Japan approved its first official authorized drug to treat the coronavirus, a remdesivir medication by U.S. drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc’s.

approved its first official authorized drug to treat the coronavirus, a remdesivir medication by U.S. drug maker Gilead Sciences Inc’s. In the U.S., Michigan gave the go-ahead to the state’s factories to reopen on May 11, a move that will bring thousands of idled auto industry employees back to work.

Coronavirus and business

Canadian Tire President Corp Ltd. President Greg Hicks said the retailer has revamped its e-commerce model to adapt to the surge in online shopping brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, the Toronto-based retailer reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $13.3-million, or 22 cents a share, in the three months ended March 28

While coping with a decrease in revenue, the company faced an e-commerce demand that was 25-30 higher than usual.

During the pandemic, the company has seen a 44-per-cent increase in e-commerce sales across all banners, and 80-per-cent growth for Canadian Tire.

The company performed emergency upgrades to its site to address that problem, and is now rethinking an already-planned upgrade to a new e-commerce platform. It was initially intended to roll out to Sport Chek and Mark’s sites first, but now Canadian Tire’s online store will be the priority.

Story continues below advertisement

Question and answer

Question: As the pandemic makes delivery work more dangerous, should you tip more?

Answer: The industry standard of 15 per cent has seen upward pressure in recent years, with some establishments making 18 per cent or 20 per cent the default tip option on credit-card machines, arguing the lower number hadn’t kept up with the cost of living.

Louise Fox, etiquette expert and founder of the Etiquette Ladies, says tipping is “even more helpful to the person who’s delivering” than it’s ever been. But simultaneously, she acknowledges that “everybody’s a little bit strapped,” making it difficult to establish a set rule about how much to tip.

“Give it a good thought and think ‘what if that was you and you were dependent on that income?’” Ms. Fox says. “Be a little bit generous and couple that with some common sense for your own situation.”

Mr. Yoon says he holds no hard feelings against people who can’t tip at all. When so many have lost their jobs, feel trapped indoors and have difficulty making it to the grocery store, he’s sympathetic to those who order in as a way to cope.

The Globe’s health columnist André Picard answered reader questions on social distancing and many additional topics.

Story continues below advertisement

An act of kindness

Open this photo in gallery Mateo wrote a letter thanking helicopter pilots: "Your job is really important because you are saving lives. Your job is really cool because you get to fly in a helicopter. You are helping our community by bringing medical equipment, pain killers, and medicine. You are the best helicopter paramedics ever because you save babies and adults." Courtesy of manufacturer

Stephanie Lecce, a third grade teacher at St. Pius X Elementary School in North Vancouver, create a “gratitude project” for her students, to express thanks for essential workers in various industries. “They thoughtfully created posters and letters of gratitude for different essential workers within our community,” she wrote.

Have you witnessed or performed acts of kindness in your neighbourhood? Share your stories, photos and videos and they might be included in The Globe and Mail. Email audience@globeandmail.com

Distractions (make heading H4)

Open this photo in gallery Courtesy of manufacturer

🎧For the podcast fan: Three recommended episodes if you want to learn a little about the Buckeye State, musical history, or how to maintain mental wellbeing.

Something historical : Ohio v. the World starts a new season on May 10 with a two-part episode on William McKinley, teeing up an entire season on the eight U.S. presidents from the state.

: starts a new season on May 10 with a two-part episode on William McKinley, teeing up an entire season on the eight U.S. presidents from the state. Something musical : Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine tells a story on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast about her mom calling her candid memoir was “painful” to read.

: Go-Go’s bassist Kathy Valentine tells a story on about her mom calling her candid memoir was “painful” to read. Something new: Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says her now podcast project, WE Well-being, will address preconceptions about mental-health issues. The first episode features decorate Olympic figure skater Tessa Virtue.

More Globe reporting and opinion

“Canadian doctors are looking into whether a rare and potentially severe inflammatory syndrome found recently in some Montreal children could have been triggered by the novel coronavirus.”

“U.S. persons living in Canada could benefit from COVID-19 government relief packages on both sides of the border – and financial advisors can help these clients determine where they might be eligible for help.”

Story continues below advertisement

Andre Picard: “Quebec, despite the horror shows unfolding in its long-term care homes (or maybe because of it), is also urging family caregivers to return and help. In addition, the province will allow family members to be at the side of loved ones if they are dying, another ritual lost to the pandemic.”

Jeff Turnbull: “COVID-19 has been labelled “the great equalizer,” affecting all groups within society. While it’s true that the impact of the pandemic is widespread, there are individuals and communities that are more affected than others.”

John Ibbitson: “Ipsos pollster Darrell Bricker made a smart point on Twitter, Tuesday night. Political polling, he said, was a waste of time and money right now, because ‘partisanship has been suspended as voters get behind government COVID recovery plans they hope will work.’”

Information centre

What are we missing? Email us: audience@globeandmail.com. Do you know someone who needs this newsletter? Send them to our Newsletters page.

Have questions about the coronavirus? Email audience@globeandmail.com.